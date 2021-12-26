Local ministry serves up Christmas meals for the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group brought Christmas cheer to the streets of Albuquerque Saturday night, serving hot meals to those in need. The ministry “God’s Misfitz” does regular outreach in southeast Albuquerque, providing clothes, hygiene products, dog food, and other supplies to the homeless.

Typically they hand out sack lunches but on Christmas, they whipped up a special holiday feast of posole, beans, tamales, and green chile chicken enchiladas. The group says they can always use help from the community, whether it’s by donating time or supplies.

“If you want to donate food, if you want to get involved in making our meals. There’s [sic] a million ways to get involved in this ministry,” said Jaqui Boyd, a member of God’s Misfitz. “This is such a huge need here in Albuquerque. We would like to serve more of our friends and do more routes throughout town.”

God’s Misfitz can be found every other Saturday at Central and Eubank.