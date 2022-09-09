NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/

Sept. 9 – 11 – Albuquerque Isotopes vs El Paso Chihuahuas – The Albuquerque Isotopes will take on the El Paso Chihuahuas. September 10 is fireworks night. Ticket information here: https://www.milb.com/albuquerque

Sept. 9 – Food Truck Fridays at Civic Plaza – Every Friday in September and October food trucks will be set up on Third Street for Food Truck Fridays. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 9 – 12 – Old Town Walking Tours – Take a historic stroll through Old Town, led by a knowledgeable Albuquerque Museum docent. The tours are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sept. 9 New Mexico Lobos Football vs. Boise State Broncos Football – The game starts at 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Rio Grande Doggy Paddle – The City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division is teaming up with the Department of Animal Welfare to host a dog swim day at the Rio Grande Outdoor pool. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 10 – 4th Annual Green Chile Throw Down is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 7521 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. They will be roasting green chile for everyone. They will also have contests for the Best Green Chile Dishes (Appetizers, Main Dish, Side Dish and Desert and Grand Champion for Best Dish).

Sept. 10 – Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council Brew Fest – The brew fest will be at Marble’s downtown location from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council (AMRC) is an all-volunteer wilderness search and rescue (SAR) organization composed of individuals with skills in technical rock climbing, winter mountaineering, backpacking, caving, and similar activities.

Sept. 11 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10am-2pm. Free event, more information can be found on the Rail Yards Market website.

Sept. 14 – 16 – Albuquerque Isotopes vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers. Ticket prices range from $9 to $27.

New Mexico

Sept. 3 – 11 – Santa Fe Fiestas – Santa Fe Fiestas is the longest continuously running celebration in the U.S.ǃ With the Mariachi Extravaganza, the Fine Arts & Crafts Market, food booths, concerts and more, this is a feast for all the senses. Be sure to check the schedule for times, dates, and locations of all events.

Sept. 9 – The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival – Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake will host this free, unique, fun for all ages – annual Dragonfly Festival Saturday, September 10th, 2022. oin professional dragonfly experts on a guided tour to learn about our many dragonflies and damselflies get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home; learn about bats and raptors; try your luck fishing in the fishing pool provided by NM Department of Game and Fish; look at tiny critters through a microscope, and more. Admission is free but the tours require reservations.

Sept. 10 – Los Ranchos Art Market – The Los Ranchos Art Market is held beside Hartnett Park in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque every Saturday morning from 8am to 12pm.

Sept. 10 – The Santa Fe Artists Market – Enjoy fine art and crafts by local artists. This outdoor market offers a wide variety of Santa Fe’s best in pottery, jewelry, painting, photography, furniture, textiles and more! Look for us every Saturday, March through December, at the West Casitas in the Railyard North of the Water Tower. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 1 – 30 – Monuments to Main Street – Calling all thrill-seekers, history-buffs, art-lovers & festival-fans. Monuments to Main Street is back this September! The month-long celebration highlights nature and history tours, concerts and film festivals, local flavors and local agriculture, the great southern New Mexico outdoors and more! The month of September is jam-packed with a variety of special events and activities offered by the Las Cruces community to showcase the region’s vibrant culture. Plan your monumental adventure to Las Cruces this September now: www.VisitLasCruces.com and www.monuments2mainstreet.com.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offering Free End-of-Life Informational Seminars – Bernalillo County is hosting a series of free informational seminars about End of Life Planning. These live interactive sessions cover topics from estate planning to advance health care directives, and much more. Sessions occur on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

🔶 2022 Sugar Skull Fun Run Registration Opens – Get ready to walk, jog, strut and stroll your way along the picturesque Bosque during Bernalillo County’s eighth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW. This year participants can select from a timed 5K for runners, a 5k fun walk/run or a one-mile strut and stroll for strollers and pets. Early bird registration is now underway and continues through Aug. 31. The early bird registration fee is $35 and increases to $45 from Sept. 1 to Oct. 20. Late registration will cost $55 and be available Oct. 21-22. Registration will not be possible on the day of the event.

🔶 New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future – What started out as a dairy farm in Albuquerque’s South Valley is now a flourishing wildlife refuge. For the past 10 years, the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge has kept the Mountainview neighborhood connected to the past it once knew while helping set its sights on a bright future. With a new visitor center set for a grand opening on September 10, the story of the land’s past will be told, as well as the ongoing work being done on it. The visitor center’s grand opening will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. People can visit the center Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help for avoiding foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 Santa Fe to Resume Enforcement of No-Camping Policy – Starting Sept. 2, the city will no longer deprioritize the clearing of encampments. Anyone camping on city property will be directed to available shelters, and camps will be cleared in the order in which they are reported, subject to staff and contractor capacity. As of September 2, Pete’s Place will close the Women’s Summer Safe Haven and open the Seasonal Overnight Shelter to men and women, which normally happens in mid-October. The widespread availability of vaccinations and the receding COVID risk also enable this transition.

🔶 Open enrollment period starts soon for BeWellNM – Health insurance plans can be hard to come by. Open enrollment is just ahead and BeWell New Mexico is here to help out. They work to find individuals and small business owners affordable health insurance plans. Open enrollment will begin on November 1 and end on January 15. To learn more about their plan options and other services, visit https://www.bewellnm.com/.