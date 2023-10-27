NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from October 27 – November 2.

Albuquerque

Oct. 27-28 – Halloween Bar Crawl – Enjoy a bar crawl event with custom drinks, after party, a costume contest, and more. Tickets are $25 per person.

Oct. 28-29 – Day of the Tread – Attend a bicycling event for all ages and levels. Start at the Sawmill District and enjoy music, a costume contest, and more activities. Guests can participate in a 7, 17, or 34-mile race.

Oct. 27-29 – Bike Thru Burque Week – Join in on a weeklong celebration of bicycling through Albuquerque. Individuals can participate by biking anywhere around town. Those who participate could win prizes.

Oct. 27-31 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jim Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Oct. 27-Nov. 4 – Dia De Los Muertos in Old Town – Enjoy live music and local shops while you view over 30,000 marigold flowers around Old Town Albuquerque. Each night, the plaza will light up with orange and red to tell the tale of a 300-year-old New Mexican tradition.

Oct. 27 – Halloween Fright Night – Head to North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center to enjoy a variety of events for all ages. Guests can enjoy food, treats, pumpkin carving, a haunted house, and more. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 27 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $10 to attend and individuals will also get one beer ticket. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend, and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Halloween Pub Crawl – After four years, the ABQ Trolley Co. is back. Enjoy trolley rides to four breweries and enjoy drinks, prizes, and more. Tickets are $30.

Oct. 27 – Family Movie Night – Head to the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center to enjoy a viewing of Casper. The event is free to attend and there will be treats available.

Oct. 27 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Oct. 27 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 28 – A Haunting at Hollow Spirits – Enjoy a night of music, a release of a calendar, a haunted house, and more at Hollow Spirits Distillery. Tickets are $15 per person.

Oct. 28 – 7th Street Block Park – Enjoy an evening of music, vendor demos, food trucks, and more. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 28 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s growers’ market will run through November 4.

Oct. 29 – Victorian Picnic and History Scavenger Hunt – Visit Historic Fairview Cemetery to take part in a Victorian-style picnic. Guests are asked to bring picnic foods and drinks, folding chairs, tables, and decor. They are also encouraging guests to wear steampunk attire. It is $10 to attend.

Oct. 30 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

Nov. 2 – 2023 Heros Banquet – Visit the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque to honor the lives and families of gall first responders, public safety heroes, and veterans. Local community leaders and advocates will be recognized along with the Veteran of the Year. Tickets are $55 to $75.

New Mexico

Oct. 28-29 – Dia de los Muertos – Visit Mesilla, NM, to celebrate to Day of the Dead. Locals will construct altars; there will also be dancing, music, and food. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 28 – T or C Desert Ultra – Take a trip to Truth or Consequences, NM, for a race in the Chihuahuan Desert. There will be vendors, music, food, and a beer garden. Those interested in participating can take part in a 50K run, half marathon, or a 10K.

Oct. 28 – Vamp Motel – Enjoy HRA’s 2nd Annual Halloween Fundraiser: Vamp Motel at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery. There will be a costume contest and other Halloween-themed activities for guests to enjoy.

Oct. 28 – Open Mic: Dia de los Muertos – Visit Tranquilbuzz Coffe House in Silver City, NM, to share your story or music. The event is free to attend and open to community members to perform. Guests must the 21 and over.

Oct. 28 – Full Moon Alpaca Yoga at Windrush Alpacas – Clovis, NM, will be hosting a charity event to help Clovis Meals on Wheels. Attendees can enjoy yoga with the alpacas. Attendees will also need to bring their own yoga mats, and light refreshments will be offered at the event.

Oct. 28 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 28 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM, is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Oct. 28 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend, they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 28,31 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. It is open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Halloween Artwalk – Visit Santa Fe Children’s Museum to view over 30 New Mexico artists. Guests can enjoy music, food, pumpkin patches, and more. The event is free, but some tickets may need to be purchased for other events.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Housing coming to Albuquerque’s Journal Center – A prominent office park in Albuquerque is transforming into more than just a workspace. “It’s a great place to walk, it’s a great place to bike, and it’s really just a wonderful place to live. And now, people finally have the opportunity to live here,” says Josh Rogers, a Partner with Titan Development.

🔶 City of Albuquerque names two new department directors, hires new labor liaison – The city of Albuquerque has promoted two employees to lead key departments and hired a third for another important post. William Gallegos will now serve as director of the Solid Waste Department. He has more than 30 years of environmental compliance and management, most recently as Solid Waste’s deputy director.

🔶 When can Albuquerque expect its first freeze? – There’s a chill in the air, and winter is coming, but when exactly will the first frost hit? Historically, much of central New Mexico hits 32 degrees Fahrenheit sometime by mid-October. From 1991 to 2010, the average first 32-degree freeze at the Albuquerque Foothills occurred on October 23. For the South Valley, the first freeze comes a day earlier, on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). And for the Sunport, the first freeze is usually later, around November 3.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools food pantry in need of donations – A program that provides food to homeless students and their families is in need of help. The shelves at the Albuquerque Public Schools McKinney Vento Food Pantry are nearly bare.

🔶 City of Albuquerque begins holiday donation drive – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

🔶 ABQ Sign Language Academy celebrates cornhole team going to Special Olympics tournament – Some of the students at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy are heading to Las Cruces this weekend to compete in the Special Olympics state tournament for cornhole. The school sent the team off with a pep rally on Tuesday, October 24.

