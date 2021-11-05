What’s happening around New Mexico November 5 – November 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Oct. 22 – Nov. 13 – Ofrendas Comunitarias: Muertos y Marigolds – The exhibit brings together over a dozen artists, community members, local organizations, and schools to remember our dead and share in mourning and celebration of our community and loved ones through the creation of altars, a central part of the celebration of Day of the Dead. The exhibit runs from Friday, Oct. 8 – to Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Museum and altars are open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

Nov. 5 – ABQ Artwalk – ABQ Artwalk returns Friday, Nov 5. This edition features a handful of Dia De Los Muertos events and artisans! Plus new exhibit openings, performances & hosted markets.

Nov. 6 – 246th Marine Corps Birthday Ball Ceremony – On behalf of Rick Young, Commandant of the Marine Corps League, LCpl. Christopher Adlesperger, Detachment 1316, they are inviting the public to celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Sandia Resort and Casino. Ticket price: $65 (no limit), Full Table Price: $400 (table of 8), Corporate and/or individual sponsorship is available.

Nov. 6 – 41st Annual Native American Student Art Show – Opening Reception – This year, the focus is on how the state managed to survive the virus. We want to know how our Native youth were able to cope with the effects that COVID-19 had on them. What did they do with the time they had at home? What helped them process their daily life while having to stay at home for such a long period of time, whether they were living at home in their Pueblo community or outside their community.

Nov. 6 – Lantern Festival – Inspired by the traditional Thai Lantern Festival. At Sandia Speedway, thousands of families and friends have come together and launched over 30,000 lanterns over the past few years. During the day there will be live music, face painting, princesses, superhero’s, jumpers, corn hole, volleyball, horseshoes, fire pits, food vendors and much much more. Enjoy relaxing with loved ones.

Nov. 6-7 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Nov. 7 – Albuquerque Concert Band – Listen to the Albuquerque Concert Band in the well-ventilated, climate-controlled environment at the George Nason Performing Arts Center at Eldorado High School on Sunday, Nov. 7. The event is free.

Nov. 7 – Shiprock Community Vaccination Event – Northern Navajo Medical Center will provide both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at Shiprock High School each Sunday in November from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dates include November 7, 2021, November 14, 2021, November 21, 2021 and November 28, 2021.

Children, ages 3 or 4 years old, can receive flu shots.

Children, ages 5-17 years old, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID -19 vaccinations

Adults, age 18 years and over, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID-19 vaccinations.

Booster shots are now approved for all of the three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson: Individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines. Individuals who received their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines IF they are: age 65 years and over, or age 18 years and over and have a health condition that puts them at risk of COVID infection age 18 years and over and have a job that puts them at increased risk such as health care workers, first responders, or have frequent contact with the public.



Nov. 8 – Albuquerque Career Fair – JobFairX is hosting the Albuquerque Virtual Career Fair to help job seekers displaced by COVID-19 find a new career on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is for all job seekers to be able to meet with 25+ employers including Walmart, Exxon Mobil, Apple, and many more.

Around New Mexico

Events

Nov. 6 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Nov. 7 – Corrales Arts in the Village November First Sunday – Come to Corrales on Nov. 7 to stroll through the local galleries filled with beautiful art. Get ahead on your holiday shopping and while you’re there, stop at one of the restaurants for a bite to eat and stay for a beer at the local breweries.

Nov. 7 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 7 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Nov. 11 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Animal Welfare Department In Need of Blanket and Towel Donations – The Animal Welfare Department is in urgent need of blankets and towels to help keep shelter pets warm as the temperature drops. If you have spare towels and blankets you don’t need, please consider donating them and helping shelter critters.

🔶 City Boards and Commissions Actively Seeking New Members to Volunteer – City of Albuquerque Board and Commission members provide valuable insight by sharing their lived and professional experience and advising the mayor, members of the city council, and department leadership on city growth and development, and the creation and delivery of critical programs and services. They are currently accepting applications for new members on the Airport Advisory Board, Human Rights Board, Greater Albuquerque Recreational Trails Committee and more. Representation matters and they encourage people from diverse cultural backgrounds, work, and life experiences to apply.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Christmas Tree Permit Sales begin – Christmas tree cutting permits for the Magdalena, Mountainair and Mt. Taylor Ranger Districts will go on sale at district offices on Mon., Nov. 8 through Thurs., Dec 30. Each permit is good for one Christmas tree, two trees per household may be purchased. The cost is $10 for up to a 10-foot tree, $12 for up to a 12-foot tree and $15 for up to a 15-foot tree. The maximum height allowed is 15 feet. The cutting period for permits will be from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.