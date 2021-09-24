What’s happening around New Mexico September 24 – September 30

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Sept. 24 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Sept. 24 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Sept. 25 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Sept. 25 – Albuquerque Concert Band Huge Fleamarket Sale – The Albuquerque Concert Band will be hosting a huge flea market event at Eldorado High on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Clothes, toys, collectibles, and much more will be available for purchase. The flea market will be held in the Eldorado north parking area. The event is accessible using the Montgomery entrance into Eldorado. When entering, the flea market will be on your right, in the west parking lot. The parking for the flea market will be on your left, in the east parking lot.

Sept. 25 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Sept. 25 – Lobo Cancer Challenge – The Lobo Cancer Challenge is a fundraising bike ride and 5k to support the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. When you support the Lobo Cancer Challenge, all the fundraising dollars stay in New Mexico to help people in this community. Thanks to their sponsors, 100% of the funds raised by Challengers go directly to support cancer patient care, research, community outreach, or education and training at The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center in Albuquerque.

Sept. 25 – Company’s Comin’ – The Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste departments are hosting the annual cleanup on Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are working with neighborhoods to pick up trash and bulk items so our guests see the best our city has to offer.

Sept. 25 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Sept. 25 – Route 66 West Fest – The Route 66 West Fest powered by Think Big is a community celebration.

Enjoy a day of fun, food, entertainment, prizes, full car show, food trucks, Arte Escondido art show, vendors, community champion awards, plus participate in their community survey for your chance to win several prizes.

Sept. 25-26 – Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest – This year the largest and most delicious food festival in the Southwest is taking over Main Street with a delicious outdoor block party. Come indulge with over 100 of the finest chocolatiers, coffee roasters, candy makers, bakers, breweries, wineries, and gourmet food companies. While an indoor marketplace will showcase regional chocolates to be sampled and purchased, guests are invited to enjoy the outdoor music stage and dining areas to sip on world-class coffees, beer, wine, and cocktails.

Sept. 25-26 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Sept. 25-26 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Around New Mexico

Events

Sept. 1-30 – Monuments to Main Street – Monuments to Main Street is back this September. The month-long celebration highlights nature and history tours, concerts and film festivals, local flavors and local agriculture, the great southern New Mexico outdoors, and more. The month of September is jam-packed with a variety of special events and activities offered by the Las Cruces community to showcase the region’s vibrant culture.

Sept. 23-26 – Red River Folk Festival – Browse through booths of hand-crafted items, jewelry, home furnishings, food, art, pottery, and specialty goods while you enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and the crisp air and changing colors of fall in Red River. Talented folk artists from all over the US converge in Red River to entertain guests.

Sept. 25 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Sept. 25 – Valencia Shelter Services Re-Open Open House – A free family-friendly community engagement fundraising event featuring artists, vendors, food, a silent auction, cosplayers, music, site tours, and more. Proceeds benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault & child abuse. This year’s theme is Fiesta for Life and kicks off at noon with five hours of live music, dancing, shopping, food, and more. The county asks that masks be worn indoors, in crowds outdoors as well as on shuttle buses. Parking is available at A. Montoya Elementary and Roosevelt Middle School with park and ride services at the Tijeras Village Hall.

Sept. 26 – East Mountain Celebration – A long-running east mountain event returns after being canceled last year. The East Mountain Celebration is this Sunday at the Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras.

Sept. 30 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located in “the heart” of downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Sept. 30 – Historic Tome Farmer’s Market – The Town of Tome Land Grant began sponsoring a Farmer’s Market four years ago to give local families and Heirs to the grant an opportunity to sell their vegetables and homemade products including, but not limited to, breads, baked goods, jellies, jams, artwork, and crafts. The market takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 New Mexico Arts grant applications now open – Tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, units of government, schools, colleges, universities, and Indian tribal government entities in New Mexico are eligible to apply. All New Mexico Arts new and returning applicants — excluding Folk Arts Apprenticeships — will use FoundantGLM system to prepare and submit their FY2023 application. For a full list of who can apply and evaluation criteria, visit their website for more information. The final deadline is Dec. 3.at 5 p.m.

🔶 Neighborhood Safety Tips for You, Your Family and Your Neighbors –

New Mexico Notices

🔶 SFPS to Offer Tutoring for Quarantining Elementary Students – Santa Fe Public Schools will offer tutoring for quarantining elementary students starting on Monday, Sept. 27 during the school day. Through the program, which will be coordinated by SFPS’ Volunteer Program and staffed by an SFPS staff member, an SFPS volunteer will assist quarantining elementary students online so they can stay current with their studies. Each quarantining student will receive a special code to access tutoring services.

🔶 Santa Fe Free Electronic Waste Disposal – The Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency is hosting a free electronic (e-waste) collection drive-thru event for Santa Fe City and County residents at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station (BuRRT) on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive-thru format lets you stay in your vehicle while trained staff unloads the e-waste from your trunk or pickup bed. E-waste is electronic equipment that is near or at the end of its useful life. Certain components of e-waste contain toxic materials such as lead, mercury, and cadmium. E-waste should not be disposed of with regular trash.

🔶 Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles – Subaru has issued a recall and a “do not drive” notice for over 800 vehicles. Affected are 802 2021 Impreza vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

🔶 Over 235K defective hoverboards sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled for battery issues – Razor is recalling more than 235,000 self-balancing scooters/Hoverboards for defective battery packs. The recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. In total the recall shows roughly 237,300 Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards with GLW battery packs.

🔶 San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics offering COVID-19 vaccinations – There are now regular COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in the four corners area. San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics is holding a dedicated COVID clinic every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. They are officering the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for children 12 years and older. You will need an appointment. The San Juan Regional Medical Center says to make an appointment, call 505-609-6700.