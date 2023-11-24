NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 24 – November 30.

Albuquerque

Nov. 24-25 – Walking in a Winter Wonderland – Visit EXPO New Mexico to take part in a variety of holiday activities. Guests can enjoy light displays, live actors, vendors and more. Tickets start at $10. There will also be an interactive walking tour.

Nov. 24-26 – New Mexico Artisan Market – Visit Hotel Albuquerque to shop around for handcrafted gifts made by locals. Tickets are $10 to $15.

Nov. 24-26 – Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show – Get your holiday shopping started at EXPO New Mexico. Guests can find handmade gifts and more. Tickets are $10 to $15.

Nov. 27-28 – Santa Pet Pictures – Get your Santa photo with your pet. The pet pictures event is featured weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Coronado Center.

Nov. 24-30 – Indian Pueblo Kitchen Showcases “A Taste of the Pueblos” – Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. They will be offering a platter that includes stews, frybread, oven bread and a corn muffin.

Nov. 24 – UNM Lobo Football Season –Watch the UNM Lobo Football at the University Stadium. Tickets start at $16.

Nov. 24 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Nov. 24 – The Nightbird Trolley Experience – Enjoy Downtown ABQ all in one night. Ride the ABQ Trolley through a variety of neighborhoods where guests can listen to live music, shop and grab dinner or drinks.

Nov. 25 – Tired of Turkey Red Chile Cook Off – Head to the first ever red chile cook-off. Guests will get to try 15 samples. beer, and more. Tickets are $20.

Nov. 25 – Drink Local Downtown ABQ – Visit Downtown ABQ to take part in a free bar self-guided bar crawl. Attendees can shop around and enjoy local eats and drinks. The event is free and starts at 4 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Tamya Horseshoes & Heels Gala – Visit the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa to join the gala to support the rescue needs for unwanted horses in New Mexico. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal, live music and more. Tickets start at $125.

Nov. 28 – Wreath Making Workshop – Visit Los Poblanos to take part in a wreath-making workshop. Guests can use items that were foraged from the property and will learn how to make one. The workshop will take place outdoors and tickets are $150.

Nov. 28 – UNM Women’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $8.

Nov. 27 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

Nov. 29 – UNM Men’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $15.

New Mexico

Nov. 24-30 – Christmas on the Pecos – Head to Carlsbad, NM to take a boat ride through the Pecos River and view Christmas lights. Tickets start at $15. Boats can seat up to 50 or 65 riders.

Nov. 25-27 – Stained Glass Art Experience – Visit TLC Stained Glass in Santa Fe, NM to take part in a stained glass class. Guests can choose a variety of colors, textures and techniques.

Nov. 25-26 – Pathways Winter Market – Visit Santa Fe, NM to shop for handmade crafts, pottery, jewelry and more. The shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Weekend Family Walk & Talk Alpaca Farm Tour – Head to Clovis, NM to take a walking tour of an alpaca farm. Attends will be able to meet animals from the farm, hear stories and more. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids 13 and younger. Kids under 2 are free.

Nov. 25 – 5K Ruidoso Turkey Trot – Take a trip to Ruidoso, NM to take part in the turkey trot run/walk. $30 is the registration fee.

Nov. 25 – Storytelling: What Are You Thankful For? – Visit Silver City, NM to join local and regional artists to take part in storytelling. The event will take place from 12 to 2 p,m, at the Tranquilbuzz Coffee House.

Nov. 25 – Reindeer Dash – Raton, NM is home to the 5k Fun Run/Walk. The event is reindeer-themed. Pets are also welcome to attend and the event starts at 9 a.m. A registration fee is required.

Nov. 25 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. It is open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 30 – Christmas in the Park – Head to Ruidoso, NM to view the lighting of trees, and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies. The lights will stay up till mid-January.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque City Council approves $2.4 billion solar manufacturing plant – City councilors have paved the way to build a massive solar manufacturing facility in Mesa del Sol. The council voted on a number of measures in support of the company Maxeon Solar Technologies investing $2.4 billion in a manufacturing plant.

