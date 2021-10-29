What’s happening around New Mexico October 29 – November 4

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 22-31 – Frightening Fall Feast – This is a culinary trip through those classic haunts that make October such a chilly time of year. Fall food flavors accompany a visual powerhouse of spooky locations and interactive elements. Frightening Fall Feast is a new addition to the haunted house genre, with food. The event is at the Electric Playhouse. Tickets start at $89 per adult and $49 for kids.

Oct. 22 – Nov. 13 – Ofrendas Comunitarias: Muertos y Marigolds – The exhibit brings together over a dozen artists, community members, local organizations, and schools to remember our dead and share in mourning and celebration of our community and loved ones through the creation of altars, a central part of the celebration of Day of the Dead. On Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. meet the people who created the altars and speak with community organizers, artists, and leaders. Location: 6029 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105. The exhibit runs from Friday, Oct. 8 – to Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Museum and altars are open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

Oct. 29 – 31 – New Mexico Comic & Film Expo – NMCE is New Mexico’s largest and locally owned Comic Expo, bringing top tier creators from the Comic book world along with some A list celebrities at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Oct. 30 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Oct. 30 – Boo at the Zoo – Boo at the Zoo is back and ready to lift your spirits. They are welcoming guests back to eat, drink, and be scary as they turn their menagerie macabre for one day only. There will be costumes and candy, family and friends, and tricks and treats. To ensure the safety of our guests, we will sell timed tickets in limited quantities. Buy tickets now and your little ones will be goblin up the candy on a brew-tiful day at Boo at the Zoo.

Oct. 30 – Pumpkin Contest – Think you have brag-able pumpkins? Enter Food Is Free Albuquerque’s pumpkin contest in October. Drop Off at FIFABQ: A Community Space in Cottonwood Mall every Saturday in October. The winner will be announced on Oct 31. via social media and email.

Oct. 30-31 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Oct. 30-31 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 2 – Before I Die New Mexico Festival – The 5th annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival will be held in-person and online with four days of death-positive conversations and experiences. The Festival will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2021, in Albuquerque and online. The festival has entertaining and educational elements, including field trips to funeral homes and cemeteries, speakers and panel discussions, hands-on workshops, Death Cafe conversations, and more. A small donation is requested to register for events.

Oct. 31 – Halloween in Old Town – Trick-or-treat safely throughout the plazas at a free, family-friendly holiday celebration starting at 4 p.m. Bring the family and come dressed to impress to Historic Old Town to enjoy a spook-tacular evening. Local shops around each plaza will offer treats to costumed trick-or-treaters. Capture your costume in the free photo booth and dance around the Gazebo to haunted tunes.

Oct. 31 – Rail Yards Market – Bring the harvest home and have some fall fun at the Rail Yards Market. Bring your best pumpkin or awe-inspiring produce for the Pumpkin and Harvest Showcase. There are also lots of local growers with amazing pumpkins, seasonal fall produce, and even ornamental fall gourds.

Oct. 31 – A Halloween Celebration at The Shops Design Center – Calling all spooky magic lovers: Get ready for the city’s first Variety Puppet Show + Halloween Celebration hosted by The Story Closet. Join us on the afternoon of Oct. 31 for spooky festivities including walk-around characters, puppets, live music by The Wonky Tonks, DJ Audio Buddha, goodie bags, and more. Listen to Halloween stories told by puppets dressed in magical costumes. Enjoy ice cream from Oasis and pizza from Pizza Centro. Take photos in front of the magical fairytale Halloween mural. Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and go until 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park – Wear your best costume and walk from trunk to trunk or bring your bike and helmet to collect candy. This is a free event with a suggested donation of a non-perishable food item to benefit Roadrunner Food Bank. This is a rain or shine event. No pets or alcohol allowed.

Nov. 2 – Cemetery Stories: Life, Death & Beyond StorySlam – Among the selected authors is Dr. Irene Blea, a native New Mexican who will read her story, White Butterflies, about the death of her aunt, a story that is still told in her large extended family. Blea is the author of Daughters of the West Mesa and nearly decided to tell about the impact the remains of 11 women and an unborn fetus uncovered west of Albuquerque had on her. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Historic Fairview Cemetery.

Around New Mexico

Events

Oct 23. – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct 23. – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oct 30. – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Oct. 30 – Belen Scarecrow Festival – Get ready for the 3rd Annual Scarecrow Festival. Join the city of Belen from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 for some Halloween fun and frights on Becker Ave.

Oct. 30 – Coffee and Cars-Trunk-or-Treat – Bring your ride or come check out others from low riders to hot rods and more. Cottonwood Mall invites you to participate by passing out candy or treats to kids. Dressing up your car is optional. They will be having a best-in-show competition where kids will be able to vote on their favorite car. You can register your car for free at https://forms.gle/AAMqopGeAea3DNH1A. The first 50 will receive free coffee from Stan’s Coffee & Scones. Families are encouraged to dress up in costume.

