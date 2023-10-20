NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from October 20 – October 26.

Albuquerque

Oct. 20-26 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jims Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Oct. 21-26 – Bike Thru Burque Week – Join in on a weeklong celebration of bicycling through Albuquerque. Individuals can participate by biking anywhere around town. Those who participate could win prizes.

Oct. 21-22 – Maize Maze Fall Festival – Visit the Rio Grande Community Farm to enjoy a harvest celebration. Guests can enjoy live music, hayrides, llamas, a beer garden and more.

Oct. 20 –Science of Spirits – Enjoy an adult evening at Explora. Guests will get a chance to get local drinks, live music, food and more. There will be a variety of activities for guests. VIP and general admission tickets will be available.

Oct. 20 – Fright Night – Head to the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Guests can enjoy horror movies, local vendors, food and more. There will be many activities for all ages to enjoy.

Oct. 20 – Photography Night at the Museum – Visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History to get creative and enjoy some food trucks. Guests will also get a chance to hear lectures and even enter a photograph contest. Tickets are $15.

Oct. 20 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Oct. 20 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 21 – UNM Lobo Football – The UNM Lobo football team will be taking on the Hawai’i team. Ticket prices vary.

Oct. 21 – Fiesta of Cultures – Head to the Coronado Historic Site to enjoy a family event. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Little Bear Natural Wine Fest 2023 – Celebrate natural wine with Little Bear Coffee and Wine Bar. Guests can sample over 50 natural wines and cheese. Attendees will also get a glass to take home. There is free and paid parking options. Guests must be 21 to attend.

Oct. 21 – Dogtobearfest – Visit Boxing Bear Brewing Co. to enjoy a pet adoption event, activities, photo booth and more. There will also be live music for guests to enjoy.

Oct. 21 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Oct. 21, Oct. 25 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Oct. 22 – ABQ Fermentation and Fungi Fest – Enjoy checking out food producers, farmers, tastings and more. The event will start at 12 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Oct. 20-26 – Pottery Experiences (Hand Building or Wheel) – Join Paseo Pottery in Santa Fe, N.M. to learn how to make pottery. Each student will recycle their items and will get $15 off a piece from their gallery. The class is $125.

Oct. 21-22 – 20th Annual Jemez Mountain Trail Sale – Head to the Jemez Mountains to take part and find something new. Residents will be welcomed into the community to purchase a variety of items.

Oct. 21 – Historic Canyon Road Paint & Sculpt Out – Head to Santa Fe, NM to view sculptors, potters, painters and more. There will also be artists discussing techniques throughout the day and silent auctions will also take place. There will be over 100 artists at the event.

Oct. 21 – Walk & Talk Tours with Alpacas – Learn all about Alpacas in Clovis, NM. It will be a gentle walking tour as guests will get up close and personal with each of the alpacas that live on the farm. Tickers are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 2-13 and free for children under 2.

Oct. 21 – Las Cruces Air & Space Expo – Head to Las Cruces, NM to take part in an air show. There will be a variety of activities, shows and music events taking place. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 21 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM is a place where guests can learn about the rescues, tour and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Oct. 21 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 21,24 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABQ City Council delays NM United stadium vote and talks about homeless camps – The Albuquerque City Council met on Monday night. They addressed sanctioned homeless camps and the proposed New Mexico United Stadium.

🔶 City of Albuquerque adjusts pool schedules – The City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division is shifting schedules to accommodate the new high school bell schedule. The changes will affect schedules for Albuquerque Public Schools’ high school swim team practices, non-profit swim team practice, water aerobics programs, lap swimming, and recreational swimming.

🔶 When can Albuquerque expect its first freeze? – There’s a chill in the air, and winter is coming. But when exactly will the first frost hit? Historically, much of central New Mexico hits 32 degrees Fahrenheit sometime by mid-October. From 1991 to 2010, the average first 32-degree freeze at the Albuquerque Foothills occurred on October 23. For the South Valley, the first freeze comes a day earlier, on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). And for the Sunport, the first freeze is usually later, around November 3.

🔶 Albuquerque Isotopes under new ownership – Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) is the new partner owner of the Isotopes. But don’t worry: The ‘Topes are staying in Albuquerque.

🔶 City of Albuquerque begins holiday donation drive – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools begins search for next superintendent – The Superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools, Scott Elder, will be leaving his position after this school year. Now, the district is beginning its search for the next superintendent.

🔶 Voters set to decide on nearly $35 million in GO bonds to Albuquerque parks department – Election day is inching closer and voters will soon decide on how the city of Albuquerque should spend tens of millions of dollars in general obligation bond money. On the ballot, Albuquerque voters will decide whether to approve nearly $35 million for the city’s parks department.

🔶 New multi-household building to replace vacant home that burnt down in Albuquerque – It’s been months since a fire burnt down a vacant home in the Huning Highland historic Albuquerque neighborhood. Now, the nonprofit that owns it, is hoping to turn the empty lot into affordable townhomes while still preserving the feel of the neighborhood. “In April of 2023, there was a fire inside the structure that destroyed the structure. There was a little bit of it remaining after the fire was put out, but we had to demolish what was left,” said Lisa Huval with Homewise.

🔶 Albuquerque 2023 Regular Local Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions, who’s running? – The 2023 Albuquerque Regular Local Election will take place on November 7. City Council seats for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 are up for grabs as well as some spots on the Albuquerque Public School Board.