🔶 Is your car ready for winter? Albuquerque repair shops share maintenance tips – Parts of New Mexico, including Albuquerque, have already seen snow ahead of the first day of winter on Dec. 21, 2023. View here for some tips on how to get your car ready for winter.

🔶 Albuquerque City Council approves United stadium lease agreement – New Mexico United is one step closer to seeing a stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park after a 7-2 vote from Albuquerque City Council to approve a lease agreement Monday night. On Monday, Nov. 20 at a meeting, community members filled the council chambers to discuss the lease agreement that would allow United to build a stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park. Some voiced support for the proposal, while others spoke against it.

🔶 Albuquerque City Council considers raw milk sale ordinance – The council considered a proposal allowing the sale of raw milk. Under the ordinance, businesses would be able to acquire a permit to sell unpasteurized milk and milk products.

🔶 New data shows which Albuquerque schools have the worst attendance – New Mexico law requires schools to keep track of student attendance. Now, the latest data shows which schools in the Albuquerque District have top attendance numbers and which have big problems with absences.

🔶 New project uses community photos to track changes in Albuquerque’s environment – The Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program (BEMP) has launched a new initiative in Albuquerque to help track changes in the environment over time.

🔶 City of Albuquerque begins holiday donation drive – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Avian flu found in San Juan County after 13 chickens die – The USDA’s Animal & Plant Inspective Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in New Mexico. HPAI was found in a San Juan County backyard flock. Samples from the flock were tested in New Mexico and Iowa.

🔶 New Mexico counties tell lawmakers they need more money to operate jails – Counties across the state said they need more money to keep their jails running safely. They made their case to lawmakers on Monday asking for millions of dollars in state funds.

🔶 Bugg Lights will be lighting up Belen for the last time – It’s a longtime New Mexico holiday tradition that’s been in Valencia County for nearly a decade. Once again, the famous “Bugg Lights” are looking at another change in scenery. This season will be the last in Belen. “This year, we are going to have one last hurrah here in Belen,” said Museum Curator Ronnie Torres.

🔶 Santa Fe Animal Shelter reaches full capacity, in need of foster families – Santa Fe’s Animal Shelter is trying to free up kennel space. The shelter is at full capacity of 160 animals, with around 130 of those being dogs, and cannot accept any more. The shelter said they are in need of more foster families to temporarily house and care for some of their animals.

🔶 Best places to go winter tubing in New Mexico, according to Google and Yelp reviews – A few ski areas have already opened, but that’s not the only activity you can do in the snow! Check out our full list of places to go tubing this winter season.

🔶 Santa Fe County changing solid waste convenience center schedule – Jacona and Eldorado solid waste convenience centers will be closed on Sundays. The change starts November 26, 2023. The Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners voted to modify the operating hours in light of staffing challenges within the Solid Waste Division. Besides the change to Sunday hours, the convenience centers will keep its regular hours on weekdays and Saturdays.

🔶 Ski Santa Fe getting high-speed lift, but not this year – A new high-speed lift is coming to the slopes at Ski Santa Fe. But the chair won’t be complete in time for this year’s ski season. Ski Santa Fe is calling the new lift the “Santa Fe Express.” It will be the first new lift on the slopes since the Millennium Chairlift was installed in 2005.

🔶 New Mexico’s largest tax expenditure was on personal rebates, report shows – The latest tax expenditure report from the state government shows how New Mexico spent its tax dollars and exemptions. The largest expense was direct rebate payments to New Mexicans. The state spent over $694 million on special rebate checks sent out to New Mexicans during the summer of 2023. That made those rebates the largest tax expense.

🔶 Santa Fe has an extra $14.25 million to spend – The City of Santa Fe has $14.25 million in unanticipated revenue. The money comes from gross receipts taxes and can be used for investments across the city. To use the cash for projects, Mayor Alan Webber has proposed several budget adjustment resolutions. If approved, the budget adjustments could inject extra funds into hiring full-time positions and making technology upgrades.

🔶 New Mexico colleges and universities waiving application fees in November – New Mexico colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for National College Application Month in November. 18 schools in New Mexico already do not charge fees to apply and the other 11 schools are waiving their fees.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.