ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NewMexicoKidsCAN is a nonprofit that serves as an advocate for education policies that work best for New Mexico’s children. The organization believes students need to be the center of education their work is rooted in community, pluralism, competition and performance.

Tuesday, October 10, at 6 p.m. the organization is screening the ‘Right to Read’ documentary at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The documentary shares of the stories of a teacher, NAACP activist and two families who fight to provide kids with the ability to read. Snacks will be provided at the screening. The screening is free to attend, but you must register. To register and for more information, click here.