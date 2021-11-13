Local healthcare provider helping local families with food insecurity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local healthcare organization is helping families facing food insecurity ahead of the holidays. Western Sky Community Care says they had families lined up two hours before the event Saturday to receive bags of groceries to make a Thanksgiving meal.

Food insecurity continues to be a problem New Mexicans face and they say they want to alleviate some of that pressure. “We want to make sure our families have the access to these types of resources, especially now during the holidays and Thanksgiving is one of those times you spend with family, so we want to give them peace of mind,” said Wendy Santiesteban, Marketing and Community Relations.

Western Sky will hold one more event next Saturday at Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces beginning at 10:00 a.m.