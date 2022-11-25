NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1.

Albuquerque

Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.

Nov.25 –New Mexico Artisan Market – Is returning this Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27. From 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Located at Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town – Tickets are between $10-$15.

Nov. 25-26 –Micky Cruz – Grammy Nominated, Micky’s music is described as Cumbia, Salsa, and Reggae. Micky combined them together and invented ‘Cumbegue’ this unique music combines all the different elements and genres into a very strong danceable beat. Performing time from 9 p.m. -10 p.m.

Nov. 26 -River of light

Nov. 26 – FUSE Market – This market is coming back in person ‘Merry Market at FUSE Makerspace’. This event will be on Saturday 26 from 10 a.m – 2 p.m. This event is a free event open to the public.

Nov. 26– Black Light Party 21+ – The Launchpad, Desert Muse, and El Cuervo B and B present the 4th Annual Burque Niños Music Fest. Enjoy live music with 100% of the proceeds will be going to Cuidando Los Niños. The event will go from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Purchase tickets before the event are $20 at the door $25.

Nov. 26 – Polo Urias y La maquina Nortena 21+ – Location: El Nuevo Cananas Nightclub, 12935 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123. Doors open at 9:00 p.m.Ticket price $45.

Nov. 26 – The Nutcracker Ballet – Opening Thanksgiving Weekend. The New Mexico Ballet Company presents the classic take ‘Nutcracker Ballet presented at Popejoy Hall. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchased through UNM Ticket Office or by calling 505.925.5858.

Nov. 27– Tablao Flamenco Matinee Show – Experience the energy of Flamenco in its most intimate performance setting. Tablao Flamenco will be performing every Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Nov. 29 – Tuesday Bachata Classes with Reni Gongora – Bachata Tuesday with Reni Gongora from RNA Dance at their New Location at 1010 Coal St. SW Albuquerque NM. Come learn from a full-time international artist. 1st Class – Fundamentals 6-7 p.m.(beginner friendly, int / adv time to clean up). 2nd Class Intermediate 7-8 p.m. (not so beginner friendly). One class is $15, and two are $30.

Dec. 1– The St. James Literary League: Death on the Nile -The St. James Literary League: Death on the Nile meets four times a year to explore classic literature. Come as you are the interested basis. Location St. James Tearoom, 320 Osuna Rd NE #D Albuquerque NM, 87107. Time 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Price $55

New Mexico

Nov. 25 – Pablo the Dragon’s Magical Holiday Train Ride and Village – Visit historic Lamy, New Mexico and join Santa on Pablo the Dragon train and hear how Santa helped Pablito save Christmas in New Mexico. Train rides are 1 hour long and depart at 10: 15 a.m., 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:15 p.m. Special Christmas gift presented by Santa – Holiday Sing-A-Longs – Complimentary Hot Cocoa and Cookies in our Holiday Village – $5 Pablito the Dragon Dollars to spend while visiting the Village. Location of the train: Santa Fe train Depot.

Nov. 25 – Minot State vs. New Mexico Highlands University – Men’s Basketball game, location: New Mexico Highlands University, Las Vegas, NM time 2 p.m.

Nov. 25 – 49 Laughs – In 2009, James Junes and Ernest David Tsosie teamed up with fellow entertainers, Pax Harvey and Tatanka Means, to form 49 Laughs Comedy. Located at Farmington Civic Center, 200 W Arrington St, Farmington, NM. Tickets are from $25- $35.

Nov. 26 – Walking Tours of Historic Downtown Santa Fe – Explore 400 years of history, culture, and more in Santa Fe, the nation’s oldest capital city. Tour guides will take you through the heart of the city. Tours take place from Thursday to Sunday starting at 10:15 P.M. The fee is $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 8-17, and free for those under 8.

Nov. 26 – 3rd annual Holiday Art Market – Shop throughout the museum, free admission featured Native American artists. Located at Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 26 – Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – New age music, venue NMSU Pan American Center, 1810 E University, Las Cruces.

Nov. 26 – Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market – Year-Round Market, located at Plaza de Las Cruces as well as Main Street, Downtown. From 8:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 – 7 Day Ranch Holiday in New Mexico – At Enchantment Equitreks, you can explore the southwestern landscape on horseback, tracing the steps of cowboys and encountering Native American culture along the way. Location. 45 Eastridge Rd. Edgewood, NM 87015.

Nov. 26 – Paint Nite: Paint your Pet (Splash Edition) – You will need to bring a picture of your pet. Once you’re at the event, your Host helps you create a one-of-kind art piece that pays tribute to your pet.” Time of the event 1 p.m. Location, Boba Cafe and Cabaret, 1900 S Espina St.

Nov. 27 – New Mexico Actors Lab presents ‘The Seafarer’ by Conor McPherson – Written by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, The Seafarer premiered at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2006 and was nominated for multiple Tony Awards as well as the Olivier Award and Evening Standard Award for Best Play. Location: The Lab Theatre 1213-B Parkway Dr. Santa Fe, NM. From 2-3 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Tickets available for River of Lights 2022 – River of Lights 2022 is coming up, and tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up, families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Annual Luminaria Tour returns to Albuquerque for the 57th year– With the holiday season upon us, the ABQ RIDE Annual Luminaria Tour is back. The tour is set for Christmas Eve, and tickets for this event go on sale Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at luminariatour.com.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 PNM warns of holiday phone scams -PNM is warning New Mexicans about scams targeting customers this holiday season. PNM says they are getting reports of phone scams where scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID or false 505 prefix to phone numbers and pretending the be calling from PNM.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourages smokers to quit – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provides the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has resources available for people wanting to quit smoking. For resources visit bcbsnm.com.

🔶 New Mexico Music Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico musicians at annual award show – The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame award show is back Thanksgiving weekend. Established to recognize those who have had a significant impact on New Mexico music, and each year they select a few who are inducted into the hall of fame. The award show will be on Nov. 26 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. tickets vary from $12-$22. To purchase tickets, call 505-385-0916 or email rjgrecords@gmail.com.

🔶 San Juan Basin Public Health offers free well testing for PFAS chemicals – Health officials in southeast Colorado will now offer free well testing for PFAS chemicals. San Juan Basin Public Health received a grant from the state to provide the tests in La Plata and Archuleta counties to see if the so-called “Forever Chemicals” stepped into groundwater. To have your well water tested, contact them at eh@sjbpublichealth.org or (970)335-2060.