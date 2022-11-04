NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10.

Albuquerque

Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.

Nov. 4 – Sneaker Ball – The ball will include live music, a sneaker contest, and more. There will be a cash prize awarded to the top 3 contestants with the ‘Best Coordinated Outfit’. Admission is $10 at the door the event will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Nov. 4 – Scrapbook Class | Seniors 50+ – Free scrapbooking classes will be held at the Paradise Hills Community Center. Bernalillo County residents 50 years and old can join every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Materials will be provided and it is free to attend.

Nov. 4 – First Friday Fractals – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will be hosting fractal shows at the planetarium. There will be multiple showings, two at 6 and 7 p.m. and two for the ‘Fractals Rock’ at 8 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children, $8 for seniors, and $10 for adults.

Nov. 4-5 – New Mexico Ice Wolves – The New Mexico Ice Wolves will be having two home games on Friday and Saturday located at Outpost Ice Arenas. Tickets range from $12.50 to $27.50.

Nov. 5 – Muertos Fiesta – The 4th annual Muertos Fiesta will be happening from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Marble Brewery. Attendees can enjoy local artists, vendors, and altars to add photos and candles of loved ones. A variety of local artists will be performing throughout the event.

Nov. 5 – Revel Metal Fest – Revel ABQ will host a music fest featuring heavy metal bands. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 – Cosmic Carnival – The Open Space Visitor Center on the west side will be hosting an astronomy and educational event. The events will be from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees can join in on discussions from Explora, Nasa, and more. There will also be a ‘Star Party’ from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to view the sky. At 7 p.m. a laser-guided constellation tour and telescopes will be available for viewing.

Nov. 7 – November Full Moon Run! – On run #99 the Rio Grande Park will be hosting another Full Moon run. The event is free for anyone to walk, run or skip along the Bosque Footpath for 20 minutes. The event will take place from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 10 – You Wash, We Pay, Free Soap! – Each Thursday of every month, this neighboring movement has partnered with local groups to wash clothes and bedding for low/no-income families. The Laundry Love, ABQ event will be happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at 1603 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

New Mexico

Nov. 4 – Downtown Nights Alamogordo New York Avenue Alive After 5 – The final Alamogordo Downtown nights is happening. This free event features live music and local stores offer specials. The event is free to attend and will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Alamogordo’s Main Street the historic New York Avenue.

Nov. 4 – Fred Harvey History Weekend 2022 – Two days of engaging discussion and presentations at the New Mexico History Museum will be taking place. The event will also include a dinner and auction located at the La Fonda Hotel. Tickets range from $40 – $150.

Nov. 4 – First Friday at the Galleries – The Silver City Art Association Galleries will host an art walk. This event will recur monthly on the 1st Friday. Attendees can check out art, crafts, and more from local vendors. The event is located in Downtown Silver City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 4-5 – Tamara Rymer – First Friday Reception and Painting Demos – Happening in Santa Fe a local artist will be doing painting demonstrations. The event will include a reception on the 4th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The demos will be located at Sorrel Sky Gallery Santa Fe.

Nov. 4-5 – Walking Tours of Historic Downtown Santa Fe – Explore 400 years of history, culture, and more in Santa Fe, the nation’s oldest capital city. Tour guides will take you through the heart of the city. Tours take place from Thursday to Sunday starting at 10:15 P.M. The fee is $20 for adults, $10 kids ages 8-17, and free for those under 8.

Nov. 4 – Day of Hope – The Street Dog Coalition will be hosting a clinic on November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View Church in Alamogordo. The event will include vaccinations, deworming, parasite treatment, and an exam. They ask that pets be on a leash or in a carrier. There will also be a variety of community services from meals, housing, and more support teams.

Nov. 6 – Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure- Santa Fe – Santa Fe will be a giant game board during this scavenger hunt. Attendees can get a guide from any smartphone. People can make teams to find well-known and overlooked city gems, solve clues and complete challenges while learning local history. Tickets range from $30 to $44.

Nov. 5-6 – Spheres Bubble Show – The Spheres Bubble Show has been featured on America’s Got Talent. Now, this unique bubble performance will be at the Roswell Convention Center. General admission and VIP tickets are available.

Nov. 5-6 – Rio Ranch Gun Show – The Rio Rancho Gun show will be happening at the Rio Rancho Events Center for two days. Food will be available for attendees and parking is free. Children under 12 are free and a one-day pass is $14. Saturday kicks off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 6 – It’s a Scavenger Hunt! Las Cruces – Anyone can participate in this traditional scavenger hunt with a modern twist. You will be guided on a smartphone to solve clues around town. Tickets start at $24.95 and the event starts at 10 A.M. or anytime you’d prefer.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council and will be made available to the public to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, giving everyone the opportunity to share their thoughts.

🔶 PNM Bill Payment Assistance – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance fair will happen on October 15 to offer community support groups to the public. People can also receive flu shots, free diapers, and more. Those who are looking for payment assistance should bring a past-due bill, LIHEAP approval letter for 21/22, and Proof of identification.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and allow employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election began on Tuesday, October 11 in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW).

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 State received $194 million rental assistance – On Wednesday, October 12 New Mexico announced they have received over $194 million through the Emergency Assistance Program. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households.