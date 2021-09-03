What’s happening around New Mexico September 3 – September 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Sept. 3 – Sept. 9 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 27 – Sept. 19 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – Classical theater joins the urban cityscape of Albuquerque as the City of Albuquerque and The Vortex Theatre present The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival with 15 free evening performances at the NM Veterans Memorial on south Louisiana. William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and comedy Twelfth Night will include theatrical lighting and sound during the fully-costumed productions. The shows begin at 7:30 pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Sept. 3 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Sept. 3 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Sept. 3 – NME Movie Night presents The Professional – Join New Mexico Entertainment for a special screening of The Professional at The Guild Cinema beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be giveaways throughout the evening.

Sept. 4 – 3rd Annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival – The 3rd annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival will be live and in-person (with all CDC recommended precautions) at Gold Ave. between 2nd and 3rd St. The festival will be broken up into 2 days. The first day will be for eaters, cooks, and anyone else will love and taste prickly pears featuring cooking demonstrations. The 2nd day will be for farmers, ranchers, and gardeners featuring talks and workshops on how to incorporate prickly pears into their systems.

Sept. 4-5 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Sept. 4-5 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Sept. 4-6 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

Sept. 4 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Sept. 4 – Vista del Mundo Neighborhood Cleanup – The Vista del Mundo Neighborhood and Park Clean-up event is this Saturday, September 4. If you live in or near that neighborhood, or just want to help out, bring your clean-up tools and gloves over to the Embudo Hills Park between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. A garbage truck will be onsite for neighbors to drop off personal, home and yard waste, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Mexico will also be on hand to collection donations.

Sept. 5 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Sept. 5 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Around New Mexico

Events

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

Sept. 3-5 – SF Animal Shelter Fee-Waived Weekend – Santa Fe Animal Shelter is still at critical capacity, holding another fee-waived adoption weekend. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter has been at capacity levels since May. After many fee-waived weekends and adoption specials throughout the summer, the shelter is still at critical capacity. Therefore, it will begin its fourth fee-waived adoption weekend on all animals, regardless of breed or age, starting this Friday, Sept 3, through Sunday, Sept 5.

Sept. 4 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 4 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Sept. 4-5 – Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts – The Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts features over 70 artist booths, both indoor and outdoor, representing many different types of art. There is a beer and wine garden, featuring Spotted Dog Brewery and Mesa Vista Winery, a silent art auction, food booths, and live music in addition to the artists. the atmosphere is laid back and mellow, and there are plenty of shady spots to relax and watch the crowd, listen to music, or enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine.

Sept. 4-6 – Las Cruces Wine Festival – The Harvest Wine Festival in Las Cruces featuring New Mexico’s best wineries, exceptional food trucks, talented artisans, and award-winning musicians. Visit the fairgrounds between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Labor Day Closures for City of Albuquerque – Labor Day will be observed on Monday, September 6 and the vast majority of city services and offices will be closed. There will be trash and recycle pickup on that day, and the ABQ BioPark, and city swimming pools and golf courses will all be open. There will not be any bus or Sun Van paratransit service, the 311 call center will be closed, libraries, museums and Open Space will be closed, and so will all City offices.

🔶 Balloon Museum Seeking Volunteers – The Museum is seeking volunteers now, in anticipation of the upcoming International Balloon Fiesta in October, so get your application in.

🔶 ONC Weekly eNews Will Return Monday – There will not be a Weekly eNews during the week of September 6. The Weekly eNews will return Monday, September 13.

🔶 International District Neighborhoods Offer “Walk With Ease” Program to Residents Who Want to Improve Fitness and Mobility – Neighborhoods and residents in the International District are encouraged to join the Walk With Ease Program. These free in-person walking courses combine physical fitness with good company in a safe and supportive environment. The Walk With Ease groups meet for a 1-hour walk at various times of the day at the Cesar Chavez Community Center and the Jerry Cline Park, so there are options for everyone’s schedule and location.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NMDWS Issues Alert Reminder on Text Message Scams – Scammers are sending SMS text messages in an effort to steal claimants’ passwords, account numbers, and/or Social Security Numbers. With this information they can gain access to email, bank, or other accounts. NMDWS is asking all claimants to take necessary steps to protect their personal information. This includes changing your password to My Workforce Connection (https://www.jobs.state.nm.us) to something no one else will know and something that you have not used in the past on other sites. Also ensure that if you have elected to receive electronic correspondence that your email address is accurate in the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System.

🔶 Monsoon rains cause damage to forest roads and trails – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall with more predicted. With this welcome precipitation, New Mexico’s monsoon season also brings weather concerns for flash flooding, resulting in forest roads and trails being washed out or damaged. Crews are working to repair the damage, but continued monsoon conditions are causing delays and additional damage. Drive with caution during periods of heavy rain, and plan for any delays. A foot of water will float many vehicles while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. Never drive through flooded roadways because you don’t know the road conditions under the water. Be careful when pulling over or turning around on highways or on forest roads because road shoulders can soften during heavy rainfall and strand motorists in the mud. Many remote areas of forests or grasslands do not have cellular phone service.