NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/

Sept. 16 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Sept. 16 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Sept. 16 – Glorious Bach – The New Mexico Philharmonic 2022/2023 Coffee Concerts series begins with three beautiful Baroque works by J.S. Bach; the majestic Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, the joyful Orchestral Suite No. 4, and the sparkling Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. It is a morning full of major-key wonders that will transport you in time to a different place and era.

Sept. 16 – Albuquerque Funny Fiesta – The Albuquerque Funny Fiesta is back, and bigger than ever, with

two full weeks of comedic programming stretching over five fantastic venues. The festival programming will feature two full weekends of performances from stand-up comedians, sketch and improv teams, and more.

Sept. 17 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Sept. 17 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Sept. 18 – Samson Challenge – The Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque (JCC) will host the 7th Annual Samson Challenge on Sunday, September 18. Men, women, and kids of all ages can participate. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. at the JCC, 5520 Wyoming Blvd NE.

Sept. 18 – Rail Yards Market – Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May-October & one weekend in December. The market blooms into its 8th year since opening in 2014, and hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. Harvest couldn’t be here fast enough, as farms, foodies, artisans, and organizers chug along to prepare the finest Growers’ Market experience for locals and tourists alike.

Sept. 19 – Free STEM Festival – Monday, Sept. 5, from 10-1 pm at 4311 Sara Rd, just north of INTEL. Robots, Minecraft, 3D printing, Drones, a Photo Booth, Carnival games, food, and a jumper from Jump for fun. It is a family event for all ages of nerds, and they will be raffling off amazing items in support of our nonprofit Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math mission, including a 3D printer. Learn more about R4Creating and our championship robotics program and the only one-of-a-kind after-school STEM leadership program for ages 6-18 serving New Mexico since 2005.

Sept. 21 – KiMo Theatre’s 95th Birthday – Bring the family to celebrate the beloved building’s 95th birthday. Enjoy a self-guided tour full of KiMo history, live music by the Burque Jazz Bandits, and eats and treats from local vendors.

Around New Mexico

Sept. 16 – Coffee with a Cop, FBI Edition – FBI special agents and support staff will be in Farmington to talk about careers, internships, and more, as we work to educate the public about one of the most famous law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the world. The event will be held at Starbucks, 2900 E. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 – PNM past-due bill pay in Ruidoso – PNM will host a free assistance event in Ruidoso to help residential customers pay electricity bills. PNM customers may be able to receive assistance from three different assistance programs, maximizing the amount of financial assistance. It will be held at First Baptist Church at 26367 W. Highway 70 in Ruidoso Downs from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 – MainStreet Roswell Farmers’ Market – The market is held every Saturday through October 8 at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 17 – Electronics Recycling Event – Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel is teaming up with Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling, Co. and the Town of Bernalillo to host an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Guests are invited to drop off retired and unused electronics for recycling at the casino between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 17 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Sept. 17 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Sept. 18 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Sept. 18 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 Santa Fe to Resume Enforcement of No-Camping Policy – Starting Sept. 2, the city will no longer deprioritize the clearing of encampments. Anyone camping on city property will be directed to available shelters, and camps will be cleared in the order in which they are reported, subject to staff and contractor capacity. As of September 2, Pete’s Place will close the Women’s Summer Safe Haven and open the Seasonal Overnight Shelter to men and women, which normally happens in mid-October. The widespread availability of vaccinations and the receding COVID risk also enable this transition.