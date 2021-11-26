What’s happening around New Mexico November 26 – December 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 26 – Dec. 2 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Nov. 13 – Dec. 22 – Stories and Music in the Sky – Join the Balloon Museum for Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky, a presentation of award-winning early childhood education programming featuring stories, music, movement, and art. Each session will be followed by craft activities based on the weekly theme. There is no charge to attend the Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky programs.

Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is the southwest’s premier drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and friends.

Nov. 26-28 – Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival – Make it a Thanksgiving Weekend tradition to kick off your holiday shopping with friends and family at Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival’s Holiday Show. Now in its 21st year, this juried art festival features 185 artists and craftsmen from all over the country. Shop for unique handmade art and gifts while talking with artists, enjoying live music, artists’ demonstrations, the Kid’s Creation Station, and more! Get into the spirit of the season at one of Albuquerque’s best-loved holiday events.

Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 – New Mexico Artisan Holiday Market – Visit Spur Line Supply Co. Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 to shop for locally crafted jewelry, fashion, fine art, home decor, artisanal food, gifts, and more.

Nov. 27 – Dec. 30 – River of Lights – Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show. River of Lights was voted in the top 10 in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in 2020.

Nov. 27 – Indoor Artisan Market – Shop local for Small Business Saturday at The Mothership Alumni Art Gallery in downtown Albuquerque, with a collection of local artists selling their work.

Nov. 27 – Book Drive & Wrapping – Bring a new or previously loved book in and join them for some holiday wrapping fun. Food is Free Albuquerque is hosting a book drive in partnership with Rio Grande Food Project and Libros for Kids to provide holiday reading gifts in conjunction with a food box giveaway.

Nov. 27 – Christmas Shop & Stroll – Jo’s Lavender Farms is hosting a Christmas Shop & Stroll promoting 17 + local curated artisans, spinning demonstrations, hand-blown glass demonstrations, a food truck, and live music on Friday, Nov. 26 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 27-28 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Nov. 28 – Balloon Museum Local Artisans Market – The 7th Annual Holiday Museum Market featuring local artisans, presented by the Balloon Museum Shoppe. Enjoy a day shopping and strolling at the Balloon Museum with dozens of local artists. 11/29 is also Museum Store Sunday. In the spirit of giving, Museum Store Sunday encourages patrons to visit and shop at Museum Stores as museum stores support their museums year-round.

Around New Mexico

Events

Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving Day-After Flight – Day after flight for Thanksgiving with Detour Hot Air Balloon Team. Come out and join the group for an amazing flight day at Westside Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho.

Nov. 26 – Walk & Talk Tours with Alpacas – Would you like to learn about alpacas and meet them up close? Join Walk and Talk Farm Tour in Clovis, meet their alpacas and the other animals on the farm.

You will also get to meet the horse Sabre, their barn cats, and their chickens and guinea fowl. Bring your camera and be ready to have some fun.

Nov. 27 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter, from November thru May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. -11 a.m.

Nov. 28 – Shiprock Community Vaccination Event – Northern Navajo Medical Center will provide both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at Shiprock High School each Sunday in November from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dates include November 7, 2021, November 14, 2021, November 21, 2021, and November 28, 2021.

Children, ages 3 or 4 years old, can receive flu shots.

Children, ages 5-17 years old, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID -19 vaccinations

Adults, age 18 years and over, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID-19 vaccinations.

Booster shots are now approved for all of the three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson: Individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines. Individuals who received their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines IF they are: age 65 years and over, or age 18 years and over and have a health condition that puts them at risk of COVID infection age 18 years and over and have a job that puts them at increased risk such as health care workers, first responders, or have frequent contact with the public.



Nov. 28 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Dec. 2 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Trash, Recycling, and Large Items Will Not Be Collected on Thanksgiving – The City’s Solid Waste Management Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. Residential customers who are regularly serviced on Thursdays should put their trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Friday, Nov. 26. Customers who are regularly serviced on Fridays should put their trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Saturday, Nov. 27. Large items scheduled through 311 for Thursday should be placed at the curb on Friday, November 26. Large items scheduled through 311 for Friday should be placed at the curb on Saturday, November 27. All three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, and will reopen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. The main administrative office at 4600 Edith NE will also be closed for the holiday beginning Thursday, Nov. 25, and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29. ACT (household hazardous waste) at 6137 Edith NE will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. It will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27.

🔶 Survey for GO Bond spending – How do you want your General Obligation (G.O.) bond money spent? A new library? Road repairs? Updates to storm sewers? Enhancements to community and senior centers? Resources for public safety? Take our short survey and let the City Council know how you want the bond money spent for your community https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KNLRDBN. Budget Resolution 128, passed in March 2021, clarifies the different projects that the G.O. bond money could be spent upon. You can learn more about the possible projects online.

🔶 Free Workshop for Grieving Families During the Holiday Season – The Children’s Grief Center, a local non-profit organization that offers counseling and resources for children who have lost a parent or caregiver, is offering a free workshop, “Grief in the Holidays,” and the public is invited to attend. This no-cost workshop is geared toward grieving families and/or grieving adults to learn how to prepare for the upcoming holiday season without their loved ones. To register, visit: www.childrensgrief.org

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NMDOT suspends work on I-40 over the holiday – In anticipation of the busiest travel day of the year, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is suspending a portion of a 5.5-mile construction project on I-40 near Laguna beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

🔶 City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures – City of Rio Rancho offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed City Government holidays, please visit the City’s website, www.rrnm.gov.

🔶 State warns licensees to remain vigilant of scam – The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department has learned of an attempted fraud scheme aimed at licensees. In the scheme, scam artists identify themselves as New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department staff or investigators and notify the licensee that they are under investigation, that their license may be suspended, or that an arrest warrant has been issued in the licensee’s name, and then they will demand money. In some instances, scam artists identify themselves as other entities including local police, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The callers may be “spoofing” telephone numbers to make the calls appear to be coming from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department will never contact licensees demanding money or payment of any form or personal information without conducting an official investigation or inquiry. If you receive such a call, please refuse the demand for payment and hang up. With any suspicious phone call, the Department advises that safe practice is to hang up before revealing any personal information and for the individual to initiate a return phone call by calling a number researched on their own, rather than relying on the caller ID, to ensure that they are speaking with the actual agency.

🔶 Chile Labor Incentive Program extended to Jan. 31 – Gov. Lujan Grisham announced in August that the state was committing $5 million to form the Chile Labor Incentive Program (CLIP), a wage supplement program for the chile industry to combat concerns of a labor shortage that could have impacted the 2021 production of the state’s signature crop. Administered by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, the program has supplemented wages for nearly 3,000 New Mexico chile harvest workers since its launch and ensured a successful green chile harvest in the fall of 2021. Claims may be made for financial assistance for labor expenses incurred through Jan. 31, 2022, or upon full utilization of allocated funds. The deadline for all applications and claims is Feb. 28, 2022.