Oct. 30 – Harvest Festival – Bring the pups and kids and come by to the harvest festival hosted by Premier Pets Playground and Puppy Ciao. They will have the store open for shopping as well as trick or treating a food truck and fun movies playing for the kids and pups to enjoy. Masks are required while inside but most of this event will be held outside. There will be trick or treating and game booths as well as a cakewalk.

Oct. 31 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Nov. 2 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 BernCo Halloween Community Center Events – Bernalillo County invites the community to kick off the Halloween spirit with events this week and next week at various Bernalillo County Community Centers.

Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fright Night Carnival at the Westside Community Center – 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW.

Ticket packages available (cash only)

Bring flash light

Carnival games & DJ, snack bar

Friday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Halloween Carnival at Los Vecinos Community Center – 478 ½ Old Hwy. 66, Tijeras, NM 87059

Games

Food

Costume contest

Friday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Fall Festival/Haunted House at Vista Grande Community Center and Vista Grande Church – 15 La Madera Rd, Sandia Park, NM 87047

Food Vendors

Games & Prizes

Booths

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Paradise Hills Community Center Park – 5901 Paradise Blvd. NW

Car Show

Food Trucks

Free Candy

DJ

🔶 “Operation Boo” Trick or Treat at Bernalillo County Fire Stations – Bernalillo County Fire Department crews will be handing out candy and bags to trick-or-treaters, while supplies last, at all of its stations between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

NORTH STATIONS SOUTH STATIONS

Station 30 – 6697 4th St. NW Station 32 – 1701 Arenal SW

Station 31- 9818 2nd St. NW Station 33 – 3909 Barcelona SW

Station 35- 11700 Paseo Del Norte NE Station 34 – 2801 Don Felipe SW

Station 36 – 501 Bear Canyon Ln. NW Station 38 – 3610 Prince SE

EAST STATIONS

Station 40 – 48 Public School Rd.

Station 41 – 10838 Hwy 337

Station 43 – 4 Dressage Rd

Station 46 – 25 Frost Rd

The Bernalillo County Fire Prevention Bureau offers the following safety tips:

1. Check the labels on costumes to make sure they are made from fire-retardant materials.

2. Have children carry a flashlight.

3. Adults should supervise lighting candles for jack-o-lanterns

4. Accompany young children on their rounds and be sure to check the child’s candy before consuming.

🔶 Virtual Block Captain Conference This Saturday – The autumn Block Captain Conference is going virtual again and takes place via Zoom on Saturday, October 30 at 9 a.m. Topics will include the Chief’s Corner and innovative programs to address crime in Albuquerque, featuring Project ECHO and the Violence Intervention Program. Panelists include Chief Harold Medina, Deputy Chief Jon Griego, Maria Wolfe of the Downtown Project ECHO Safety Program, Geri Bachicha of the Violence Intervention Program, and Vanessa Baca, Manager of the Office of Neighborhood Coordination. Laura Kuehn, Crime Prevention Programs, will moderate.

🔶 City Boards and Commissions Actively Seeking New Members to Volunteer – City of Albuquerque Board and Commission members provide valuable insight by sharing their lived and professional experience and advising the mayor, members of the city council, and department leadership on city growth and development, and the creation and delivery of critical programs and services. They are currently accepting applications for new members on the Airport Advisory Board, Human Rights Board, Greater Albuquerque Recreational Trails Committee and more. Representation matters and they encourage people from diverse cultural backgrounds, work, and life experiences to apply.

🔶 Halloween Treats Can be Tricky for Pets – With Halloween coming up, it’s always good to remember that Halloween treats for people can be tricky for our fur babies. Here’s a quick list of common Halloween-ish off-limit treats for Fido and Fluffy:

Chocolate

Nuts

Grapes

Xylitol, found in sugar-free gum and some peanut butters

Alcohol

For more information on what foods are good and what foods are not, visit: www.akc.org/expert-advice/nutrition/human-foods-dogs-can-and-cant-eat/

New Mexico Notices

🔶 FBI: Threats against election workers in New Mexico will not be tolerated – The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office announced they will vigorously investigate and prosecute threats against election workers and officials, even if federal candidates are not on the ballot next month in New Mexico. In July, the Department of Justice announced a law enforcement task force to address the rise in threats against election workers, administrators, officials, and others associated with the election process. The FBI, as a task force member, will vigorously and thoroughly investigate any and all allegations of election workers being threatened or intimidated. To report suspected threats or violent acts, the public can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). You can also file a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov.