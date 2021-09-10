What’s happening around New Mexico September 10 – September 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Sept. 10 – Sept. 16 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 27 – Sept. 19 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – Classical theater joins the urban cityscape of Albuquerque as the City of Albuquerque and The Vortex Theatre present The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival with 15 free evening performances at the NM Veterans Memorial on south Louisiana. William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and comedy Twelfth Night will include theatrical lighting and sound during the fully-costumed productions. The shows begin at 7:30 pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Sept. 10-19 – New Mexico State Fair – Since 1938 the New Mexico State Fair has been a favorite gathering place for New Mexicans to celebrate local food, competition, culture, creativity, and our rich agricultural heritage. Located just five miles east of downtown Albuquerque at EXPO NM, the New Mexico State Fair is the biggest show in New Mexico.

Sept. 10 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Sept. 10 – La Scala di Seta – Enjoy an evening of fully-staged opera with orchestra outdoors under the stars at the Albuquerque Museum. One of Rossini’s early commercial successes that launched his meteoric opera career, La Scala di Seta was composed for the Teatro San Moise in Venice. While the opera is little performed today, the famous overture has never fallen out of popular rotation. This setup, fit for a 1950s sitcom leads the audience through numerous comedic twists and turns before ending in a resoundingly joyous finale.

Sept. 10 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Sept. 11 – Home Girls Mercado – Stop by El Chante Casa de Cultura for our Homegirl Mercado. Over 30 women-owned businesses will be there showcasing their beautiful artwork, handmade goods, and more. There will be a dj. Bring the whole family and enjoy shopping, music, and supporting local artists.

Sept. 11 – Monthly Book Sale – Friends of the Public Library – The Friends of the Public Library are celebrating fall with an extra 50% off of all books at the Sept. 11, Monthly Book Sale. The sale will be held in the lower level of the Main Library from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more current publications and a large selection of children’s books, visit the Friends Bookshop, open from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Friends members receive a 10% discount at the Bookshop.

Sept. 11 – Growing a Winter Garden – You don’t have to wait for Spring to start your garden. Learn the basics of preparing a winter garden, such as soil health, selecting the right vegetable, and protecting them from cold temperatures. Registration is required and limited to 30.

Sept. 11 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Sept. 11-12 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Sept. 11-12 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Sept. 11-13 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

Sept. 12 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Sept. 12 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Sept. 12 – Rio Grande Doggy Paddle – The City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division is teaming up with the Department of Animal Welfare to host a dog swim day at the Rio Grande Outdoor pool. There will be a 50 person, 50 dog maximum in the pool at any one time. Leashes are required when pets are not in the water. Dogs that have been sick will not be allowed in the pool area. Admission will be $5 per dog. All dogs must have current vaccination records. The event takes place Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

Sept. 1-30 – Monuments to Main Street – Monuments to Main Street is back this September. The month-long celebration highlights nature and history tours, concerts and film festivals, local flavors and local agriculture, the great southern New Mexico outdoors, and more. The month of September is jam-packed with a variety of special events and activities offered by the Las Cruces community to showcase the region’s vibrant culture.

Sept. 8-12 – Four Corners 4×4 Week – Farmington rolls out the red carpet for the 2021 W.E. Rock Grand Nationals with a week packed with 4×4 fun. Come for the competitions, trail rides, 4×4 show, and fun. This multi-day event includes activities and events for off-road enthusiasts of all skill levels, from spectators to pros.

Sept. 11 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Sept. 11 – R&R Unit Dedication – The Lincoln County On-Scene Support is dedicating an R&R unit for First Responders in Lincoln County and the surrounding area on 9/11 at 11:00 a.m. They are expecting dignitaries from federal, state, and local agencies.

Sept. 11 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop in Truth or Consequences – Since July of 2005, when the Truth or Consequences Art Hop began, many downtown shops, galleries, and studios have been opening their doors to the public from 6-9 p.m. each month.

Sept. 11-12 – Corrales Art Studio Tour – The 23rd annual tour is one of the most anticipated art and studio tours in New Mexico. This weekend only, artists open their studio doors to the public featuring up to 70 artists in more than 30 studios.

Sept. 16 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located in “the heart” of downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Sept. 16 – Historic Tome Farmer’s Market – The Town of Tome Land Grant began sponsoring a Farmer’s Market 4 years ago to give local families and Heirs to the grant an opportunity to sell their vegetables and homemade products including, but not limited to, breads, baked goods, jellies, jams, artwork, and crafts. The market takes place every Thursday from 4-7 pm.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Balloon Museum Seeking Volunteers – The Museum is seeking volunteers now, in anticipation of the upcoming International Balloon Fiesta in October, so get your application in.

🔶 International District Neighborhoods Offer “Walk With Ease” Program to Residents Who Want to Improve Fitness and Mobility – Neighborhoods and residents in the International District are encouraged to join the Walk With Ease Program. These free in-person walking courses combine physical fitness with good company in a safe and supportive environment. The Walk With Ease groups meet for a 1-hour walk at various times of the day at the Cesar Chavez Community Center and the Jerry Cline Park, so there are options for everyone’s schedule and location.

🔶 The state of New Mexico is reminding the public that it is a crime to falsify or fraudulently use a CDC vaccination card because it puts the health and safety of others at great risk, including children who are too young to be vaccinated. Anyone who suspects fraudulent use of a vaccination card should report it immediately by calling the Department of Health at 1-833-551-0518 or by submitting your concern through the online portal.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 SFNF Reminds Overnight Visitors to Follow Campground Etiquette – The Santa Fe National Forest saw the expected Labor Day weekend crowds enjoying outdoor recreation on our campgrounds and trails. Unfortunately, district rangers also reported that not all of our visitors were on their best behavior. A handful of inconsiderate and/or belligerent campers can pose a safety threat and ruin everyone else’s experience. Observe quiet time. Respect your neighbor’s space. ATVs and other off-highway vehicles are not permitted in developed campgrounds. Keep your campsite clean. Don’t move firewood.

🔶 NMDWS Issues Alert Reminder on Text Message Scams – Scammers are sending SMS text messages in an effort to steal claimants’ passwords, account numbers, and/or Social Security Numbers. With this information, they can gain access to email, bank, or other accounts. NMDWS is asking all claimants to take necessary steps to protect their personal information. This includes changing your password to My Workforce Connection (https://www.jobs.state.nm.us) to something no one else will know and something that you have not used in the past on other sites. Also ensure that if you have elected to receive electronic correspondence that your email address is accurate in the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System.

🔶 Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles – Subaru has issued a recall and a “do not drive” notice for over 800 vehicles. Affected are 802 2021 Impreza vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

🔶 Over 235K defective hoverboards sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled for battery issues – Razor is recalling more than 235,000 self-balancing scooters/Hoverboards for defective battery packs. The recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. In total the recall shows roughly 237,300 Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards with GLW battery packs.

🔶 San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics offering COVID-19 vaccinations – There are now regular COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in the four corners area. San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics is holding a dedicated COVID clinic every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. They are officering the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for children 12 years and older. You will need an appointment. The San Juan Regional Medical Center says to make an appointment, call 505-609-6700.