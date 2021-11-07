Local park holds Nature Day pop-up event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families gathered at Phil Chacon Park Sunday for the Neighborhood Nature Day pop-up event. The event gives people of all ages an opportunity to learn about the nature in their neighborhood.

Neighborhood Nature Day is put on by multiple city departments, including Parks and Rec and the Open Space Division, to encourage people to get outdoors. “Nature is for all of us. It’s something that is accessible to everybody and it’s pretty cool and our public lands are for everyone. So, we encourage everyone to come out,” said Jessica Sapunar-Jursich of the city’s Open Space Division.

Hawks Aloft and ABQ Backyard Refuge Program were also part of the pop-up, along with other community programs.