🔶 Albuquerque ranked among top 50 ‘rattiest’ cities in America – For many homes, the fall season means a rise in unwanted houseguests. No, we’re not talking about your relatives. We’re talking about rodents, and Orkin has released their Top 50 Rattiest Cities List.

🔶 New multi-household building to replace vacant home that burnt down in Albuquerque – It’s been months since a fire burnt down a vacant home in the Huning Highland historic Albuquerque neighborhood. Now, the nonprofit that owns it is hoping to turn the empty lot into affordable townhomes, while still preserving the feel of the neighborhood. “In April of 2023, there was a fire inside the structure that destroyed the structure. There was a little bit of it remaining after the fire was put out, but we had to demolish what was left,” said Lisa Huval with Homewise.

🔶 Albuquerque 2023 Regular Local Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions, who’s running? – The 2023 Albuquerque Regular Local Election will take place on November 7. City Council seats for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 are up for grabs, as well as some spots on the Albuquerque Public School Board.

🔶 Albuquerque set to get new affordable apartments for seniors – Millions of dollars are going towards La Serena Apartments, an effort to bring affordable housing to northwest Albuquerque. The community will be open to individuals aged 55 and older.

🔶 Albuquerque Animal Welfare program helps owners from surrendering pets – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department continues to see an increase in pet owners surrendering their pets. The organization said a major donation to a new program might turn those numbers around.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools announces snow day changes – Albuquerque Public Schools announced they will be moving to asynchronous learning on days when school is canceled due to weather.

🔶 Ordinance increases amount CABQ can use for open space land and restoration – They offer a chance to escape the hustle and bustle, without leaving the city. Now, the City of Albuquerque is putting more money into its Open Space program.

🔶 Albuquerque will be getting its first year-round growers’ market – A Local Food Campus, developed by Three Sisters Kitchen and the Downtown Growers’ Market, is expected to come to Downtown Albuquerque. The campus will present opportunities for food entrepreneurs, a place for locals to shop, an event space, classrooms, and 45 new jobs – all while supporting food-insecure households with $500,000 in annual food assistance.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 APS athletic event tickets shifting to online, cashless sales – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced on Wednesday, August 9, that they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events. Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of the internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Spring Trailhead facing closure until late October – A popular trail in the Sandias was closed on Monday, October 16. The Forest Service closed the Tree Spring Trailhead on the east side of the Sandias. The closure went into effect on Monday. Officials plan to be finished by October 27.

🔶 New Mexico haunts featured in Top Haunted Houses in America – Spooky season is all around us, and if you haven’t partaken in any local haunted houses, an online haunt hub has made a list of some of the best in each U.S. state. FrightFind highlighted two New Mexico spots to get your scare on this season.

🔶 More than 58,000 people moved out of New Mexico in 2022. Where did they relocate? – An estimated 58,443 people moved out of New Mexico in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey.

🔶 FBI’s latest stats show violent crimes trending down statewide, property crimes up – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released its nationwide crime numbers from 2022. The data shows New Mexico is following national crime trends.

🔶 New Mexico focusing on cannabis retailers who skipped taxes – With the cannabis business growing across New Mexico, the state is set to rake in tax revenue. But not all businesses have been keeping up with paying their share.

🔶 Can you guess these New Mexico ‘Jeopardy!’ questions? – The game show “Jeopardy!” has asked many New Mexico-related questions over the years. Do you know the answers?

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.

🔶 New Mexico’s fourth Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled in Belen – The City of Belen is now home to New Mexico’s fourth Safe Haven Baby Box. The city officially unveiled the new box, which is located at the Belen Fire Station, on Tuesday, October 24.

🔶 Halloween 2023 events in New Mexico – There’s nothing quite like getting the gang together and going out to a haunted house or event. The season is upon us, and New Mexico is officially celebrating the spooky season. Here’s a list of haunted houses and other events happening in the Land of Enchantment.

🔶 BCSO conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October. During the month of October, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

🔶 New Mexico hoping for a strong ski season – Weather experts are predicting a high chance of a strong El Niño through this winter; that could mean good snow in New Mexico. El Niño is a cycle of warming in the eastern Pacific near South America. The warming can drive precipitation and snowfall in the southern portion of the U.S., including in the Southwest. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that from October through December, parts of New Mexico will see normal precipitation, and the rest of New Mexico is leaning towards above-average precipitation. That could mean a snowy early ski season this year.

🔶 Moose spotted in New Mexico: What to do if you encounter one – While moose are not native to New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says moose have made their way to the state over the past few years. “We’ve had just a handful of sightings over the last dozen years or so. It’s getting less and less rare, but it is still uncommon,” said Darren Vaughan, communications director of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

🔶 New Mexico state parks prepare for seasonal operating hours – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.

🔶 Bernalillo County offering free vaccines and microchips for pets – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources Center is giving pet owners in unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County a chance to get free vaccines and microchips. Starting September 6 through February 28, from 9 a.m. to noon every other Wednesday, the county will be providing free vaccine and microchipping services.

🔶 Here’s a list of New Mexico’s offerings for parents – With the new school year underway, New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is reminding parents of a range of resources that can help make life easier. View the list here.

🔶 List of haunted places in New Mexico – Around the world and the United States there are a variety of locations and places that are classified as haunted. Here in New Mexico, there is no shortage. View the list here.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.