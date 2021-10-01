What’s happening around New Mexico October 1 – October 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 1 – Oct. 7 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 1 – Refresh! Albuquerque – It’s time to get together, spark connections, have meaningful conversations, and build new skills at our Albuquerque Refresh! They will discuss ways to enhance wellness in Parkinson’s and get moving together. The event is put on by the Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance — an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them. Learn more about us at www.pmdalliance.org.

Free and open to all people with Parkinson’s and their families.

Oct. 1 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Oct. 1 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Oct. 1 – Nuclear After Dark – Become immersed in history and visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History after hours for Nuclear After Dark, an outdoor evening event on Friday, Oct. 1. On this evening, the museum will welcome visitors to be entertained with live music, host an outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” The Manhattan Project, invite all guests to enjoy local food trucks and brewery, listen to a special guest speaker, and provide an opportunity for all ages to learn, think, imagine and draw your own conclusions through access to the museum’s exhibits after hours. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the movie will begin at dark.

Oct. 1-3 – Albuquerque Grecian Festival – As you enter the Albuquerque Grecian Festival, it’s easy to imagine you’ve just stepped into the Old World charm of southern Europe. St. George Greek Orthodox Church invites you to be Greek for a day (or two). Immerse yourself in the sounds of the bouzóuki, the tastes of authentic Greek cuisine, and the eye-catching sights of dancers streaming by in colorful costumes. Enjoy shopping for imported jewelry, gifts, foods, and pastries.

Oct. 2 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Oct. 2 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Oct. 2 – ABQ Zine Fest at La Esquinita – ABQ Zine Fest is back. This year’s fest will be a pop-up zine shop in downtown Albuquerque for locals to buy zines and zine fest merch, plus virtual workshops. Admission is free, masks are required. The event foes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 2-3 – BioPark Harvest Festival – The ABQ BioPark is hosting the Harvest Festival for two fun-filled days at the Botanic Garden in October. Explore a variety of landscapes throughout the Garden, listen to live music, enjoy festival treats and local brews, and celebrate the beauty of the season. Harvest Festival is included with regular admission. Reserving your visit time is recommended but not required. Tickets are available at the Botanic Garden.

Oct. 2-3 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Oct. 2-3 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Oct. 3 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Oct. 3 – Albuquerque Concert Band – The Albuquerque Concert Band is back. They are inviting the public to attend the first indoor concert in a year and a half, at the Eldorado HS PAC, Sunday, Oct. 3rd, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks will be required inside the PAC. They will have some masks available in the lobby.

Around New Mexico

Events

Sept. 29 – Oct. 3 – Southern New Mexico State Fair – The 54th annual Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo take place September 29th through October 3rd at the Dona Ana County Fairgrounds, 13 miles west of Las Cruces. Highlights of this family-friendly event include thrilling rides by Frazier Carnival Shows, professional rodeo on Friday and Saturday along with live main stage concerts Thursday through Saturday.

Oct. 1 – Harwood Museum – First Fridays Free After 5 – Enjoy free admission to the Harwood Museum of Art the first Friday of each month this summer from 5:00 to 7:00 pm

Oct. 1 – Music & Play in the Park – Visit every Saturday afternoon at Alto Park for an all-ages, family-friendly event featuring live and recorded music, movement games, yoga, and sound healing. They intend to create a safe, inviting container where kids and grown-ups alike can play and dance together. Each week will feature new musical talent, movement workshops, and energy healers. Donation $10, Kids $5.

Oct 2. – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct 2. – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oct 2. – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Oct. 2 – Friends of Folk Art Fall Donation Days – The Friends of Folk Art is holding two donation days this fall. Here’s your chance to pass your gently-used folk art treasures on to other folk art fans. Volunteers will be available to unload your donations and prepare your tax receipt. Donations will be sold at the annual Folk Art Flea and other events that benefit the Museum of International Folk Art.

