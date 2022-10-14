NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.

Oct. 14 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Oct. 14 – On the Rocks: Rio to the Sea – The Albuquerque BioPark will be hosting an adult Happy Hour event. The event will include appetizers and cocktails for guests along with educational presentations about underwater life. Doors open at 6:15 P.M. and will run till 8 P.M. Tickets are $55.

Oct. 14-15 – Night of the Living Cover Bands – Every Friday and Saturday in October, the Launchpad in Downtown Albuquerque will feature local bands playing as their favorite artists. The second weekend will include over 15 acts performing sets as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sublime, and more. Music starts at 7:00 p.m., tickets are $12, and this is a 21-and-over event.

Oct 15 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Oct. 15 – Family Art Workshops – The Albuquerque Museum School is hosting Family Art Workshops on each Saturday of the month from 1 P.M. – 2 P.M. Art Workshops are included with the admission ticket price, tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for New Mexico Residents, $4 for seniors, and $3 for children 4 years and older. All art materials are included.

Oct 15 – Sweet Saturdays – On select Saturdays, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will be exploring the world of chocolate. Attendees can learn about the history of chocolate, talk to local chocolatiers, and learn more. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and youth (13-17), and $3 for children (3-12) The Chocolate: The Exhibition is now open and runs through March 12, 2023.

Oct 15 – Backyard Farming – Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space has been hosting a series of backyard farming workshops. BernCo Open Space will be hosting a session on the history of the jujube and allow attendees to harvest jujubes. Backyard Farming will take place at Hubbell Open Space from 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Oct 15 – Barbie Truck Malibu Tour – Barbie will be touring on the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour. The truck will feature limited edition 70’s inspired Barbie merch only available for purchase at the truck tour event. The truck will be at ABQ Uptown near the California Pizza Kitchen.

Oct 15-16 – 2022 Maize Maze Festival – The Rio Grande Community Farm will be hosting its 25th anniversary Maize Maze Festival. The event will be on October 15 and 16 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Celebrate fall with live music, family activities, beer vendors, food trucks, hayrides, and visit their famous maze. Saturday will feature free educational experiences hosted by the Los Ranchos Agri-Nature Center. Tickets are available for a family four-pack for $25, $10 for ages 15+, $5 for ages 4-14, and kids under 3 are free.

Around New Mexico

Oct. 14-16 – Heirloom Acres, Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch – Located in Artesia this pumpkin patch has fun for all. Heirloom Acres includes an 8-acre corn maze, pumpkin picking from the vine, and a kiddy zip line. They also have a campfire for the evening wind down. Tickets range from $9.75-$13.75.

Oct. 15 – 2022 Archaeology Fair – New Mexico Historic Preservation Division (HPD) and the Bernalillo Community Museum will be hosting an Archaeology fair that is free to all. Visitors will get a chance to watch demonstrations of weapon making, punching clay pots, and even see a large turkey. The fair will run from 10 A.M.-3 P.M.

Oct. 15 – Santa Fe Farmers Market – The Santa Fe Farmers Market occurs year-round each Saturday. They offer the largest variety of fresh produce, eggs, meat, honey, bread, chile, apothecary, and much more. There is also a cafe that offers hot coffee and ready-to-eat food. The market runs from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Railyard Market Pavilion.

Oct. 15 – Aztec’s Oktoberfest Downtown Block Party and CarShow – The City of Aztec will be hosting the 2nd annual Oktoberfest. Locals and visitors can enjoy a full day of live music, local beer, and a car show. Downtown will be taken over by local vendors and a big car show. Attendance is free.

Oct. 15 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Located in Truth or Consequences the Sierra County Farmer’s Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 A.M.-11:30 A.M. The market offers fresh produce, baked goods, live music, and more.

Oct. 15 – Lea County Museum Tours Through Time – Experience the Lea County Museum. This tour event will feature a scavenger hunt throughout the museum and a prize when completed. Chuck Wagon Themed food will be provided by Trinity Farms. A free movie and concert

Oct. 15 – Glenwood Street Market – Every Saturday, the Glenwood Street Market features vendors that sell a variety of items. Each weekend features different products ranging from hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants and more. The market runs from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Oct. 15-16 – Peanut Valley Festival – The 49th Annual Peanut Valley Festival is happening in Portales at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds. The festival will include arts, food, live music, kid activities, and more. The festival runs on October 15 from 9 A.M.-6 P.M. and October 16 from 11 A.M.-6 P.M. and is free to attend.

Oct. 15-22 – Carlsbad Caverns Restoration Hangout 2022 – A seven-day volunteer opportunity that includes spending five days under the caves to remove lint and other debris from the formations and trails. There will also be a hike in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, a chance to see bats, a private tour of a pristine portion of the cave that’s closed to the public, a local brewery stop, and a meal with the group.

Oct. 16 – 7th Annual Harvest Festival – The Salvation Army Las Cruces Corps will host a harvest festival. Admission is the price of 1 canned good. The festival will be in Las Cruces featuring free food, games, kid’s activities, and a guest performer.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council, and will be made available to the public, to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, giving everyone the opportunity to share their thoughts.

🔶 PNM Bill Payment Assistance – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance fair will happen on October 15 to offer community support groups to the public. People can also receive flu shots, free diapers, and more. Those who are looking for payment assistance should bring a past-due bill, LIHEAP approval letter for 21/22, and Proof of identification.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election began on Tuesday, October 11 in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW).

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 State received $194 million rental assistance – On Wednesday, October 12 New Mexico announced they have received over $194 million through the Emergency Assistance Program. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households.