NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

Sept. 1-7 – Albuquerque Annual Fill the Boot Drive – The Albuquerque Area Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 244 will be at numerous storefronts across the city with boots in hand asking pedestrians, customers, and other passersby to donate to MDA from Sept. 1–7 at various times throughout the day, at participating storefronts. These storefronts include Walmart, Smiths, Walgreens, John Brooks, and Silver Street Market.

Sept. 2 – September ABQ Artwalk – Summer is coming to an end but kick off your Labor Day weekend with ABQ Artwalk Sept. 2nd. In this edition, they will be introducing new locations, art exhibits, select art markets, and performances beginning at 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Sept. 3 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Sept. 3 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Sept. 3-5 – Harvest Wine Festival – Stop by the Balloon Fiesta Park on Labor Day Weekend for the Harvest Wine Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Tickets are available online.

Sept. 4 – Rail Yards Market – Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May-October & one weekend in December. The market blooms into its 8th year since opening in 2014, and hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. Harvest couldn’t be here fast enough, as farms, foodies, artisans, and organizers chug along to prepare the finest Growers’ Market experience for locals and tourists alike.

Sept. 5 – Free STEM Festival – Monday Sept. 5 from 10-1 pm at 4311 Sara Rd, just north of INTEL. Robots, Minecraft,3D printing, Drones,a Photo Booth, Carnival games, food, and a jumper from Jump for fun. It is a family event for all ages of nerds and they will be raffling off amazing items in support of our nonprofit Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math mission including a 3D printer. Learn more about R4Creating and our championship robotics program and the only one-of-a-kind after-school STEM leadership program for ages 6-18 serving New Mexico since 2005.

Around New Mexico

Sept. 2 – 98th Burning of Zozobra – The 98th burning of Zozobra is Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This is a rain or shine event but the weather might force an earlier or later start to the festivities. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. General admission will cost $20 per person ahead of time. Tickets day of the event will cost $25.

Sept. 3 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 3 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Sept. 3 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Sept. 3-4 –19th Annual Fiesta de los Niños – Enjoy talented dance groups and magic shows. Learn about the animals of Las Golondrinas and a few of their friends; make & take crafts like masks, medallions, and walking sticks, try your hand at weaving, make your own tortilla, play historic games & much more.

Sept. 4 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Sept. 4 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 4 – First Sunday Corrales: Arts in The Village – Visit Corrales and check out the local vendors and artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Labor Day Holiday Closures for city of Albuquerque – Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 5, and the majority of City services and offices will be closed. The 311 Call Center, ABQ RIDE bus and Sun Van, libraries, community and senior centers, animal shelters, and libraries are all closed that day. There will be regular trash and recycling pickup, and all City pools and golf courses will be open.

🔶 “Take a Ride on Us” During Labor Day Weekend – The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign is offering 1,000 rides beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, at noon through Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 3 a.m. Participants can redeem the Uber code LABOR22 to get a discount. Each code is good for 2 rides per person, $10 off per ride. The credit can only be used for rides and not Uber Eats, and the discount doesn’t cover tips.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offering Free End-of-Life Informational Seminars – Bernalillo County is hosting a series of free informational seminars about End of Life Planning. These live interactive sessions cover topics from estate planning to advance health care directives, and much more. Sessions occur on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

🔶 2022 Sugar Skull Fun Run Registration Opens – Get ready to walk, jog, strut and stroll your way along the picturesque Bosque during Bernalillo County’s eighth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW. This year participants can select from a timed 5K for runners, a 5k fun walk/run or a one-mile strut and stroll for strollers and pets. Early bird registration is now underway and continues through Aug. 31. The early bird registration fee is $35 and increases to $45 from Sept. 1 to Oct. 20. Late registration will cost $55 and be available Oct. 21-22. Registration will not be possible on the day of the event.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 City of Rio Rancho Labor Day Closures – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help for avoiding foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 Santa Fe to Resume Enforcement of No-Camping Policy – Starting Sept. 2, the city will no longer deprioritize the clearing of encampments. Anyone camping on city property will be directed to available shelters, and camps will be cleared in the order in which they are reported, subject to staff and contractor capacity. As of September 2, Pete’s Place will close the Women’s Summer Safe Haven and open the Seasonal Overnight Shelter to men and women, which normally happens in mid-October. The widespread availability of vaccinations and the receding COVID risk also enable this transition.

🔶 Areas Closed Due to Recent Rain and Flooding at Carlsbad Caverns – Due to trail erosion from recent rain and flooding, the park’s wilderness areas and backcountry trails are closed until assessments and repairs can be completed. Flooding also caused major damage to the unpaved Walnut Canyon Desert Drive. Until assessments are completed, it is unknown when repairs will begin. The trails closed include Old Guano, Slaughter Canyon, Yucca Canyon, Guadalupe Ridge, Rattlesnake Canyon, Juniper Ridge, Double Canyon, and Ussery. The following areas remain open: the main park road, Carlsbad Cavern, visitor center, overlook trails, and Rattlesnake Springs. Reservations are required to enter Carlsbad Cavern and must be purchased at recreation.gov or at 877-444-6777.

🔶 State encourages non-custodial parents to participate in the state’s “STEPUp!” program during Child Support Awareness Month – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) is recognizing August 2022 as Child Support Awareness Month, and is encouraging non-custodial parents to participate in the agency’s STEPUp! Program. The program today focuses on identifying employers who are looking for qualified employees. It provides job training and works with parents to find jobs to help support their children and avoid further enforcement actions.