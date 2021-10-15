What’s happening around New Mexico October 15 – October 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 15 – Oct. 21 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 12-17 – NM Italian Film & Culture Festival – The 13th blockbuster edition of the award-winning NM Italian Film & Culture Festival comes to Albuquerque October 12 – 17. Experience Italy through 7 acclaimed contemporary films with stories of romance, crime, history, and intrigue. Savor classic Mediterranean hospitality, tastes, sips, and sounds at the Gran Finale, hosted by Nick and Jimmy’s. The NMIFCF is a fundraising benefit produced by Italian Festivals of New Mexico for the children served by NDI New Mexico.

Oct. 15 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31 – Old Town Ghost Tours – Experience the darker side of Old Town by the light of the moon. The ghosts of wild saloons, roaring dance halls, illicit opium dens and private gambling tables (and the lynchings, hangings and gunfights which often accompanied the activity of these establishments) are detailed during the 90 minute adventures. Tickets are $30 per person.

Oct. 15 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians. Stop by for kid friendly games and activities, including ring toss, pumpkin painting contest, Trunk or Treat, Boxcar Derby, and more. They will also be collecting new or like-new h WE WILL ALSO BE COLLECTING NEW OR LIKE NEW HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR KIDS!!

Oct. 16 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Oct. 16, 23, 30 – October Movie Extravaganza – Visit the South Broadway Public Library to enjoy a month of Halloween themed movies. All movies are rated G, PG, or PG-13.

Oct. 17 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Oct. 17 – Community Baby Shower – For new and expecting moms and dads – and their families.

Join the Albuquerque Library for a free community info fair featuring representatives from health,

social service and cultural agencies that have a focus on the health and well-being of young families. Enjoy gifts, giveaways, refreshments, and fun surprises from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Central and Unser location.

Oct. 17-18 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Oct. 17-18 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Oct. 17 – ¡Bike thru Burque Week! – Whether you are exploring your neighborhood or nearby trail, visiting local businesses, or traveling to and from work, join the fun during ¡Bike thru Burque Week! Participate in biking activities throughout the week and win prizes. Join us by committing to ride and participating in the riding challenge, mural scavenger hunt, and photo contest. At the end of the week, they’ll be celebrating by riding in CiQlovia on October 17.

Oct. 18 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Around New Mexico

Events

Oct. 8-31 – Frightening Fall Feast – Is a culinary trip through those classic haunts that make October such a chilly time of year. Fall food flavors accompany a visual powerhouse of spooky locations and interactive elements. Frightening Fall Feast is a new addition to the haunted house genre, with food. The event is at the Electric Playhouse. Tickets starting at $89 per adult and $49 for kids.

Oct. 13 – 19 – Santa Fe Independent Film Festival – The 13th Annual SFiFF will take place October 13th–17th, 2021. SFiFF presents five days with more than 100 world-class film screenings, filmmaker Q&As, film discussions and panels, interactive workshops, and networking events. Masks are required for all people ages 2 and over inside SFiFF venues regardless of vaccination status.

Oct. 16 – Music & Play in the Park – Visit every Saturday afternoon at Alto Park for an all-ages, family-friendly event featuring live and recorded music, movement games, yoga, and sound healing. They intend to create a safe, inviting container where kids and grown-ups alike can play and dance together. Each week will feature new musical talent, movement workshops, and energy healers. Donation $10, Kids $5.

Oct 16. – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oct 16. – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Oct. 16 – 17 – Edgewood Celtic Festival – $10 admission for food, beer, vendors, highland dancers, bagpipes, and more. Tickets are available at the gate, cash and card accepted.

Oct 16, 20. – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located in “the heart” of downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Oct. 21 – Historic Tome Farmer’s Market – The Town of Tome Land Grant began sponsoring a Farmer’s Market four years ago to give local families and Heirs to the grant an opportunity to sell their vegetables and homemade products including, but not limited to, breads, baked goods, jellies, jams, artwork, and crafts. The market takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Absentee Voter Ballots Can Be Requested Through Thursday, October 28 – Starting Tuesday, October 5, the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office started mailing absentee ballots to those who have requested them. For individuals who haven’t requested an absentee ballot and would like to vote absentee, there are three ways to do it. They can fill out an application on BerncoVotes.org and submit it online, they can download the application, fill it out mail it in, or can call 505-243-VOTE (8683) to request an application. The last day to request an absentee ballot for the regular local election is Thursday, October 28. Citizens may register to vote at the Clerk’s Annex located at 1500 Lomas NW in Albuquerque. Please bring a current and valid photo ID, a current utility bill, student identification card or other government document, that shows the registrant’s name and current address. Contact your Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office at 505-243-VOTE (8683) or e-mail: clerk@bernco.gov.

🔶 Bike Thru ‘Burque Encourages Residents to Take More Trips on Bikes – Want some extra motivation to get out on your bike and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? Then Bike Thru Burque has got your number. Following a successful first year kickoff in 2020, the event is back in 2021 for the purpose of encouraging people to take more daily trips by bike. The event takes place from Oct. 9th-17th, and overlaps with the last weekend of the Balloon Fiesta (itself a great place to bike to), and culminates with the ABQ CiQlovía event.

🔶 Health Equity Council Hosting Needle Pickups Citywide and Needs Volunteers – The Bernalillo County Health Equity Council is hosting a series of volunteer-based safe needle and syringe disposal events. If you are interested in helping clean up needles and syringes and want to learn how to safely dispose of them in your own neighborhood, this volunteer opportunity is for you. The syringe and needle pickups take place each Monday starting Oct.11 through Nov. 22.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Rio Rancho Public Schools prepare for in-person performances – The district is requiring that students wear masks, remain socially distanced, and band instruments will be equipped with instrument bell covers. Audience members will be required to wear masks over their mouths and nose at all times while indoors. All masks should adhere to face covering guidelines created by the NMPED. All audience members are asked to sit at least six feet apart, unless they are part of the same household. They are asking families to consider limiting the number of household members who attend performances. Priority should be given to parents and guardians. Visit their website for more details on their re-entry plans.

🔶 Butterball recalls over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products – Some Butterball ground turkey products are being recalled due to possible contamination. The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products. The products “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic,” the FSIS said.

🔶 FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry – Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips.