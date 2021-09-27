ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is advocating for improved health, social services, and economic wellbeing for American Indian and Alaska Native elders in the state. Executive Director of the National Indian Council on Aging, Larry Curley spoke about the issues of social isolation and loneliness among the older population. For more information, visit the organization’s website at nicoa.org.
Local organization works to provide health services to Native American elders
