NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from October 13 – October 19.

Albuquerque

Oct. 13-14 – ABQ Bruja Fest – Visit EXPO NM to experience spirituality and traditions to share with the community. There will be vendors selling a variety of items along with a Bruja back tie ball. Guests are expected to dress to impress.

Oct. 13-15 – Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta – Enjoy nine days of balloons filling the sky of Albuquerque. Each day will be filled with a variety of activities from morning events to evening ones. Tickets are $15 for anyone over 12 years of age.

Oct. 13-15 – Balloon Fiesta Week in Old Town – Listen to live music each day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where local performers will be featured. Attendees can also shop from more than 80 local vendors.

Oct. 13-15 – Balloons & Brews – Take part in balloon watching starting at 7 a.m. Guests can enjoy local pastries and drinks. The viewing is free to attend, drinks and other items will be available for purchase.

Oct. 13-15 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jims Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Oct. 13 – Final New Mexico United Home Game – New Mexico United will end the season against Memphis 901 FC. Tickets start at $19.

Oct. 13 – Freaky Friday Costume Contest – Experience the Old Tour ghost tour and participate in the couples’ costume contest. The tour starts at 8 p.m.

Oct. 13 – One Albooquerque Haunted Center – Enjoy a free haunted center event. The center will be open at 6 p.m. and long lines are expected.

Oct. 13 – Family Game Night – Visit the North Baca Multigenerational Center. The event will feature a mummy relay race and a variety of Halloween activities.

Oct. 13 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Oct. 13 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Oct. 13 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Oct. 14 – New Mexico Brew Fest – Head to EXPO NM to experience a variety if New Mexico craft beer, ciders and spirits. There will also be food trucks and music for guests. Tickets start at $30.

Oct. 14 – Solar Eclipse Viewing – View the ‘Ring of Fire Eclipse’ from the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Visitors will be taken to Heritage Park to view the eclipse. Tickets are included in the museum price.

Oct. 14 – Annular Eclipse Events – Learn about what you should expect and safe viewing of the annular eclipse. Guests can also make their own eclipse masks.

Oct. 14 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Oct. 14, Oct. 18 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Oct. 16 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Oct. 14 – Eclipse in the Heart – Join a park ranger to see the annular eclipse. There will be telescopes, glasses a photo station and more. The event is free to attend and will take place in Mountainair, NM.

Oct. 14 – Hiking to the Sun: SOLAR ECLIPSE – Take a day hike to enjoy the Bandelier National Monument. The hike will be about 4 to 5 hours. It is $150 per person.

Oct. 14 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries, and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food, and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Oct. 14 – Walk & Talk Tours with Alpacas – Learn all about Alpacas in Clovis, NM. It will be a gentle walking tour as guests will get up close and personal with each of the alpacas that live on the farm. Tickers are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 2-13 and free for children under 2.

Oct. 14 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM is a place where guests can learn about the rescues, tour and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 14 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Oct. 14 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 14,21 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 18 – Drag Bingo! – Hosted by HRA Santa Fe check out fun, music, and performances. Attendees can enjoy playing Bingo with 6 cards for $20. There will also be food and cocktails available.

Oct. 19 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Voters set to decide on nearly $35 million in GO bonds to Albuquerque parks department – Election day is inching closer and voters will soon decide on how the city of Albuquerque should spend tens of millions of dollars in general obligation bond money. On the ballot, Albuquerque voters will decide whether to approve nearly $35 million for the city’s parks department.

🔶 New multi-household building to replace vacant home that burnt down in Albuquerque – It’s been months since a fire burnt down a vacant home in the Huning Highland historic Albuquerque neighborhood. Now, the nonprofit that owns it, is hoping to turn the empty lot into affordable townhomes while still preserving the feel of the neighborhood. “In April of 2023, there was a fire inside the structure that destroyed the structure. There was a little bit of it remaining after the fire was put out, but we had to demolish what was left,” said Lisa Huval with Homewise.

🔶 Albuquerque 2023 Regular Local Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions, who’s running? – The 2023 Albuquerque Regular Local Election will take place on November 7. City Council seats for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 are up for grabs as well as some spots on the Albuquerque Public School Board.

🔶 What’s the city doing to prepare for 2023 Balloon Fiesta? – Balloon Fiesta is just days away, and visitors will come from all across the country. The city has been getting ready for Albuquerque’s biggest event of the year. While Albuquerque Police (APD), State Police, and the sheriff will be on hand at the event, there’s also a new safety alert system the city is trying out for people near the event.

🔶 Balloon Fiesta Special Shapes Rodeo day won’t have Park and Ride option – It’s slated to be one of the busiest days of Balloon Fiesta this year, but thousands of people who’d normally hop on a bus to get to the park for some Thursday festivities will need a new option this year.

🔶 New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at the 51st Balloon Fiesta – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced its special shape balloons for the upcoming 2023 fiesta. This year’s event will include 12 new shapes, adding up to 107 special shapes in total. View the shapes here.

🔶 Balloon Fiesta Schedule of Events 2023 – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts on Saturday, October, 7, and ends on Sunday, October 15. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage. View the full list of events here.

🔶 Sensory room planned for Balloon Fiesta this year – All of the colors and shapes of Balloon Fiesta will fill the Albuquerque skies in just over two weeks. This year, a new four-wheeled addition at the Fiesta aims to make it easier for families and kids with sensory needs. Games, bean bags, and a relaxing feel are what a special trailer called “S.A.V.E.” is bringing to New Mexico’s biggest event for the first time.

