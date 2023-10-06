NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from October 6 – October 12.

Albuquerque

Oct. 6-7 – The Albuquerque Folk Festival – Enjoy over 100 events which will have five performance venues, six music and dance workshops and more. Ticket prices range.

Oct. 6-8 – ABQ Grecian Festival – Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, dancers and more. Attendees can also shop from a variety of vendors. Admission is $5 and free to children under 11, active duty military, police, fire, EMT and Veterans.

Oct. 6-8 – ABQ Fall Fem, Mineral & Jewelry Show – Visit EXPO New Mexico to shop from 70 dealers in gems, minerals and jewelry. Admission is free and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 6-12 – Balloon Fiesta Week in Old Town – Listen to live music each day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where local performers will be featured. Attendees can also shop from more than 80 local vendors.

Oct. 6-12 – 33rd Annual Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival – Head to Sandia Resort & Casino to view over 200 of the nation’s top artists and craftsmen. Kids are free, admission is $13 on weekdays and $20 for weekends.

Oct. 6-12 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jims Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Oct. 7-8 – Harvest Festival – Enjoy a day of fall at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden to listen to live music, enjoy treats and local brews. Children under 2 are free, youth 3-12 are $6, seniors are $6 and adults are $12.

Oct. 7-12 – Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta – Enjoy nine days of balloons filling the sky of Albuquerque. Each day will be filled with a variety of activities from morning events to evening ones. Tickets are $15 for anyone over 12 years of age.

Oct. 7-12 – Balloons & Brews – Take part in balloon watching starting at 7 a.m. Guests can enjoy local pastries and drinks. The viewing is free to attend, drinks and other items will be available for purchase.

Oct. 6 – Dash and Drink for Pink – Join Canteen Brewhouse and others for a 5K. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Pink Warrior House Foundation. Runners over 21 will get a pink pint pour and others will get a root beer.

Oct. 6 – Ghost Busting Costume Contest – Enjoy a spooky evening and get in the spirit by showing up in your best costume. Winners will be announced at the end of each public ghost tour.

Oct. 6– Movies in the Park – Enjoy a movie every Friday evening during the summer. This week head to Pacific Rim Food Park to see a screening of The Addams Family (Animation). The event is free to attend and there will be food vendors onsite.

Oct. 6 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Oct. 6 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Oct. 6 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 6,13 – One Albooquerque Haunted Center – Enjoy a free haunted center event. The center will be open at 6 p.m. and long lines are expected.

Oct. 7 – Albuquerque Oktoberfest – Live music, brews, German food will be served at Rio Bravo Brewing Company. The event is free to attend and will kick off at 11 a.m.

Oct. 7,13 – UNM Men’s Hockey Game – Support UNM Lobo Men’s Hockey at Outpost Ice Arena. Tickets are $6 for youth and students and $10 for adults.

Oct. 7 – Albuquerque Horror Show – Enjoy a variety of performers as a cast will be performing shows based off of American Horror Story. Ticket prices vary.

Oct. 7 – Annular Eclipse Events – Learn about what you should expect and safe viewing of the annular eclipse. Guests can also make their own eclipse masks.

Oct. 7 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Oct. 7, Oct. 4 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Oct. 8 – Halloween Mosaic Workshop – Learn how to make a Halloween-themed mosaic. Class starts at $60 and all materials will be provided.

Oct. 8 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Mexico

Oct. 6-8 – Oktoberfest – Celebrate in Red River, NM and enjoy beer, wine, vendors and more.

Oct. 6-8 – Sierra County Fair – Enjoy a day in Truth or Consequences, NM for art, crafts, vendors, livestock and more. The events run from Wednesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 8. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 7-8 – Bandelier Wilderness Backpack – Take part in a hike. Visit Bandelier National Monument to camp, learn and hike. Tickets are $295.

Oct. 7-8 – 40th Annual Mountain and Valley Wool Festival – Visit Santa Fe, NM to get an up-close look at the animals that produce fibers. There will be a variety of demonstrations which will include fleeces, roving and more.

