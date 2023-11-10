NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 10 – November 16.

Albuquerque

Nov. 10-12 – Jurassic Quest – Visit the Albuquerque Convention Center to meet dinosaurs, see fossils and more. There will be a variety of activities for all the guests to enjoy. Tickets start at $19.

Nov. 10-16 – Indian Pueblo Kitchen Showcases “A Taste of the Pueblos” – Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. They will be offering a platter that includes stews, frybread, oven bread and a corn muffin.

Nov. 10-11,14-15 – New Mexico Ice Wolves 2023 – Check out the New Mexico Ice Wolves home games at Outpost Ice Arena. Tickets start at $15.

Nov. 11-12 – Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live – Glow Party – Fans can come experience a large truck monster show. Trucks like Bigfoot, Boneshaker and more will be there. There will be a variety of events for all to enjoy. Tickets start at $22.

Nov. 11-13 – Rails Along the Rio Grande 2023 Train Show – Check out the train show, which will feature scavenger hunts, locomotives and more. Tickets are $10 per person for those over 12.

Nov. 10 – The Nightbird Trolley Experience – Enjoy Downtown ABQ all in one night. Ride the ABQ Trolley through a variety of neighborhoods where guests can listen to live music, shop and grab dinner or drinks.

Nov. 10 – Science is Everywhere Veterans Day Camp – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to have students K-6 grades experience activities. Children will be able to construct devices and gadgets and even build a machine.

Nov. 10 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Nov. 11 – The Art of Gifting: New Mexico Arts & Crafts Festival – Visit the UNM Continuing Education where guests can shop from over 100 vendors. There will also be workshops for guests t make their own items. The event is free to attend.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Relaxed Night – Enjoy a relaxed night for veterans and military families to enjoy. The event is for anyone who might get overwhelmed by crowds, sounds, or flashing lights. Admission will be by donation.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – Head to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting an event that includes speakers, shops from local vendors and more. Veterans can get in for free.

Nov. 11 – New Mexico Bullsnakes Game – Watch the New Mexico Bullsnakes basketball at their home game. Tickets are $5.

Nov. 11 – Cemetery Stories – Visit the Historic Fairview Cemetery where the community will present stories on grief, memorial and life itself. There will also be a walking tour. Tickets are $10.

Nov. 11 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s growers’ market will run through November 4.

Nov. 12 – UNM Women’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $8.

Nov. 13 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

Nov. 16 – UNM Men’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $15.

New Mexico

Nov. 10-13 – Stained Glass Art Experience – Visit TLC Stained Glass in Santa Fe, NM to take part in a stained glass class. Guests can choose a variety of colors, textures and techniques.

Nov. 10-12 – Ruidoso Christmas Jubilee – Visit Ruidoso, NM to shop from local vendors and enjoy a food court. There will also be a variety of kids activities and Santa will be there too. Admission is $5 and free for other events. Admission is $5, others are free.

Nov. 10-12 – Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival – Head to Santa Fe, NM to view eco-conscious holiday gifts, gallery and a costume contest.

Nov. 11 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries, and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food, and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Car Show – Check out Truth or Consequences, NM to view a car show. There will also be a bake sale. Free for spectators.

Nov. 11 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 11 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. It is open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque city council votes to make zero fares bus program permanent – The Albuquerque zero fares program for city buses is now permanent. City councilors voted six to three Wednesday in favor of the measure.

🔶 Holocaust museum moving to Winrock Town Center – They’ve been an anchor in downtown Albuquerque for over two decades offering New Mexicans an important look at the history America’s vowed not to forget. Now, one of the state’s most unique museums is getting a new home. Having outgrown its space downtown, the Winrock Town Center will soon be the new home of the New Mexico Holocaust and Intolerance Museum. “It’s very critical to the world we’re living in now,” says Raye Cohen, Executive Director, New Mexico Holocaust and Intolerance Museum.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools open survey for new superintendent search – The school district is looking for the next superintendent to replace long-time leader Scott Elder. Now, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is asking for community feedback in an online survey.

🔶 LIST: Free Thanksgiving meal giveaways in Albuquerque – If you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year, there are multiple opportunities where free food and groceries will be given out in the Albuquerque area during the month of November. View resources here.

🔶 City of Albuquerque begins holiday donation drive – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Two of New Mexico’s largest distributors of free food are in need of donations, volunteers –Two of New Mexico’s largest distributors of free groceries are in need of donations to help New Mexicans put food on the table. Roadrunner Food Bank usually partners with the United States Postal Service for a fall food drive. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the United States Postal Service cannot support a food drive this November. “That nice influx of food that we would get from that activity, you know, it was up to 150 to 2,000 pounds of food, won’t be arriving to our dock. So we’re definitely encouraging the community to donate food,” said Sonya Warwick, director of Communications at Roadrunner Food Bank.

🔶 In-N-Out Burger announces plans to expand to New Mexico – In-N-Out Burger is officially coming to New Mexico, the California-based fast-food burger chain announced Tuesday. “I’m excited I mean yeah finally feel like we’re on the map,” said Albuquerque resident, Marissa Ricci.

🔶 Trails reopen at Carlsbad Caverns after flood damage – Slaughter Canyon trails at Carlsbad Caverns are reopening November 11. The hiking trails were previously closed after heavy rains damaged the canyon.

🔶 Transitional living facility in Española looking to expand – Española Pathways Village is a 14-unit shelter that is used to help those who are homeless or struggling with addiction. It’s the only shelter of its kind serving Española and Rio Arriba County.

🔶 Virgin Galactic announces layoffs, plans for future launches – Virgin Galactic announced during its quarterly report to investors Wednesday that the company will be laying off 185 people which is about 18% of its workers. The space tourism company also said it will launch just two more flights to space before pausing flights next summer.

🔶 Aerial seeding begins on Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon burn scar – The U.S. Forest Service is air-dropping seeds on lands burned by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire in 2022. The seeds include native plants and non-persistent annual barley.

🔶 New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program sees significant membership drop – The Medical Cannabis Program here in New Mexico has seen a significant drop in members since its peak in May 2022. 50,000 New Mexicans have unenrolled from the program taking enrollment numbers from over 135,000 to 85,000.

🔶 New Mexico colleges and universities waiving application fees in November – New Mexico colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for National College Application Month in November. 18 schools in New Mexico already do not charge fees to apply and the other 11 schools are waiving their fees.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.