🔶Visit Albuquerque name places around town to watch Balloon Fiesta – Balloon Fiesta is an event that people travel from all over the world to witness. There is nothing like seeing hundreds of hot air balloons taking off right in front of you. Although there’s no better seat than watching it right from Balloon Fiesta Visit Albuquerque created a list of “The Best Places to Watch the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.”

🔶 Albuquerque homeless shelter looks to get hundreds of new bed bug-resistant beds – A homeless shelter on the city’s west side has had its problems with bed bugs. Now, the city is preparing to spend more than a quarter of a million dollars to try to keep the pests at bay.

🔶 Albuquerque Animal Welfare program helps owners from surrendering pets – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department continues to see an increase in pet owners surrendering their pets. The organization said a major donation to a new program might turn those numbers around.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools announces snow day changes – Albuquerque Public Schools announced they will be moving to asynchronous learning on days when school is canceled due to weather.

🔶 Ordinance increases amount CABQ can use for open space land and restoration – They offer a chance to escape the hustle and bustle, without leaving the city. Now, the City of Albuquerque is putting more money into its Open Space Program.

🔶 Albuquerque will be getting its first year-round growers’ market – A Local Food Campus, developed by Three Sisters Kitchen and the Downtown Growers’ Market, is expected to come to Downtown Albuquerque. The campus will present opportunities for food entrepreneurs, a place for locals to shop, an event space, classrooms, and 45 new jobs – all while supporting food-insecure households with $500,000 in annual food assistance.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 APS athletic event tickets shifting to online, cashless sales – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday, Aug. 9 they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events. Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of the internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico proposing some changes to cannabis business rules – The state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) is once again considering amendments to cannabis rules. Among other things, the proposed changes would affect fees paid by some businesses to get cannabis licenses.

🔶 Santa Fe has a new map to track residential development – As the City of Santa Fe works to bring thousands of new housing units to the community, they have launched an online map where you can track housing projects currently in development.

🔶 BCSO conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout October. During the month of October, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

🔶 New Mexico hoping for a strong ski season – Weather experts are predicting a high chance of a strong El Niño through this winter. That could mean good snow in New Mexico. El Niño is a cycle of warming in the eastern Pacific, near South America. The warming can drive precipitation and snowfall in the southern portion of the U.S., including in the Southwest. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that from October through December, parts of New Mexico will see normal precipitation, and the rest of New Mexico is leaning towards above-average precipitation. That could mean a snowy early ski season this year.

🔶 2023 Music Fiesta headliner announced – The lineup for the 2023 Music Fiesta has been announced. Multi-Platinum selling country artist Lee Brice will be headlining the festivities on Saturday, October 14.

🔶 Special events planned for 2023 Balloon Fiesta during solar eclipse appearance – The most magical time of year in Albuquerque is quickly approaching. While the International Balloon Fiesta is always special, this year will be one for the books. Saturday, October 14, a little after 9 in the morning, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in the sky. It’s something the Balloon Fiesta team has had their sights set on for the past few years.

🔶 Official 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta poster released – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has released the Official Balloon Fiesta Serigraph Poster for its 2023, 51st annual event. This year’s serigraph poster was painted by Kevin A. Short.

🔶 Bicycle donations being collected for New Mexicans in need – A local non-profit is hosting a series of donation drives to provide bicycles to New Mexicans who might not otherwise have access to them. Free Bikes 4 Kidz is holding these drives throughout the fall in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Los Alamos. The organization hopes to collect hundreds of bikes from the community.

🔶 Moose spotted in New Mexico: What to do if you encounter one – While moose are not native to New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says moose have made their way to the state over the past few years. “We’ve had just a handful of sightings over the last dozen years or so. It’s getting less and less rare but it is still uncommon,” said Darren Vaughan communications director of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

🔶 New Mexico state parks prepare for seasonal operating hours – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.

🔶 Halloween 2023 events in New Mexico – There’s nothing quite like getting the gang together and going out to a haunted house or event. The season is upon us and New Mexico is officially celebrating spooky season. Here’s a list of haunted houses and other events happening in the Land of Enchantment.

🔶 Bernalillo County offering free vaccines and microchips for pets – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources Center is giving pet owners in unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County a chance to get free vaccines and microchips. Starting September 6 through February 28, from 9 a.m. to noon every other Wednesday the county will be providing the free vaccine and microchipping services.

🔶Surf group wants to help New Mexicans catch the perfect wave on the Rio Grande –Surfing on the Rio Grande: that’s the dream of some local river surfing enthusiasts and water sports groups. One of those groups just got thousands of dollars from the state to see if they could build waves in northern New Mexico.

🔶 New Mexico eyeing nearly $3.5 billion in extra money – New Mexico’s lawmakers have even more money to play with than previously expected. The latest estimates by New Mexico’s economists show the state will likely have $3.482 billion in “new money” by fiscal year 2025. That new money is the cash left over after the state pays for all its yearly expenses.

🔶 Here’s a list of New Mexico’s offerings for parents – With the new school year underway, New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is reminding parents of a range of resources that can help make life easier. View the list here.

🔶 List of haunted places in New Mexico – Around the world and the United States there are a variety of locations and places that are classified as haunted. Here in New Mexico, there is no shortage. View the list here.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.