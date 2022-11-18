NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24.

Albuquerque

Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.

Nov. 18 – Discovery Festival 2022 – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico will host a hybrid event at Expo New Mexico. Attendees will learn STEAM concepts and more. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 – Adult Night at Explora – Explora will host an adult night. The event will include making tinkers, learning food science, and more. Tickets run from $7-$10, and individuals must be 18 and older to attend.

Nov. 19 – 2022 Korean Kimchi Festival – The Korean American Association of New Mexico will be hosting a Korean National Food festival. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 19 – Arca’s Annual Poinsettia Celebration – ARCA is hosting its annual poinsettia event. Individuals can purchase poinsettias grown in their greenhouse for $8. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nov. 19 – Black Smithing Basics – Casa San Ysidro will host a hands-on class to gain knowledge, make your own tools, and more. Learn the technique of heating metal, basics, and techniques. The class will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be $125 per person.

Nov. 20 – Friendsgiving Brunch – Hosted by Damacias Bar & Tapas, attendees will enjoy Thanksgiving Brunch items, Mimosa Bucket Specials, and live music. The event starts at 11 a.m.

Nov. 23 – New Moon Yoga in the Wellness Yurt – Attend a 90-minute yoga session while learning about the moon cycle. Happening at the Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, attendees can be guided through astrological meanings and self-care methods. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be $25 per person.

Nov. 24 – Albuquerque Turkey Trot – The annual Albuquerque Turkey Trot will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park starting at 7 a.m. There will be a Tot Trot, 1 Mile r a 5k run/walk. Prices for each run vary. Register here.

Nov. 24 – Gratitude Run – A run organized by the Native Health Initiative. This run/walk event is a community partnership to encourage healthy choices. The event starts at 8 a.m. at North Domingo Baca Park and is for all ages.

New Mexico

Nov. 18-19 – Walking Tours of Historic Downtown Santa Fe – Explore 400 years of history, culture, and more in Santa Fe, the nation’s oldest capital city. Tour guides will take you through the heart of the city. Tours take place from Thursday to Sunday starting at 10:15 P.M. The fee is $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 8-17, and free for those under 8.

Nov. 18-24 – New Geometries, an art exhibition – This show will feature the work of New Mexico artists. Featured in the Taos gallery, the event will also have relevant lectures, panel discussions and films. The exhibition is free to attend and is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday.

Nov. 18-24 – “Celebrating History, Taos Art Association at 70” – Open daily, the TCA Encore Gallery will be hosting an exhibition. The exhibition will include the history of the Taos Art Association. Showing runs from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Nov. 19 – Roadrunner Emporium New York Avenue, Alamogordo Ghost & History Tour – Take a walk through history, ghosts, and more. Happening in the City of Alamogordo, attendees can take a 4-hour tour through historic sites, local eats, and more. The event is $20 per person and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 19 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. They off individual or group classes to travel through the cuisine world. Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 19-20 – Contemporary Clay Fair – The Contemporary Clay fair will host its fall sale. The fair will feature over 20 local ceramic artists in Santa Fe. Attendees can view gifts, and art and meet with the artists. Attendance and parking are free for all. Each day will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 19-20 – HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market – The 8th annual market is back at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. The event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Las Cruces. Admission is $10 per car, and the first 100 guests get a free bag. Check out about 60 vendors and more.

Nov. 19-20 – Ruidoso Evening Lions Gun & Knife Show – The event will be happening at Ruidoso Convention Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking is available, but admission costs $5-$7. Attendees can buy, sell and trade various guns, knives and more.

Nov. 19-20 – Los Alamos Gun Show – An event hosted by the Los Alamos Ammo group. This event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One and two-day passes can be purchased; ticket prices range from $3 to $8.

Nov. 21 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council and will be made available to the public to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, giving everyone the opportunity to share their thoughts.

🔶 PNM Bill Payment Assistance – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance fair will happen on October 15 to offer community support groups to the public. People can also receive flu shots, free diapers, and more. Those who are looking for payment assistance should bring a past-due bill, LIHEAP approval letter for 21/22, and Proof of identification.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up, families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain the necessary skills to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA allows Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and allow employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 Tickets available for River of Lights 2022 – River of Lights 2022 is coming up, and tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 State received $194 million rental assistance – On Wednesday, October 12, New Mexico announced they have received over $194 million through the Emergency Assistance Program. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households.