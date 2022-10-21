NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.

Oct. 21 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.

Oct. 21 – Fall Festival & NM Chile Roasting – Overture Albuquerque will be hosting its 3rd Annual Fall Festival from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. The event will offer tours of the facility, chili roasting, caramel apples, hot dogs, and more.

Oct. 21 – Stranger Things Halloween Dance Party! – Boxing Bear Brewing Co. will be transforming their West Downtown taproom ‘Upside Down’. The dance party will take place from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M. There will be a DJ, costume contest, Tarot Card Reader, and a food truck.

Oct. 21-22 – Night of the Living Cover Bands – Every Friday and Saturday in October, the Launchpad in Downtown Albuquerque will feature local bands playing as their favorite artists. The second weekend will include over 15 acts performing sets as Joan Jett, Killswitch Engage and more. Music starts at 7:00 p.m., tickets are $12, and this is a 21-and-over event.

Oct. 21-22 – Lucky Leaf Expo – The Lucky Leaf Expo will be heading to the Albuquerque Convention Center. Individuals can check out vendors, network, get educated, and more on cannabis. The event will take place on October 21-22 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Single and two-day passes are available.

Oct. 22 – ABQ Headbangers Market – The third Headbangers Market will take place on October 22 from 4 P.M. to 10 P.M. at the OT Circus Gallery. A $5 cover charge will go to the bands and attendees can particle in a raffle, costume contest, and check out a local food truck. There will be over 30 vendors in attendance.

Oct 23 – Sugar Skull Fun Run – Bernalillo County will be hosting the 8th Annual Sugar Skull Fun Run. The run will be at the National Hispanic Cultura Center starting at 8 A.M. Late registration is open till October 22.

Oct 23 – ABQ ‘Biking Bad’ Tour – Route Bicycle Tours is offering an intimate and interactive experience that takes you on a tour to find the key scenes and locations from the hit series, ‘Breaking Bad’. The tour will be 7 miles round trip starting in Old Town Albuquerque at 1 P.M. The event is $90-95 a person and bike rentals are available.

Oct 23 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. May – October. 100’s of New Mexico’s food, farm, and other vendors will be open for shopping. Individuals can also check out the live music, kid, and educational zones.

Around New Mexico

Oct 21-23 – Santa Fe International Film Festival – The Santa Fe International Film Festival is a 5-day fest that includes international, independent, and local films. A variety of other events will be happening throughout the events. Tickets range per day per film.

Oct 21-23 – Walking Tours of Historic Downtown Santa Fe – Explore 400 years of history, culture, and more in Santa Fe, the nation’s oldest capital city. Tour guides will take you through the heart of the city. Tours take place from Thursday to Sunday starting at 10:15 P.M. The fee is $20 for adults, $10 kids ages 8-17, and free for those under 8.

Oct. 21-23 – Heirloom Acres, Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch – Located in Artesia this pumpkin patch has fun for all. Heirloom Acres includes an 8-acre corn maze, pumpkin picking from the vine, and a kiddy zip line. They also have a campfire for the evening wind down. Tickets range from $9.75-$13.75.

Oct. 21-23 – Train Trip to Historic Las Vegas, NM – Hosted by the Wheels Museum attendees can enjoy a relaxing train ride, two nights at the historic Plaza Hotel, and a guided walking tour. The price is $650/person or $1000/couples.

Oct. 22 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Located in Truth or Consequences the Sierra County Farmer’s Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 A.M.-11:30 A.M. The market offers fresh produce, baked goods, live music, and more.

Oct 22 – 9th Annual Four Corners Metal Festival – Located in Farmington, NM, 18 bands will perform on one stage for the 9th Annual Four Corners Metal Festival at Inspired Moments. Featuring bands like Never Reborn, Born of Winter, and more. Doors open at 11 A.M. This is an all-ages show and tickets will be $10.

Oct. 22 – 4th Annual Santa Fe Spirits of New Mexico – You can meet the ghosts in the land of enchantment. Step back in time and hear amazing stories next to a campfire and historic sites. The event will take place at the El Rancho De Las Golondrinas from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. Tickets range between $6-$8.

Oct. 22 – Halloween Carnival – Los Alamos County Community Services Department will be hosting a Halloween Carnival. Attendees can enjoy activities like, Diving for pumpkins, carnival games, a cupcake walk, and more. Individuals can pick up pumpkins around noon. The event will be from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Tickets are $7 in advance $9 day of the event.

Oct. 22 – Beyond The Grave Fest – The first annual ‘Beyond the Grave Fest’ is a Halloween family fest located in the heart of Las Cruces. Attendees can check out the Jail House Tour (if tickets are bought in advance), pumpkin painting contest, weenie dog race, car show, and so much more. Ticket prices range from $0-$10.

Oct. 22 – Santa Fe Farmers Market – The Santa Fe Farmers Market occurs year-round each Saturday. They offer the largest variety of fresh produce, eggs, meat, honey, bread, chile, apothecary, and much more. There is also a cafe that offers hot coffee and ready-to-eat food. The market runs from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Railyard Market Pavilion.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council, and will be made available to the public, to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, giving everyone the opportunity to share their thoughts.

🔶 PNM Bill Payment Assistance – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance fair will happen on October 15 to offer community support groups to the public. People can also receive flu shots, free diapers, and more. Those who are looking for payment assistance should bring a past-due bill, LIHEAP approval letter for 21/22, and Proof of identification.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election began on Tuesday, October 11 in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW).

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 State received $194 million rental assistance – On Wednesday, October 12 New Mexico announced they have received over $194 million through the Emergency Assistance Program. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households.