Oct. 6 – Paseo Pottery Throw Down – Head to Paseo Pottery in Santa Fe, NM to take part in pottery demos, libations, music and more. The event is $25 per person.

Oct. 6 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Road Apple Rally – Head to Farmington, NM to compete is a bike rally. There will be a 15 and 30-mile race. Participants are required to register.

Oct. 7 – Mibres Valley Harvest Festival – Enjoy a day in San Lorenzo, NM to shop at the farmer’s market, vendors, music, pie contests and more. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 7 – Aspen Fest – Celebrate Autumn in Ruidoso, NM. The event will feature a car show, food, music, and a parade. Tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event.

Oct. 7 – Ancient Way Fall Festival – Visit El Morro, NM to enjoy a day of music, food and events for all to enjoy. There will be pumpkin carving, vendors and more. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 7 – Walk & Talk Tours with Alpacas – Learn all about Alpacas in Clovis, NM. It will be a gentle walking tour as guests will get up close and personal with each of the alpacas that live on the farm. Tickers are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 2-13 and free for children under 2.

Oct. 7 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM is a place where guests can learn about the rescues, tour and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Oct. 7 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 7,14 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 What’s the city doing to prepare for 2023 Balloon Fiesta? – Balloon Fiesta is just days away, and visitors will come from all across the country. The city has been getting ready for Albuquerque’s biggest event of the year. While Albuquerque Police (APD), State Police, and the sheriff will be on hand at the event, there’s also a new safety alert system the city is trying out for people near the event.

🔶 Balloon Fiesta Special Shapes Rodeo day won’t have Park and Ride option – It’s slated to be one of the busiest days of Balloon Fiesta this year, but thousands of people who’d normally hop on a bus to get to the park for some Thursday festivities will need a new option this year.

🔶 New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at the 51st Balloon Fiesta – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced its special shape balloons for the upcoming 2023 fiesta. This year’s event will include 12 new shapes, adding up to 107 special shapes in total. View the shapes here.

🔶 Balloon Fiesta Schedule of Events 2023 – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts on Saturday, October, 7, and ends on Sunday, October 15. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage. View the full list of events here.

🔶 Sensory room planned for Balloon Fiesta this year – All of the colors and shapes of Balloon Fiesta will fill the Albuquerque skies in just over two weeks. This year, a new four-wheeled addition at the Fiesta aims to make it easier for families and kids with sensory needs. Games, bean bags, and a relaxing feel are what a special trailer called “S.A.V.E.” is bringing to New Mexico’s biggest event for the first time.

🔶Visit Albuquerque name places around town to watch Balloon Fiesta – Balloon Fiesta is an event that people travel from all over the world to witness. There is nothing like seeing hundreds of hot air balloons taking off right in front of you. Although there’s no better seat than watching it right from Balloon Fiesta Visit Albuquerque created a list of “The Best Places to Watch the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.”

🔶 Albuquerque homeless shelter looks to get hundreds of new bed bug-resistant beds – A homeless shelter on the city’s west side has had its problems with bed bugs. Now, the city is preparing to spend more than a quarter of a million dollars to try to keep the pests at bay.

🔶 Albuquerque Animal Welfare program helps owners from surrendering pets – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department continues to see an increase in pet owners surrendering their pets. The organization said a major donation to a new program might turn those numbers around.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools announces snow day changes – Albuquerque Public Schools announced they will be moving to asynchronous learning on days when school is canceled due to weather.

🔶 Ordinance increases amount CABQ can use for open space land and restoration – They offer a chance to escape the hustle and bustle, without leaving the city. Now, the City of Albuquerque is putting more money into its Open Space Program.

