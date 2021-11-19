What’s happening around New Mexico November 19 – November 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Nov. 13 – Dec. 22 – Stories and Music in the Sky – Join the Balloon Museum for Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky, a presentation of award-winning early childhood education programming featuring stories, music, movement, and art. Each session will be followed by craft activities based on the weekly theme. There is no charge to attend the Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky programs.

Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is the southwest’s premiere drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and friends.

Nov. 20 – 2021 Korean Kimchi Festival in New Mexico – The Korean Kimchi Festival will be at the Korean Community Center of New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event aims to widely promote kimchi.

Nov. 20 – Pediatric COVID Vaccination Clinic – UNM Health is hosting a Pediatric Vaccination Clinic (5-11 years old) at Carrie Tingley Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration must still be completed through the NM DOH Portal: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/my-registration.html. Use the event code, “Lobo Pups” to register for this location, date, and time.

Nov. 20 – Book Drive & Wrapping – Bring a new or previously loved book in and join them for some holiday wrapping fun. Food is Free Albuquerque is hosting a book drive in partnership with Rio Grande Food Project and Libros for Kids to provide holiday reading gifts in conjunction with a food box giveaway.

Nov. 20 – Tiny Home Village Fundraiser – The Tiny Home Village is gearing up for its first fundraiser on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Join them for a hot meal and silent auction with guided tours of the village after the meal. The village is situated at 101 Texas St. SE between Central and Zuni. Street parking is available. The recommended donation of $25 per person will support job development and skills training for the villagers. Please note, adults only. For tickets and more information, email Richard Womack at thvabqvolunteers@gmail.com.

Nov. 20 – Transgender Day of Remembrance – Join the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico for the annual observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance to honor those whose lives were lost due to violence. This will be an outdoor event and masks are strongly encouraged. The event will include altars with candles, light refreshments, music, and an open mic at the resource center beginning at noon.

Nov. 20 – 2021 RARG Train Show – The Rio Grande Div. 6, Rocky Mountain Region NMRA (National Model Railroad Association) will be holding its annual 2021 Model Train show again this year at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park. The show will last two days: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. NMSL & RHS will have a table with merchandise at the event along with lots of other vendors selling new and used model trains and accessories. There will be big operating train-layouts of various scales on display.

Nov. 20-21 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Nov. 21 – Holiday Shopping Bazaar – Visit the Orpheum Community Hub for a holiday bazaar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the bazaar booth rentals will be benefiting Toys for Tots.

Nov. 21 – The Unblack Friday Holiday Market – Come shop and check out local artists, crafters, and artisans. Several local community vendors will be offering special, one-of-a-kind hand-crafted gifts for all your holiday shopping at 1410 San Pedro Drive NE from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 – NHI’s 6th Annual Gratitude Run – Come out on Thanksgiving day for this family-friendly, gratitude-filled run/walk. The Gratitude Run focuses on a simple idea to bring together the community for exercise on Thanksgiving. Their fundraising goal this year is $50,000. Funds raised will support 4-6 young Indigenous leaders to serve as staff in the coming year. Please bring new or gently used winter clothing and non-perishable food items to be donated to a community in need. You can also donate to support NHI programs by visiting: lovingservice.us.

Around New Mexico

Events

Nov. 20 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Nov. 20 – RRPD Annual Food Drive – The Rio Rancho Police Department is continuing an annual tradition benefiting the community. On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., members of the Rio Rancho Police Department will be collecting non-perishable food items at Walmart, Albertsons, Smith’s, and Rio Rancho Police Department headquarters.

Drop-off Locations

Walmart–901 Unser Blvd. and 1115 NM Hwy 528

Albertsons–4300 Ridgecrest Dr. and 7800 Enchanted Glen Hills Dr.

Smith’s–1000 Rio Rancho Blvd.

RRPD headquarters–500 Quantum Rd.

Nov. 21, 28 – Shiprock Community Vaccination Event – Northern Navajo Medical Center will provide both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at Shiprock High School each Sunday in November from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dates include November 7, 2021, November 14, 2021, November 21, 2021, and November 28, 2021.

Children, ages 3 or 4 years old, can receive flu shots.

Children, ages 5-17 years old, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID -19 vaccinations

Adults, age 18 years and over, can receive flu shots and first or second COVID-19 vaccinations.