🔶 Albuquerque homeless shelter looks to get hundreds of new bed bug-resistant beds – A homeless shelter on the city’s west side has had its problems with bed bugs. Now, the city is preparing to spend more than a quarter of a million dollars to try to keep the pests at bay.

🔶 Albuquerque Animal Welfare program helps owners from surrendering pets – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department continues to see an increase in pet owners surrendering their pets. The organization said a major donation to a new program might turn those numbers around.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools announces snow day changes – Albuquerque Public Schools announced they will be moving to asynchronous learning on days when school is canceled due to weather.

🔶 Ordinance increases amount CABQ can use for open space land and restoration – They offer a chance to escape the hustle and bustle, without leaving the city. Now, the City of Albuquerque is putting more money into its Open Space Program.

🔶 Albuquerque will be getting its first year-round growers’ market – A Local Food Campus, developed by Three Sisters Kitchen and the Downtown Growers’ Market, is expected to come to Downtown Albuquerque. The campus will present opportunities for food entrepreneurs, a place for locals to shop, an event space, classrooms, and 45 new jobs – all while supporting food-insecure households with $500,000 in annual food assistance.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 APS athletic event tickets shifting to online, cashless sales – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday, Aug. 9 they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events. Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of the internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Spring Trailhead facing closure until late October – A popular trail in the Sandias was closed on Monday, Oct. 16. The Forest Service closed the Tree Spring Trailhead on the east side of the Sandias. The closure went into effect on Monday. Officials plan to be finished by October 27.

🔶 New Mexico haunts featured in Top Haunted Houses in America – Spooky season is all around us and if you haven’t partaken in any local haunted houses, an online haunt hub has made a list of some of the best in each U.S. state. FrightFind highlighted two New Mexico spots to get your scare on this season.

🔶 Do New Mexico lawmakers need more staff? – New Mexico’s legislature is unique. Rather than having lawmakers fully dedicated to public service, the state relies on legislators volunteering their time outside of work to make new laws. So recently those at the Roundhouse have been asking: Do lawmakers need more staff? The New Mexico Legislative Council Service commissioned a study. The full draft report has now been published.

🔶 New Mexico health officials working to address congenital syphilis uptick – Public health officials have been sounding the alarm on the prevalence of congenital syphilis in New Mexico. Now, the Department of Health is renewing a public health order to combat the “rising threat.”

🔶 Can you guess these New Mexico ‘Jeopardy!’ questions? – The game show “Jeopardy!” has asked many New Mexico-related questions over the years. Do you know the answers?

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.

🔶 New Mexico proposing some changes to cannabis business rules – The state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) is once again considering amendments to cannabis rules. Among other things, the proposed changes would affect fees paid by some businesses to get cannabis licenses.

🔶 Santa Fe has a new map to track residential development – As the City of Santa Fe works to bring thousands of new housing units to the community, they have launched an online map where you can track housing projects currently in development.

🔶 Halloween 2023 events in New Mexico – There’s nothing quite like getting the gang together and going out to a haunted house or event. The season is upon us and New Mexico is officially celebrating spooky season. Here’s a list of haunted houses and other events happening in the Land of Enchantment.

🔶 BCSO conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October. During the month of October, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

🔶 New Mexico hoping for a strong ski season – Weather experts are predicting a high chance of a strong El Niño through this winter. That could mean good snow in New Mexico. El Niño is a cycle of warming in the eastern Pacific, near South America. The warming can drive precipitation and snowfall in the southern portion of the U.S., including in the Southwest. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that from October through December, parts of New Mexico will see normal precipitation, and the rest of New Mexico is leaning towards above-average precipitation. That could mean a snowy early ski season this year.

🔶 Bicycle donations being collected for New Mexicans in need – A local non-profit is hosting a series of donation drives to provide bicycles to New Mexicans who might not otherwise have access to them. Free Bikes 4 Kidz is holding these drives throughout the fall in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Los Alamos. The organization hopes to collect hundreds of bikes from the community.

🔶 Moose spotted in New Mexico: What to do if you encounter one – While moose are not native to New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says moose have made their way to the state over the past few years. “We’ve had just a handful of sightings over the last dozen years or so. It’s getting less and less rare but it is still uncommon,” said Darren Vaughan communications director of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

🔶 New Mexico state parks prepare for seasonal operating hours – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.

🔶 Bernalillo County offering free vaccines and microchips for pets – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources Center is giving pet owners in unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County a chance to get free vaccines and microchips. Starting September 6 through February 28, from 9 a.m. to noon every other Wednesday the county will be providing the free vaccine and microchipping services.

🔶Surf group wants to help New Mexicans catch the perfect wave on the Rio Grande –Surfing on the Rio Grande: that’s the dream of some local river surfing enthusiasts and water sports groups. One of those groups just got thousands of dollars from the state to see if they could build waves in northern New Mexico.

🔶 New Mexico eyeing nearly $3.5 billion in extra money – New Mexico’s lawmakers have even more money to play with than previously expected. The latest estimates by New Mexico’s economists show the state will likely have $3.482 billion in “new money” by fiscal year 2025. That new money is the cash left over after the state pays for all its yearly expenses.

🔶 Here’s a list of New Mexico’s offerings for parents – With the new school year underway, New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is reminding parents of a range of resources that can help make life easier. View the list here.

🔶 List of haunted places in New Mexico – Around the world and the United States there are a variety of locations and places that are classified as haunted. Here in New Mexico, there is no shortage. View the list here.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.