🔶 Albuquerque will be getting its first year-round growers’ market – A Local Food Campus, developed by Three Sisters Kitchen and the Downtown Growers’ Market, is expected to come to Downtown Albuquerque. The campus will present opportunities for food entrepreneurs, a place for locals to shop, an event space, classrooms, and 45 new jobs – all while supporting food-insecure households with $500,000 in annual food assistance.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 APS athletic event tickets shifting to online, cashless sales – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday, Aug. 9 they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events. Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

🔶 How to prevent stormwater pollution in Albuquerque during monsoon season – Despite it being the driest start to monsoon season on record in Albuquerque, rain can come at any time before the season ends on Sept. 30. Last year, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a record 249 flash flood warnings during the monsoon, nearly doubling the previous high. In the case that heavy rain does occur this year, there are steps residents can take to prevent stormwater pollution in the Rio Grande.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of the internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 BCSO conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October. During the month of October, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

🔶 New Mexico hoping for a strong ski season – Weather experts are predicting a high chance of a strong El Niño through this winter. That could mean good snow in New Mexico. El Niño is a cycle of warming in the eastern Pacific, near South America. The warming can drive precipitation and snowfall in the southern portion of the U.S., including in the Southwest. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that from October through December, parts of New Mexico will see normal precipitation, and the rest of New Mexico is leaning towards above-average precipitation. That could mean a snowy early ski season this year.

🔶 2023 Music Fiesta headliner announced – The lineup for the 2023 Music Fiesta has been announced. Multi-Platinum selling country artist Lee Brice will be headlining the festivities on Saturday, October 14.

🔶 Special events planned for 2023 Balloon Fiesta during solar eclipse appearance – The most magical time of year in Albuquerque is quickly approaching. While the International Balloon Fiesta is always special, this year will be one for the books. Saturday, October 14, a little after 9 in the morning, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in the sky. It’s something the Balloon Fiesta team has had their sights set on for the past few years.

🔶 Official 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta poster released – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has released the Official Balloon Fiesta Serigraph Poster for its 2023, 51st annual event. This year’s serigraph poster was painted by Kevin A. Short.

🔶 Bicycle donations being collected for New Mexicans in need – A local non-profit is hosting a series of donation drives to provide bicycles to New Mexicans who might not otherwise have access to them. Free Bikes 4 Kidz is holding these drives throughout the fall in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Los Alamos. The organization hopes to collect hundreds of bikes from the community.

🔶 Moose spotted in New Mexico: What to do if you encounter one – While moose are not native to New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says moose have made their way to the state over the past few years. “We’ve had just a handful of sightings over the last dozen years or so. It’s getting less and less rare but it is still uncommon,” said Darren Vaughan communications director of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

🔶 New Mexico state parks prepare for seasonal operating hours – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.

🔶 Halloween 2023 events in New Mexico – There’s nothing quite like getting the gang together and going out to a haunted house or event. The season is upon us and New Mexico is officially celebrating spooky season. Here’s a list of haunted houses and other events happening in the Land of Enchantment.

🔶 Bernalillo County offering free vaccines and microchips for pets – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources Center is giving pet owners in unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County a chance to get free vaccines and microchips. Starting September 6 through February 28, from 9 a.m. to noon every other Wednesday the county will be providing the free vaccine and microchipping services.

🔶Surf group wants to help New Mexicans catch the perfect wave on the Rio Grande –Surfing on the Rio Grande: that’s the dream of some local river surfing enthusiasts and water sports groups. One of those groups just got thousands of dollars from the state to see if they could build waves in northern New Mexico.

🔶 New Mexico eyeing nearly $3.5 billion in extra money – New Mexico’s lawmakers have even more money to play with than previously expected. The latest estimates by New Mexico’s economists show the state will likely have $3.482 billion in “new money” by fiscal year 2025. That new money is the cash left over after the state pays for all its yearly expenses.

🔶 Here’s a list of New Mexico’s offerings for parents – With the new school year underway, New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is reminding parents of a range of resources that can help make life easier. View the list here.

🔶 List of haunted places in New Mexico – Around the world and the United States there are a variety of locations and places that are classified as haunted. Here in New Mexico, there is no shortage. View the list here.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.