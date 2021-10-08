What’s happening around New Mexico October 8 – October 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 8 – Oct. 14 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Oct. 2-10 – Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta – Weather permitting, Dawn Patrol launches from the field at 6 a.m. followed by the Krispy Kreme Morning Glow at 6:30 a.m. Mass Ascension will then take place at 7 a.m. General admission is $15 per person over the age of 12 years old. For ticket information and parking, visit https://balloonfiesta.com/

Oct. 6-10 – Elevated Viewing Events at Anderson Abruzzo Balloon Museum Foundation – The Balloon Museum Foundation presents picturesque opportunities to enjoy the views of Balloon Fiesta above the crowds at the Balloon Museum. There are three tiers, three museum locations and three unforgettable dining and viewing experiences. The Balloon Museum is located directly south of Balloon Fiesta Park. It is approximately a 5-7 minute walk from the entrance to the Balloon Museum to the southern entrance of the Balloon Fiesta Park. Tickets: $50 – $250.

Oct. 8 – ABQ ArtWalk – The ArtWalk features a series of new art exhibits, art installations, performances and hosted art markets in downtown Albuquerque. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 8-31 – Frightening Fall Feast – Is a culinary trip through those classic haunts that make October such a chilly time of year. Fall food flavors accompany a visual powerhouse of spooky locations and interactive elements. Frightening Fall Feast is a new addition to the haunted house genre, with food. The event is at the Electric Playhouse. Tickets starting at $89 per adult and $49 for kids.

Oct. 8 – Dragons House of Horror Asylum – Dragons House of Horrors with the twisted minds of Realm of Darkness brings you one INSANE Haunted Attraction with New Mexico’s premier haunted house the “Realm of Darkness Asylum” located at 405 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque. Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are $20.

Oct. 8 – Nov. 13 – Ofrendas Comunitarias: Muertos y Marigolds – The exhibit brings together over a dozen artists, community members, local organizations, and schools to remember our dead and share in mourning and celebration of our community and loved ones through the creation of altars, a central part of the celebration of Day of the Dead. On Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. meet the people who created the altars and speak with community organizers, artists, and leaders. Location: 6029 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105. The exhibit runs from Friday, Oct. 8 – Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Museum and altars are open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

Oct. 8-10 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market will spotlight various artists and artisans, representing nearly 30 New Mexico communities and pueblos which are exceptional in their creative fields, with a large variety of contemporary and traditional styles. Visitors will have the opportunity to browse and purchase from a variety of beautiful and handcrafted items ranging from $30-$15,000 in price and includes art, apparel, jewelry and accessories, home décor, and more. Location: 1904 Bellamah Ave NW, Albuquerque, N.M.

Oct. 8 – Fall Exhibition – New Mexico Watercolor Society – Add to your enjoyment of the fall colors by coming to the 2021 Fall Exhibition of the New Mexico Watercolor Society. Enjoy over 90 water media paintings in this national, juried show. All paintings are for sale, and this year we have a special new evening event on Oct 15, the “Small Works Show”, where small-sized original watercolors may be purchased and taken home the same day. The exhibition runs Oct 2-24 at the Fine Arts Gallery, EXPO NM in Albuquerque.

Oct. 9 – New Mexico United VS Rio Grande Valley FC – Game starts at 5 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Oct. 9 – Albuquerque Folk Festival 2021 – The Albuquerque Folk Festival will be held at the beautiful Bosque School campus as an outdoor, all-day, public event on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visitors will experience live music, song circles, dancing, storytelling, crafts, and wonderful food. Location: 4000 Bosque School Road NW Albuquerque, NM, 87120.

Oct. 9 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located in “the heart” of downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Around New Mexico

Events

Oct. 8-10 – Oktoberfest – Oktoberfest presented by the Red River Chamber of Commerce. At the event, people can find authentic german food, music, arts and crafts, vendors and more. The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 101 W River Street, Red River, NM 87558. General admission is $5.

Oct. 8-9 – Churro Week 21 – Join EVFAC in a celebration of Churro this October! Explore the deep local roots of this livestock and help raise awareness about the importance of the Navajo-Churro sheep.

Oct. 9 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – The Saturday Market has the largest variety of vendors and products. Shop a great selection of fresh produce, eggs, meat, honey, bread, chile, apothecary, and much more. At our market, 100% of the vegetables, fruits, and nursery plants available are grown right here in northern New Mexico. Open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Oct. 9 – Fall Activities and Live Music with Controlled Burn at Ski Santa Fe – Spend some time amongst the golden aspens this fall and enjoy chairlift rides, live music, disc golf, sports shop sale, beer garden and grill.

Oct. 9 – Manahatta at Lensic Performing Arts Center – Presented in partnership with Silver Bullet Productions. A staged reading of a timely drama by celebrated playwright Mary Kathryn Nagle, Manahatta shows how history repeats itself with devastating consequences. Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Price: $29-65.

Oct. 9-10 – Santa Fe Indigenous Peoples’ Day Weekend Celebration – Event happening at Santa Fe Plaza.

Oct. 10 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Oct. 13-17 – Santa Fe Independent Film Festival – The Santa Fe Independent Film Festival (SFiFF) returns for its 13th edition with a full program of in-person film screenings and events are from October 13–17. Visit https://boxoffice.santafeindependent.com/ for ticket information.

Oct. 13 – Chile Challenge 4-Wheel Drive Trail Event – An opportunity for four wheel drive vehicle operators of all experience levels to drive trails in a supervised, nationally recognized, 4-wheeling event. Each day’s trail ride is led by an experienced leader who manages the run, helps participants complete the run, oversees climbs over significant obstacles if needed, and stays in communication with participants via a CB radio. There is no competition, just the challenge of the trail. Trails vary from very easy rides, accessible in a stock 4×4, to some of the most extreme trails in New Mexico. The event is at Caballo Lake State Park, located at Hwy 187, Caballo, NM 87931. Price: $5 state park admission fee$10-$18 participation fee.

Oct. 14 – The Jewish Legacy in NM: A History Different – Original Santa Fe tour with a unique cultural perspective. Explore New Mexico history and find out how Jews were both Hispanos and Anglos and about the 21st-century Jewish community. $25/pp. Min. $70 Thursdays 10 AM or by appointment. Group rates are available.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Bike Thru ‘Burque Encourages Residents to Take More Trips on Bikes – Want some extra motivation to get out on your bike and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? Then Bike Thru Burque has got your number. Following a successful first year kickoff in 2020, the event is back in 2021 for the purpose of encouraging people to take more daily trips by bike. The event takes place from Oct. 9th-17th, and overlaps with the last weekend of the Balloon Fiesta (itself a great place to bike to), and culminates with the ABQ CiQlovía event.

🔶 Health Equity Council Hosting Needle Pickups Citywide and Needs Volunteers – The Bernalillo County Health Equity Council is hosting a series of volunteer-based safe needle and syringe disposal events. If you are interested in helping clean up needles and syringes and want to learn how to safely dispose of them in your own neighborhood, this volunteer opportunity is for you. The syringe and needle pickups take place each Monday starting Oct.11 through Nov. 22.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Casa San Ysidro re-opens for public tours – Casa San Ysidro, Albuquerque Museum’s historic house and property in Corrales, which had temporarily closed in July due to flooding, will re-open for visitors on Friday, October 1, 2021. Visitors can take a docent-led tour of the historic house and property through the end of November. Tours will be capped at 20 guests per tour. Masks must be worn within interior spaces. Tickets can be purchased online, in advance.