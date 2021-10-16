Local farm’s harvest festival lets visitors bring home chile, pumpkins, sunflowers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big Jim Farms kicked off their first Harvest Festival on Saturday, with festivities to continue on Sunday. Visitors got the opportunity to pick their own green chile, pumpkins from the pumpkin patch, and sunflowers.

Chantelle Wagner and her family own Big Jim Farms which has been operating in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque for five years. They wanted to celebrate the end of a successful season where visitors could harvest their own fall favorites. “It’s a lot of fun because it’s an all-ages group, it’s outside, so getting fresh air, enjoying the last of this warm weather, and just coming together and doing activities and fall fun,” Wagner said.

Guests can enjoy pumpkin carving and decorating, photo booths, food trucks, live music, face painting, and a ristra-making class. They are also hosting classes where kids can learn about farming and a paint night on Sunday. Green chile roasting is available onsite for those who picked their own chile.

Los Ranchos resident Nicole Garcia said she enjoys the opportunity to have a family-friendly event to bring her grandchildren to. “What brings me out here most of the season is just the passion that glows around this place. I feel super at peace when I come to the farm,” Garcia said. “It’s just seeing people happy and all of us coming together on a beautiful day like today and just celebrating.”

The event is free to attend, guests only have to pay for what they pick. EBT is accepted. For more information, visit their website.