Booster shots are now approved for all of the three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson: Individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines. Individuals who received their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago may get a booster shot with any of the three vaccines IF they are: age 65 years and over, or age 18 years and over and have a health condition that puts them at risk of COVID infection age 18 years and over and have a job that puts them at increased risk such as health care workers, first responders, or have frequent contact with the public.



Nov. 21 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Nov. 25 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington’s Downtown Maker’s Market is held every Thursday evening, June through October. Located downtown, the Maker’s Market features local makers and growers, selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, handmade leather goods, art, repurposed items, and much more. Vendors are local.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Trash, Recycling, and Large Items Will Not Be Collected on Thanksgiving – The City’s Solid Waste Management Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. Residential customers who are regularly serviced on Thursdays should put their trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Friday, Nov. 26. Customers who are regularly serviced on Fridays should put their trash and recyclables at the curb for collection service on Saturday, Nov. 27. Large items scheduled through 311 for Thursday should be placed at the curb on Friday, November 26. Large items scheduled through 311 for Friday should be placed at the curb on Saturday, November 27. All three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, and will reopen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. The main administrative office at 4600 Edith NE will also be closed for the holiday beginning Thursday, Nov. 25, and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29. ACT (household hazardous waste) at 6137 Edith NE will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. It will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27.

🔶 Survey for GO Bond spending – How do you want your General Obligation (G.O.) bond money spent? A new library? Road repairs? Updates to storm sewers? Enhancements to community and senior centers? Resources for public safety? Take our short survey and let the City Council know how you want the bond money spent for your community https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KNLRDBN. Budget Resolution 128, passed in March 2021, clarifies the different projects that the G.O. bond money could be spent upon. You can learn more about the possible projects online.

🔶 Free Workshop for Grieving Families During the Holiday Season – The Children’s Grief Center, a local non-profit organization that offers counseling and resources for children who have lost a parent or caregiver, is offering a free workshop, “Grief in the Holidays,” and the public is invited to attend. This no-cost workshop is geared toward grieving families and/or grieving adults to learn how to prepare for the upcoming holiday season without their loved ones. To register, visit: www.childrensgrief.org

🔶 Animal Welfare Department In Need of Blanket and Towel Donations – The Animal Welfare Department is in urgent need of blankets and towels to help keep shelter pets warm as the temperature drops. If you have spare towels and blankets you don’t need, please consider donating them and helping shelter critters.

🔶 Fall Green Waste Collection Runs November 29 Through December 10 – The Solid Waste Department kicks off its Fall Green Waste collection on Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 10. Solid Waste customers should have their Green Waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of their regular trash collection day. All Green Waste must be placed 5 ft. from automated trash and recycling containers as well as any large items scheduled for pick-up. Solid Waste customers must place their Green Waste (leaves, grass, and brush) in trash bags. Each trash bag should not weigh more than 40 pounds. Customers that have branches must cut them to four-foot lengths and bundle them securely. The following items will not be picked up: dirt, construction debris, gravel, construction material, or tree stumps.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State warns licensees to remain vigilant of scam – The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department has learned of an attempted fraud scheme aimed at licensees. In the scheme, scam artists identify themselves as New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department staff or investigators and notify the licensee that they are under investigation, that their license may be suspended, or that an arrest warrant has been issued in the licensee’s name, and then they will demand money. In some instances, scam artists identify themselves as other entities including local police, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The callers may be “spoofing” telephone numbers to make the calls appear to be coming from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department will never contact licensees demanding money or payment of any form or personal information without conducting an official investigation or inquiry. If you receive such a call, please refuse the demand for payment and hang up. With any suspicious phone call, the Department advises that safe practice is to hang up before revealing any personal information and for the individual to initiate a return phone call by calling a number researched on their own, rather than relying on the caller ID, to ensure that they are speaking with the actual agency.

🔶 Chile Labor Incentive Program extended to Jan. 31 – Gov. Lujan Grisham announced in August that the state was committing $5 million to form the Chile Labor Incentive Program (CLIP), a wage supplement program for the chile industry to combat concerns of a labor shortage that could have impacted the 2021 production of the state’s signature crop. Administered by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, the program has supplemented wages for nearly 3,000 New Mexico chile harvest workers since its launch and ensured a successful green chile harvest in the fall of 2021. Claims may be made for financial assistance for labor expenses incurred through Jan. 31, 2022, or upon full utilization of allocated funds. The deadline for all applications and claims is Feb. 28, 2022.