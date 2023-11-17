NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 17 – November 23.

Albuquerque

Nov. 17-19 – New Mexico Ice Wolves 2023 – This is the last group of home games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Tickets start at $15.

Nov. 17-23 – Indian Pueblo Kitchen Showcases “A Taste of the Pueblos” – Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. They will be offering a platter that includes stews, frybread, oven bread and a corn muffin.

Nov. 20-21 – Science is Everywhere Thanksgiving Break Day Camp – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Kids K-6 can enjoy a large variety of science events and more.

Nov. 17 – Ancient Science – Enjoy an adult evening at Explora. Guests will get a chance to learn more about hanging gardens, pyramids and more. There will be a variety of activities for guests. Tickets start at $11.

Nov. 17 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Nov. 18 – Yuc’ng 5K Fun Run – Start at the Canteen Taproom to take part in this unique fun run. Guests are encouraged to bring their own illumination devices. It is $20 to participate and that will include a complimentary pint.

Nov. 18 – 5th Annual Veteran’s Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show – View a variety of cars, eat from food trucks and participate in a variety of activities. The event is free to attend, car registration is $25.

Nov. 18 – Santa’s Ceramic Workshop – Head to Creativity Warehouse to create a ceramic art piece. Guests can get help from Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves around.

Nov. 20 – Santa Pet Pictures – Get your Santa photo with your pet. The pet pictures event is featured weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Coronado Center.

Nov. 20 – Albuquerque Turkey Trot – Visit the Balloon Fiesta Park to take part in a 5K run/walking event. All can participate, there is a 5K, a kids mile and a tot trot.

Nov. 20 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Nov. 17-19 – Stained Glass Art Experience – Visit TLC Stained Glass in Santa Fe, NM to take part in a stained glass class. Guests can choose a variety of colors, textures and techniques.

Nov. 18-19 – Contemporary Clay Fair – Head to Santa Fe, NM to view over 20 of the top New Mexico ceramic artists. Guests can purchase a variety of locally made gifts.

Nov. 18 – Artwalk Santa Fe – Visit the Southside Library to support local artists and more. There will also be food and live music at the event.

Nov. 18 – The Los Ranchos Art Market – Visit Los Ranchos de Albuquerque to take part in holiday shopping. A variety of local vendors will be there.

Nov. 18 – Santa Fe LGBTQ Walking Tour with Garrett Peck – Learn all about LGBTQ+ history with a walking tour. The tour will start at the Historic Santa Fe Plaza. Tickets are $30.

Nov. 18 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 18 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. It is open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 275 turkeys donated to Roadrunner Food Bank – Hundreds of turkeys were dropped off at Roadrunner Food Bank Tuesday afternoon from Sandia National Laboratories courtesy of a decades-long tradition called Take a Turkey to Work Day. Members of the public were also encouraged to bring turkeys to Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union locations.

🔶 Albuquerque’s Health, Housing, and Homelessness Director to retire – The woman who oversaw the city’s response to homelessness under the Keller administration is retiring. Carol Pierce will step down as the Health, Housing, and Homelessness Director at the end of the year.

🔶 Albuquerque putting $9 million into Loma Linda Community Center upgrades – The City of Albuquerque is putting millions of dollars towards a “children-first” renovation of the Loma Linda Community Center. The city broke ground on the improvements Tuesday.

🔶 LIST: Free Thanksgiving meal giveaways in Albuquerque – If you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year, there are multiple opportunities where free food and groceries will be given out in the Albuquerque area during the month of November. View resources here.

🔶 City of Albuquerque begins holiday donation drive – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New study of I-40 between Arizona and Albuquerque details major issues – Miles of crumbling roads, dangerously short on-ramps, and high rates of crashes—a new study suggests those problems and more along I-40 between Arizona and Albuquerque, and there’s no easy fix. State officials offered their recommendations on what to do with the 150-mile stretch.

🔶 Bernalillo County getting a third mobile health clinic – A $422,031 federal grant will allow Bernalillo County to purchase a mobile health unit. The county has two mobile health units in the works, and this grant will add a third.

🔶 In-N-Out Burger is coming to UNM’s South Campus – The University of New Mexico has announced that an In-N-Out Burger location will be taking up residence on the university’s South Campus in Albuquerque. This comes just days after In-N-Out Burger released its plans to come to New Mexico.

🔶 New Mexico Tourism Department expands campaign into San Francisco – The New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) expanded its tourism campaign to San Francisco, California, in an effort to attract more visitors to the Land of Enchantment.

🔶 Santa Fe County changing solid waste convenience center schedule – Jacona and Eldorado solid waste convenience centers will be closed on Sundays. The change starts November 26, 2023. The Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners voted to modify the operating hours in light of staffing challenges within the Solid Waste Division. Besides the change to Sunday hours, the convenience centers will keep its regular hours on weekdays and Saturdays.

🔶 Ski Santa Fe getting high-speed lift, but not this year – A new high-speed lift is coming to the slopes at Ski Santa Fe. But the chair won’t be complete in time for this year’s ski season. Ski Santa Fe is calling the new lift the “Santa Fe Express.” It will be the first new lift on the slopes since the Millennium Chairlift was installed in 2005.

🔶 New Mexico’s largest tax expenditure was on personal rebates, report shows – The latest tax expenditure report from the state government shows how New Mexico spent its tax dollars and exemptions. The largest expense was direct rebate payments to New Mexicans. The state spent over $694 million on special rebate checks sent out to New Mexicans during the summer of 2023. That made those rebates the largest tax expense.

🔶 Santa Fe has an extra $14.25 million to spend – The City of Santa Fe has $14.25 million in unanticipated revenue. The money comes from gross receipts taxes and can be used for investments across the city. To use the cash for projects, Mayor Alan Webber has proposed several budget adjustment resolutions. If approved, the budget adjustments could inject extra funds into hiring full-time positions and making technology upgrades.

🔶 New Mexico colleges and universities waiving application fees in November – New Mexico colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for National College Application Month in November. 18 schools in New Mexico already do not charge fees to apply and the other 11 schools are waiving their fees.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.