NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Sept. 23 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Sept. 24 – “Imagine Albuquerque” Day – The Chaplaincy of Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR), Red Shovel Landscaping, AFR retirees, and other partners have designated Saturday, Sept. 24 as “Imagine Albuquerque” Day. On that day, these partners will come together and spearhead a citywide clean-up and beautification initiative, volunteering their time to rake weeds, clean up trash and litter, and more.

Sept. 24 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Sept. 24 – New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society Annual Open House – Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive – AT&SF 2926. The event is free and open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 – “Company’s Comin” Annual Fall Neighborhood Cleanup – Company’s Comin’ is Solid Waste Management’s annual fall neighborhood cleanup initiative. Join neighborhoods all over the city to help clean up your neighborhood. Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will provide free trash bags and gloves for your cleanup, and collect your neighborhood waste from the cleanup at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Sept. 24 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Sept. 25 – 1st Annual Los Ranchos All-Electric Car Show – The “1st Annual Los Ranchos All-Electric Car Show” is coming to Hartnett Park in the Village of Los Ranchos. The show is affiliated with National Drive Electric Week. Private owners and dealers of electric vehicles (EVs) will be available to answer questions about their EV in particular and electric vehicles in general from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Rail Yards Market – Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May-October & one weekend in December. The market blooms into its 8th year since opening in 2014, and hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. Harvest couldn’t be here fast enough, as farms, foodies, artisans, and organizers chug along to prepare the finest Growers’ Market experience for locals and tourists alike.

Around New Mexico

Sept. 24 – MainStreet Roswell Farmers’ Market – The market is held every Saturday through October 8 at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Sept. 24 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Sept. 25 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Sept. 25 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council, and will be made available to the public, to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, giving everyone the opportunity to share their thoughts.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households – The program is being administrated by the New Mexico Human Services Department through their YES New Mexico website. Starting Sept. 26, people will be able to start submitting applications as early as 9 a.m. According to HSD, payments of up to $400 will be provided. The money will be prioritized for qualified households with the lowest income. Only one check will be delivered to each household.

🔶 River Talks 2022 – Interested in learning more about all things river and watershed? Reserve your spot in one of the 2022 River Talks sponsored by the City and the Santa Fe River Commission! Talks run through the first week of October and are free to attend, but advance registration is required, and each talk has a 25-person capacity. Topics include:

Santa Fe’s Water Resource (Sept. 21)

Santa Fe River Walking Tour (Sept. 27)

Historical Review of Santa Fe’s Acequia Madre (Oct. 1)

Conserve Water and Improve Water Quality on a Residential Scale (Oct. 5)

Contact Zoe Isaacson at zrisaacson@santafenm.gov or 505-955-6853 to register.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 Santa Fe to Resume Enforcement of No-Camping Policy – Starting Sept. 2, the city will no longer deprioritize the clearing of encampments. Anyone camping on city property will be directed to available shelters, and camps will be cleared in the order in which they are reported, subject to staff and contractor capacity. As of September 2, Pete’s Place will close the Women’s Summer Safe Haven and open the Seasonal Overnight Shelter to men and women, which normally happens in mid-October. The widespread availability of vaccinations and the receding COVID risk also enable this transition.