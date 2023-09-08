NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from September 8 – September 15.

Albuquerque

Sept. 8-15 – New Mexico State Fair – The New Mexico State Fair is starting on Sept. 7 and runs til Sept. 17. There will be a variety of events, rides, food, live entertainment and more. Ticket prices vary.

Sept. 8-15 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jims Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Sept. 9-10 – Master’s Mushroom Grow Course – Learn from lectures and hands-on activities to start and grow your own mushroom farm. There will also be giveaways and takeaways. Tickets will include a variety of items to help grow. Individuals must be 18 and over. Tickets start at $260.

Sept. 8 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Artwalk brings together various local artists, businesses, and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Adult Night Explora – Adult Night at Explora allows anyone over 18 to enjoy the museum. This month explores the art of gaming and more; attendees will learn about the tech, art, and science that led to the games we know to this day. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults and $7 for students, military, and seniors.

Sept. 8 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Sept. 8 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Sept. 8 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Sept. 9 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Sept. 9,13 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Sept. 10 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 10 – 505 Food and Bar Fights – Head to Hollow Spirits Distillery for the 505 Food and Bar Fights. The event will feature chefs competing. The winners will take home some awards. The event is $10 at the door.

New Mexico

Sept. 8-14 – 49th Annual Taos Fall Arts Festival – Head to Taos, NM to view local galleries, museums and more. Each day will be filled with a variety of activities, shopping and other events. The event is free to attend and will run until September 17.

Sept. 8-10 – Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival – Taos, NM is home to a big music festival. Attendees will be able to hear a variety of music from a large array of genres. Ticket prices vary/

Sept. 8-10 – Pickamania! – Happening in Kingston, NM enjoy a live music festival. Attendees can enjoy a variety of music played by local artists. Tickets can be bought for single days or an all three day pass. Ticket prices vary.

Sept. 8-10 – 4 Corners 4×4 Week – Farmington, N.M. is home to the 2023 W.E. Rock Grand Nationals. There will be an extreme rock crawling event, trail rides, swap meet and more. Prices vary per event and day.

Sept. 9 – Dining With the Dead – Farmington, NM will be serving BBQ and be guided through Farmington’s Greenlawn Cemetery. Guests will hear a variety of stories and experience a historic event. Tickets are $30.

Sept. 9 – Walk & Talk Tours with Alpacas – Learn all about Alpacas in Clovis, NM. It will be a gentle walking tour as guests will get up close and personal with each of the alpacas that live on the farm. Tickers are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 2-13 and free for children under 2.

Sept. 9 – Night Wonders Program – Take a trip to Watrous, N.M. to hear about the night sky and hear stories about nocturnal wildlife. The event will be a night guided tour. The event is free to attend.

Sept. 9 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Sept. 9 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Tour de Acoma – Take part in a 100, 50 or 25-mile cycling event. All cyclists are welcome to race in the event. All proceeds will go towards the Haak’u Museum Foundation. Prices vary.

Sept. 9,12 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

