NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 7-13 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 7-9 – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta – The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held from October 1 through October 9 at Balloon Fiesta Park at 9401 Balloon Museum Dr. NE. Gates open each day at 4:30 a.m. for morning events and 3:00 p.m. for afternoon events. View the full event schedule.

Ticket Info

General Admission – $15 for people ages 13 and older

Ages 12 and under – Free

Tickets can be bought online or by calling 1-855-725-1824. Four packs of tickets and single session tickets are non-refundable, however, tickets can be exchanged for another 2022 session if a session is canceled due to weather or safety considerations. One “session” includes all morning activities or all evening activities. Attendance capacity at Balloon Fiesta Park is not limited.

Oct. 7-8 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Oct. 7-8 – Night of the Living Cover Bands – Every Friday and Saturday in October, the Launchpad in Downtown Albuquerque will feature local bands playing as their favorite artists. The first weekend will include 12 acts performing sets as Led Zeppelin, Reel Big Fish, and Amy Winehouse. Music starts at 7:00 p.m., tickets are $12, and this is a 21-and-over event.

Oct. 7 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Oct. 7-9 – Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has taken place. The event runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 and kids under 12 years old get in for free.

Oct. 7-9 – 30th Anniversary of Monster Jam – The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Albuquerque for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Tingley Coliseum, October 7-9, 2022.

Oct. 8 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Oct. 8 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Oct. 8 – Historic & Contemporary Landscapes – Four historic and contemporary landscapes reflect different ways of looking at the land. Exhibitions from the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in New York feature works by Kiki Smith and Shi Guorui. In addition, Albuquerque Museum presents an exhibition of works by Nicola López and Paula Wilson reflecting on human interactions in New Mexico’s desert landscapes. The exhibit opens October 8 and runs until February 12, 2023.

Oct. 9 – Rail Yards Market – Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May-October & one weekend in December. The market blooms into its 8th year since opening in 2014, and hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. Harvest couldn’t be here fast enough, as farms, foodies, artisans, and organizers chug along to prepare the finest Growers’ Market experience for locals and tourists alike.

Around New Mexico

Oct. 7 – The Hit Men at the Farmington Civic Center Stage – The Farmington Civic Center is presenting a full season of live theatre and concerts through the end of the year. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Farmington Box Office, 200 W Arrington, by calling (505) 599-1148, or online.

Oct. 7 – Free Launch Pad Lecture at the Museum of Space History – The monthly Launch Pad Lecture at the Museum of Space History (3198 State Route 2001, Alamogordo, NM) will feature Museum Outreach Coordinator Tony Gondola. His topic will be “Exoplanets: We Are Not Alone,” and will highlight the amazing variety of worlds discovered beyond our solar system. The event is free and begins at 9:00 a.m.

Oct. 8 – The Mary Morez Style: Transformations of Tradition – This exhibit opens October 8 and runs through March 12, 2023, at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian. For more information, call the museum at 505-982-4636.

Oct. 8 – MainStreet Roswell Farmers’ Market – The market is held every Saturday through October 8 at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Oct. 8 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Oct. 8 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Oct. 8 & 12 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 9 – My Life in Art: Max Cole in Conversation with David Pagel – Join SITE Santa Fe for a My Life in Art talk between exhibiting artist Max Cole and art historian David Pagel, who penned Cole’s favorite review of her work. This special event will be the first in-person meeting between Cole and Pagel. It starts at 2:00 p.m. at SITE Santa Fe (554 South Guadalupe St.). Tickets are $5.

Oct. 9 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council, and will be made available to the public, to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, giving everyone the opportunity to share their thoughts.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households – The program is being administrated by the New Mexico Human Services Department through their YES New Mexico website. Starting Sept. 26, people will be able to start submitting applications as early as 9 a.m. According to HSD, payments of up to $400 will be provided. The money will be prioritized for qualified households with the lowest income. Only one check will be delivered to each household.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.