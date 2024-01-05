ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico are opening their new parrot pantry January 6 in Albuquerque.

Starting at noon at 2325 San Pedro NE, the new pantry will open its doors. The grand opening will have everything needed for birds including food, toys and perches. There will be educational classes on how to take care of birds and beak and nail trims available. Anyone interested in adopting a bird can visit the rescue and they will provide resources to decide which bird would be best to adopt and prepare the adopter.

