NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 3 – November 9.

Albuquerque

Nov. 3-4 – UNM Men’s Hockey Game – Watch the Lobo’s Men Hockey team play at Outpost Ice Arena. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students and youth.

Nov. 3-4 – Dia De Los Muertos in Old Town – Enjoy live music and local shops while you view over 30,000 marigold flowers around Old Town Albuquerque. Each night, the plaza will light up with orange and red to tell the tale of a 300-year-old New Mexican tradition.

Nov. 3 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Nov. 4 – Wine Women & Shoes – Heels for Hearing – Visit Isleta Resort & Casino to take part in tastings, vendors, lunch and more. All tickets sold will benefit Presbyterian Ear Institute. Tickets start at $100.

Nov. 4 – Cosmic Carnival and Star Party – Visit the Open Space Visitor Center on the westside to hear from local speakers, view the sky wit telescopes and more. The event is free to attend.

Nov. 4 – UNM Football Game – Head to the university stadium to enjoy a college football game. The UNM Lobos will be playing against UNLV. Tickets start at $16.

Nov. 4 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s growers’ market will run through November 4.

Nov. 5 – 31st Annual South Valley Muertos Y Marigold Celebration – Enjoy vendors, cars, music, food and more family activities for all to enjoy. Guests are also encouraged to bring their bikes, skateboards and etc to take part in the parade. The event is free to attend and kicks off at noon.

Nov. 5 – Doggie Dash and Dawdle – Participate in this dog walking/running event. Animal Humane New Mexico will be at the Balloon Fiesta Park. There will also be adoptable dogs available for all.

Nov. 5 – First Sunday Stroll in Nob Hill – Support and shop with local businesses. Guests will be able to enjoy vendors, specials, workshops and more. The event is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

Nov. 9 – Botanical Dyeing Workshop – Visit the Los Poblanos Historic INN & Organic Farm to participate in the plant dyeing workshop. Guests will create a silk scarf by using the farm’s dried botanicals. The workshop will be two days, Nov. 9 and 10. Tickets start at $150.

New Mexico

Nov. 4-5 – Renaissance ArtsFaire – Visit Las Cruces, NM to view artwork, view dancing, live music and more. There will be a variety of events for all to enjoy. Tickets start at $10.

Nov. 3 – First Fridays at Harwood Museum – Head to Taos, NM to enjoy after-hours museum access. The night will feature special programming and is free to attend.

Nov. 3 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 – Box Canyon Climbing Competition – Head to Socorro, NM to take part in the climbing competition. This is one of the largest outdoor climbing competitions in New Mexico. The event is for all skill levels, there will be coffee, food and a full day of rick climbing. Tickets start at $45.

Nov. 4 – Colkegan Bottled-in-Bond release event – Visit Santa Fe, NM to celebrate the launch of a local whiskey. The event is free to attend and starts at 4 p.m.

Nov. 4 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 4 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. It is open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Plans for a new development in Barelas leaves neighborhood divided – It could be a $20 million dollar development coming right after the street from the Railyards. However, the ambitious plan has divided some in the area over whether it would be good for the Barelas neighborhood.

🔶 Albuquerque animal shelters at capacity – Kennels are full at Albuquerque’s Eastside Animal Shelter. There are than 900 pets in the city’s three animal shelters which are at capacity, and it’s been this way for more than a year. “We have about 750 kennel spaces and when we’re over 750 that means that we’re doubling up our pets or we have them in our offices,” Carolyn Ortega, the Director of Animal Welfare, said.

🔶 Winter shelter opens at Gateway Center in Albuquerque for men – As metro temperatures could dip into freezing range for a third night in a row, the city said its opening more overnight beds at the newer gateway center and they’re doing it earlier in the season.

🔶 APD: Auto theft down 27% since 2017 – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said Albuquerque is no longer the worst city in the country when it comes to stolen cars. The department said auto thefts have fallen by around 27% since 2017 putting Albuquerque at number six in the national rankings. Chief Medina called auto theft a main driver for all crime in the metro.

🔶 APS looking for public input as it searches for new superintendent – Albuquerque Public Schools wants the public’s input on its superintendent search. The district will host two fall community events this month to gather feedback. The first is November 13 from 6-9 p.m. at West Mesa High School. Another is set for November 16 at Monzano High School.

🔶 City of Albuquerque begins holiday donation drive – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

🔶 Albuquerque 2023 Regular Local Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions, who’s running? – The 2023 Albuquerque Regular Local Election will take place on November 7. City Council seats for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 are up for grabs, as well as some spots on the Albuquerque Public School Board.

🔶 Ordinance increases amount CABQ can use for open space land and restoration – They offer a chance to escape the hustle and bustle, without leaving the city. Now, the City of Albuquerque is putting more money into its Open Space program.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Northern New Mexico weavers see growth in interested apprentices – After teaming up with a major clothing brand to keep a New Mexico tradition alive, artists in one New Mexico town are seeing a new wave of interest in that traditional art. “This is an effort to revive it and bring it back. Cultural education and things like that make people more aware,” said Emily Trujillo, an eighth-generation weaver at Centinela Traditional Arts.

🔶 New Mexico officials warn of low COVID-19 vaccine availability in some areas – If you’re looking for a fall COVID-19 vaccine, you could have a tough time finding one depending on where you live. The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is warning that some areas are experiencing low availability.

🔶 Flu season begins in New Mexico with first cases – The New Mexico Department of Health is seeing the first flu cases of the season. The department says the flu has been detected in both northern and southern New Mexico.

🔶 Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon claims offices will have new hours of operation – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is announcing new hours of operation for claims offices in Mora, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. The new hours will start November 6. The Santa Fe claims office will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Mora and Las Vegas offices will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., FEMA says.

🔶 New Mexico colleges and universities waiving application fees in November – New Mexico colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for National College Application Month in November. 18 schools in New Mexico already do not charge fees to apply and the other 11 schools are waiving their fees.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.

🔶 Moose spotted in New Mexico: What to do if you encounter one – While moose are not native to New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says moose have made their way to the state over the past few years. “We’ve had just a handful of sightings over the last dozen years or so. It’s getting less and less rare, but it is still uncommon,” said Darren Vaughan, communications director of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

🔶 New Mexico state parks prepare for seasonal operating hours – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.