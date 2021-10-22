What’s happening around New Mexico October 22 – October 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 22 – Oct. 28 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 22 – !Cine Magnifico! Latinx FilmFestival 2021 – Albuquerque’s premier Latino film festival kicks off this weekend for its ninth year. Cine Magnifico is hosting a hybrid event with events and screenings both in-person and online. The festival will show 20 films that are New Mexico-premieres, all of which are directed by Latino filmmakers. Films will play at the Guild Cinema in Nob Hill. For a full list of virtual and in-person events and films, visit cinemegnifico.com.

Oct. 22-31 – Frightening Fall Feast – This is a culinary trip through those classic haunts that make October such a chilly time of year. Fall food flavors accompany a visual powerhouse of spooky locations and interactive elements. Frightening Fall Feast is a new addition to the haunted house genre, with food. The event is at the Electric Playhouse. Tickets start at $89 per adult and $49 for kids.

Oct. 22 – Nov. 13 – Ofrendas Comunitarias: Muertos y Marigolds – The exhibit brings together over a dozen artists, community members, local organizations, and schools to remember our dead and share in mourning and celebration of our community and loved ones through the creation of altars, a central part of the celebration of Day of the Dead. On Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. meet the people who created the altars and speak with community organizers, artists, and leaders. Location: 6029 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105. The exhibit runs from Friday, Oct. 8 – to Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Museum and altars are open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

Oct. 22-23 – FLOWER HOUR Screening – Bring your friends, bring your family, bring some stranger you met at a bar, and have a grand time watching psychedelic and experimental cinema from around Albuquerque and also across the world. Admission is free at The Guild Cinema, so get there early to save your seat, as seating is limited. This event is happening at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23 only, so don’t miss it.

Oct. 23 – 3rd Annual Junk Jog – Join Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and the City’s Solid Waste Management Department for the third annual Keep Albuquerque Beautiful Junk Jog plogging event. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. Each plogger will receive a plastic garbage bag, gloves, and a litter grabber to pick up the trash, as well as an official t-shirt. At water stops along the route, volunteers will cheer participants on and help ploggers exchange filled garbage bags for new bags. At the end of the jog, each plogger’s trash bags will be counted. Prizes will be given to the individual and group that collects the most litter.

Oct. 23 – Burque Fall Social – A free, fall fashion show with approximately 30 vendors including food, music, and art. There will be a costume contest, a food drive, a raffle giveaway, and much more. All food donations will be given to Roadrunner Food Bank, and 100% of the proceeds will be given to Casa Q. Both are nonprofit organizations that help New Mexican families, one with food insecurity, the other with housing; including LGBTQ+ children that are facing homelessness. The festivities kick off at 9 am at Tiguex Park.

Oct. 23 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Oct. 23 – Rio Grande Food Project’s Hike to End Hunger – Join Rio Grande Food Project for the 6th Annual Hike to End Hunger, presented by Vitality Works, which raises awareness and funds for RGFP’s hunger-relief and prevention programs. They will take a 5.5 mile (or shorter) loop hike along the bosque walking trail during peak fall color season. After your hike, join the group on Boxing Bear’s patio for food truck nosh and tasty beverages for purchase. Visit www.rgfp.org for more details.

Oct. 23 – ABQ Spooky Art Hunt & Market – The #ABQSPOOKYARTHUNT2021 will take place all around the city from 9 p.m. – 4 p.m. You can check out this hashtag on Instagram to see participating artists, what they are making, and hints on where the item will be hidden. This is a game of finders keepers. Meaning just that, if you find the art it’s yours. They ask that if you find a piece of the art that you make sure to contact the artist (information on how to do this will be on each art piece) and let them know the piece has been found so that they can share it on their social media so people know to stop looking.

Oct. 23-24 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Oct. 23-24 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Oct. 24 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5 to 8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Around New Mexico

Events

Oct. 23 – Music & Play in the Park – Visit every Saturday afternoon at Alto Park for an all-ages, family-friendly event featuring live and recorded music, movement games, yoga, and sound healing. They intend to create a safe, inviting container where kids and grown-ups alike can play and dance together. Each week will feature new musical talent, movement workshops, and energy healers. Donation $10, kids $5.

Oct. 23 – Rio Rancho Fall Festival – The city of Rio Rancho announced its inaugural Rio Rancho Fall Festival, which is a free, family-friendly event. This year, the festivities will take place at the new Campus Park at City Center and the Rio Rancho Events Center from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall season and live music will be playing throughout the day in the Sky Room at Campus Park. This community event provides something for everyone: carnival games, pumpkin carving, food trucks, a beer garden, arts and crafts, and trunk or treating.

Oct 23. – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct 23. – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oct 23. – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Oct. 24 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Oct. 28 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located in “the heart” of downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Absentee Voter Ballots Can Be Requested Through Thursday, October 28 – Starting Tuesday, October 5, the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office started mailing absentee ballots to those who have requested them. For individuals who haven’t requested an absentee ballot and would like to vote absentee, there are three ways to do it. They can fill out an application on BerncoVotes.org and submit it online, they can download the application, fill it out mail it in, or can call 505-243-VOTE to request an application. The last day to request an absentee ballot for the regular local election is Thursday, October 28. Citizens may register to vote at the Clerk’s Annex located at 1500 Lomas NW in Albuquerque. Please bring a current and valid photo ID, a current utility bill, student identification card, or another government document, that shows the registrant’s name and current address.

🔶 Halloween Treats Can be Tricky for Pets – With Halloween coming up, it’s always good to remember that Halloween treats for people can be tricky for our fur babies. Here’s a quick list of common Halloween-ish off-limit treats for Fido and Fluffy:

Chocolate

Nuts

Grapes

Xylitol, found in sugar-free gum and some peanut butters

Alcohol

For more information on what foods are good and what foods are not, visit: www.akc.org/expert-advice/nutrition/human-foods-dogs-can-and-cant-eat/

New Mexico Notices

🔶 FBI: Threats against election workers in New Mexico will not be tolerated – The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office announced they will vigorously investigate and prosecute threats against election workers and officials, even if federal candidates are not on the ballot next month in New Mexico. In July, the Department of Justice announced a law enforcement task force to address the rise in threats against election workers, administrators, officials, and others associated with the election process. The FBI, as a task force member, will vigorously and thoroughly investigate any and all allegations of election workers being threatened or intimidated. To report suspected threats or violent acts, the public can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). You can also file a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov.