What’s happening around New Mexico September 17 – September 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Sept. 17 – Sept. 23 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 27 – Sept. 19 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – Classical theater joins the urban cityscape of Albuquerque as the City of Albuquerque and The Vortex Theatre present The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival with 15 free evening performances at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial on south Louisiana. William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and comedy Twelfth Night will include theatrical lighting and sound during the fully-costumed productions. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Sept. 10-19 – New Mexico State Fair – Since 1938 the New Mexico State Fair has been a favorite gathering place for New Mexicans to celebrate local food, competition, culture, creativity, and our rich agricultural heritage. Located just five miles east of downtown Albuquerque at EXPO NM, the New Mexico State Fair is the biggest show in New Mexico.

Sept. 17 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Sept. 17 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Sept. 18 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Sept. 18-19 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Sept. 18 – Day of Caring 2021 – Day of Caring is an area-wide volunteer event that connects the community with agencies across the greater Albuquerque area. This event will bring awareness to several central New Mexico nonprofits. Learn about volunteerism and support, ways to donate items, and connect with organizations making an impact locally. Register online to choose which location to participate at. The event begins at 9 a.m.

Sept. 18 – Bosque Restoration Field Day – Help the Yerba Mansa Project restore Bosque habitat, Yerba Mansa, and other native plants. Their restoration work includes the removal of invasive non-native Ravenna Grass from the understory along with the replanting and reseeding of native grasses, herbs, and shrubs. These events are open to all members of the community so bring your family and friends. Work takes place at the Albuquerque restoration site located along Tingley Drive, south of Central. Park in the lot at the south end of all the fishing ponds, which is 0.8 miles south of Central. They are asking volunteers to RSVP to the event which begins at 9 a.m.

Sept. 18 – 4th Annual Women’s Art Fair – The Gutiérrez Hubbell House Alliance partnered with Linda Valencia Martinez to host the 4th Annual Women’s Art Fair at Gutiérrez Hubbell House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature 30 local women artisans, featuring unique arts and crafts as well as local food truck Alitas y Mas.

Sept. 18 – Preserving History at the Albuquerque Railyards – Learn about the significant impact that the Railyards had on the economic, social, and cultural development of Albuquerque between 1880 to 1970. This presentation will include an examination of the type of difficult and creative work that went on at the Railyards, who the people were who worked there and how what they did affects us even today. Registration is required and limited to 25. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Cherry Hills Library.

Sept. 18 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Sept. 18 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Sept. 18-19 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Sept. 21 – Music & Play in the Park – Every Tuesday evening at Hyder Park an all-ages, family-friendly event featuring live & recorded music, movement games, yoga, and sound healing begins at 6 p.m. Each week will feature new musical talent, movement workshops & energy healers. $5-10 Suggested donation (sliding scale)

Around New Mexico

Events

Sept. 1-30 – Monuments to Main Street – Monuments to Main Street is back this September. The month-long celebration highlights nature and history tours, concerts and film festivals, local flavors and local agriculture, the great southern New Mexico outdoors, and more. The month of September is jam-packed with a variety of special events and activities offered by the Las Cruces community to showcase the region’s vibrant culture.

Sept. 18 – 17th Annual Gila River Festival – This year’s hybrid (in-person and virtual) event explores the connection to nature and celebrates the connection to one another and to the Gila River watershed. Join the GCC for expert-led field trips that will explore the diversity of connections and interrelationships reflected in the Gila’s natural and cultural history, including birding and bird banding, medicinal plant, geology, rock art, and Wild and Scenic river hikes, horseback riding, fly fishing, and more.

Sept. 18 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 – Indigenous Community Day – This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Ragle Park in Santa Fe, 2350 W. Zia Road. This free event brings the community of Santa Fe together to celebrate Native culture through dance and music, enjoy art projects, visit nonprofit booths and share a meal together plus other fun activities. Over 20 non-profits will participate to educate the public on the services they offer to the community. The festivities begin at 12 pm with an opening prayer, followed by traditional Native dances from the local Pueblo Communities.

Sept. 18 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Sept. 21 – Tour de Ocho Millas – This cycling event follows the historic eight-mile loop around New Mexico’s Bottomless Lakes State Park that was once home to “America’s most incredible road racing circuit,” the Las Ocho Millas (Road and Track, August 1967). The race will start at 8 a.m. at the Lea Lake Recreation Center within the park.

Sept. 23 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located in “the heart” of downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Sept. 23 – Historic Tome Farmer’s Market – The Town of Tome Land Grant began sponsoring a Farmer’s Market four years ago to give local families and Heirs to the grant an opportunity to sell their vegetables and homemade products including, but not limited to, breads, baked goods, jellies, jams, artwork, and crafts. The market takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 International District Neighborhoods Offer “Walk With Ease” Program to Residents Who Want to Improve Fitness and Mobility – Neighborhoods and residents in the International District are encouraged to join the Walk With Ease Program. These free in-person walking courses combine physical fitness with good company in a safe and supportive environment. The Walk With Ease groups meet for a 1-hour walk at various times of the day at the Cesar Chavez Community Center and the Jerry Cline Park, so there are options for everyone’s schedule and location.

🔶 The state of New Mexico is reminding the public that it is a crime to falsify or fraudulently use a CDC vaccination card because it puts the health and safety of others at great risk, including children who are too young to be vaccinated. Anyone who suspects fraudulent use of a vaccination card should report it immediately by calling the Department of Health at 1-833-551-0518 or by submitting your concern through the online portal.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 SFNF Reminds Overnight Visitors to Follow Campground Etiquette – The Santa Fe National Forest saw the expected Labor Day weekend crowds enjoying outdoor recreation on our campgrounds and trails. Unfortunately, district rangers also reported that not all of our visitors were on their best behavior. A handful of inconsiderate and/or belligerent campers can pose a safety threat and ruin everyone else’s experience. Observe quiet time. Respect your neighbor’s space. ATVs and other off-highway vehicles are not permitted in developed campgrounds. Keep your campsite clean. Don’t move firewood.

🔶 NMDWS Issues Alert Reminder on Text Message Scams – Scammers are sending SMS text messages in an effort to steal claimants’ passwords, account numbers, and/or Social Security Numbers. With this information, they can gain access to email, bank, or other accounts. NMDWS is asking all claimants to take the necessary steps to protect their personal information. This includes changing your password to My Workforce Connection (https://www.jobs.state.nm.us) to something no one else will know and something that you have not used in the past on other sites. Also, ensure that if you have elected to receive electronic correspondence that your email address is accurate in the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System.

🔶 Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles – Subaru has issued a recall and a “do not drive” notice for over 800 vehicles. Affected are 802 2021 Impreza vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

🔶 Over 235K defective hoverboards sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled for battery issues – Razor is recalling more than 235,000 self-balancing scooters/Hoverboards for defective battery packs. The recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. In total the recall shows roughly 237,300 Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards with GLW battery packs.

🔶 San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics offering COVID-19 vaccinations – There are now regular COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in the four corners area. San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics is holding a dedicated COVID clinic every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. They are officering the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for children 12 years and older. You will need an appointment. The San Juan Regional Medical Center says to make an appointment, call 505-609-6700.