Oct. 2 – Road Apple Rally – Each October, mountain bikers from across the southwest meet in Farmington, New Mexico to compete in the annual Road Apple Rally. The Road Apple Rally is a favorite for professional and new riders and in 2021 will celebrate 40 years of racing. The Road Apple Rally began in 1981 as a competition between horses and bicycles. It has since become a bicycle-only race and stands as the longest-running annual mountain bike race in the United States. Bring the family for a day of fun and try the children’s riding obstacle course. This race offers both a 15 and 30-mile race.

Oct. 7 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located in “the heart” of downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local and if it’s handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Oct. 7 – Historic Tome Farmer’s Market – The Town of Tome Land Grant began sponsoring a Farmer’s Market four years ago to give local families and Heirs to the grant an opportunity to sell their vegetables and homemade products including, but not limited to, breads, baked goods, jellies, jams, artwork, and crafts. The market takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Bike Thru ‘Burque Encourages Residents to Take More Trips on Bikes – Want some extra motivation to get out on your bike and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? Then Bike Thru Burque has got your number. Following a successful first year kickoff in 2020, the event is back in 2021 for the purpose of encouraging people to take more daily trips by bike. The event takes place from Oct. 9th-17th, and overlaps with the last weekend of the Balloon Fiesta (itself a great place to bike to), and culminates with the ABQ CiQlovía event.

🔶 Huning Castle Neighborhood Helps Students at Washington Middle School in Aftermath of Tragic Shooting – The Huning Castle Neighborhood Association (HCNA) is offering assistance to the students, faculty, and staff of Washington Middle School in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting a few weeks ago. The school has recently put out a call to community members to share their stories with students in hopes of providing inspiration and motivation and HCNA has committed to helping in any way they can. Telling your story and sharing the details of your life could have an impact and maybe change the life of a young student. Do you have a field of expertise you would like to share with some incredible scholars? You are invited to join the HCNA Guest Speaker initiative at Washington Middle School. Guest speakers provide students with knowledge on real-life applications and future opportunities for students.

🔶 Health Equity Council Hosting Needle Pickups Citywide and Needs Volunteers – The Bernalillo County Health Equity Council is hosting a series of volunteer-based safe needle and syringe disposal events. If you are interested in helping clean up needles and syringes and want to learn how to safely dispose of them in your own neighborhood, this volunteer opportunity is for you. The syringe and needle pickups take place each Monday starting Oct.11 through Nov. 22.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Casa San Ysidro re-opens for public tours – Casa San Ysidro, Albuquerque Museum’s historic house and property in Corrales, which had temporarily closed in July due to flooding, will re-open for visitors on Friday, October 1, 2021. Visitors can take a docent-led tour of the historic house and property through the end of November. Tours will be capped at 20 guests per tour. Masks must be worn within interior spaces. Tickets can be purchased online, in advance.

🔶 2nd Judicial District Court Hosting Free Online Legal Clinics Through End of 2021 – The Second Judicial District Court is hosting a series of free legal clinics through the end of the year on the first Thursday of each month, providing individuals needing legal advice the opportunity to speak with an attorney free of charge. The clinics are telephonic and take place on October 7, November 4 and December 2. Attorneys will be available to answer questions on topics such as:

Family law

Landlord/tenant issues

Employment

Consumer law

Real ID/Name change

Property/real estate

Bankruptcy

Wills, estates and probate

Immigration

🔶 SFPS to Offer Tutoring for Quarantining Elementary Students – Santa Fe Public Schools will offer tutoring for quarantining elementary students starting on Monday, Sept. 27 during the school day. Through the program, which will be coordinated by SFPS’ Volunteer Program and staffed by an SFPS staff member, an SFPS volunteer will assist quarantining elementary students online so they can stay current with their studies. Each quarantining student will receive a special code to access tutoring services.

🔶 Santa Fe Free Electronic Waste Disposal – The Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency is hosting a free electronic (e-waste) collection drive-thru event for Santa Fe City and County residents at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station (BuRRT) on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive-thru format lets you stay in your vehicle while trained staff unloads the e-waste from your trunk or pickup bed. E-waste is electronic equipment that is near or at the end of its useful life. Certain components of e-waste contain toxic materials such as lead, mercury, and cadmium. E-waste should not be disposed of with regular trash.