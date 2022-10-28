NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.

Oct. 28-29 – Albucreepy Ghost Walk | Taverns and Tales – New Mexico is known for its mysterious and bizarre history. An evening of ghost talks and checking out spirits throughout Old Town will guide you through Albuquerque’s dark side for about two and a half hours. Tours occur every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30.

Oct. 28-29 – Paranormal Ghost Tour at the Belen Harvey House Museum – The Belen Harvey House Museum is teaming up with Duke City Paranormal Research Society for an evening of paranormal investigation. Guest will be put in small groups to check out the basement, main floor, and bedrooms. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the events start at 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 – THRILL THE WORLD ABQ 2022 – This event invites local residents to dance and raise awareness for human trafficking. Anyone is invited to join along and learn the dance to ‘Thriller’ while raising funds for charity. Pre-register here, check-in is at 2 p.m, and the event will start at 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 – Altar Building Workshop – The Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance is hosting an in-person and online workshop event. Individuals will learn about the cultural significance and meaning behind altar-making for the Dia De Los Muertos holiday. They will also be selling shirts at the workshop. They ask that people RSVP for the event.

Oct. 29 – Boosque on the Bosque – Adults and children are welcome to attend the ‘Boosque” event to make some Halloween-themed arts and crafts. Attendees can listen to spooky tales, create a mask, and more. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 – Great Pumpkin Chase – The 16th Annual Great Pumpkin Chase is a 10K, 5K, and Kids K run. Happening in a scenic Albuquerque County Club Neighborhood. Costumes are encouraged as there will be a few awards given out at the event. It will start at 9 a.m.

Oct. 29-30 – Night of the Living Cover Bands – Every Friday and Saturday in October, the Launchpad in Downtown Albuquerque will feature local bands playing as their favorite artists. The final weekend will include over 15 acts performing sets such as The Misfits, Van Halen and more. Music starts at 7:00 p.m., tickets are $12, and this is a 21-and-over event.

Oct. 30 – Magical Market – This free all-ages event is hosted by Stay Golden Candle Co. Attendees can enjoy local artisans, food, music, trick or treating and more. The event will run from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Oct. 30 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May – October. 100’s of New Mexico’s food, farm, and other vendors will be open for shopping. Individuals can also check out the live music, kid, and educational zones.

New Mexico

Oct. 28 – New Mexico Bikepacking Summit – The 2nd Annual NM Bikepacking summit will be taking place in Las Cruces. There will be a variety of vendors to highlight and prompt the growth of the cycling community in New Mexico.

Oct. 28-30 – Heirloom Acres, Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch – Located in Artesia, this pumpkin patch has fun for all. Heirloom Acres includes an 8-acre corn maze, pumpkin picking from the vine, and a kiddy zip line. They also have a campfire for the evening wind down. Tickets range from $9.75-$13.75.

Oct. 29 – 8th Annual Dia de Muertos Celebration in Historic Lincoln – The 8th Annual Dia de Muertos Celebration in Historic Lincoln will be happening in Lincoln, NM. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include live music, dance, face painting, altar offerings and more. It is a free event for the public to attend.

Oct. 29 – Halloweekend Fun at the Nature Center – The Los Alamos Nature Center will open for extended hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be candy and special guests from the Santa Fe Reptile and Bug Museum.

Oct. 29 – Mammograms Matter New Mexico 2022 – In Santa Fe, the group Mammograms Matter New Mexico will host a mammography screening program. It will offer individuals a mobile unit for services, screening and appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here.

Oct. 29 – Fall Carnival – The 7th annual Fall Carnival in Hobbs will be happening. The event will have candy, games, food and more. It is free and open to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 119 W. Taylor St., Hobbs.

Oct. 29 – Zoo Boo Costume Runs – All witches, vampires, and runners, this event is for you. A costume 5K and kids mile will take place in Alamogordo at the Alamogordo Family Recreation Center. Racers will receive a T-shirt, and there will be a costume contest. The event starts at 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 29-30 – New Mexico Pumpkin Festival – The 14th Annual New Mexico Pumpkin Festival will be in Las Cruces, NM. The event will start from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. It will feature activities like a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, gem mining, and so much more. Admission is $18 for adults, $14 for 12 years and under, free for children two years and under.

Oct. 30 – Halloween Children’s Carnival – In Red River, a Halloween Children’s Carnival will be happening. The event will be filled with carnival games, food, music, and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as well. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red River NM Conference Center.

Oct. 30 – 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat – Happening in Santa Fe, NM, the 3rd annual truck or treat will be taking place at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 1 p.m. The event is free and will have fun, games, and more. Vendors will also be in attendance.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council and will be made available to the public to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, allowing everyone to share their thoughts.

🔶 PNM Bill Payment Assistance – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance fair will happen on October 15 to offer community support groups to the public. People can also receive flu shots, free diapers, and more. Those who are looking for payment assistance should bring a past-due bill, LIHEAP approval letter for 21/22, and Proof of identification.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 Albuquerque 2022 Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions – The 2022 general election will be held on November 8. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Important dates coming up November 3 is the last day to request an absentee ballot and November 5 is the last day of early voting.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. The state offers help covering past, current, and future rent for renters. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 State received $194 million rental assistance – On Wednesday, October 12, New Mexico announced they have received over $194 million through the Emergency Assistance Program. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households.