The pink sandstone landmark Camel Rock, located near the Tesuque Pueblo, just off of highway 285 a few miles north of Santa Fe, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18.

Albuquerque

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.

Nov. 11 – Santa’s Wonderland Returns to Cabela’s – Free photos with Santa will be available at Cabela’s. Families will receive a free 4×6 photo with Santa. Hours and days vary, Cabela’s recommends that reservations are made for the event.

Nov. 12 – Los Ranchos Growers & Art Market – It is the final day of this market. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to feature local products, produce, and more. It is the final run until the season starts up again in May. View their Facebook page to take a peek at the products being sold.

Nov. 12 – Albuquerque Plant Lovers Swap & Shop – The Albuquerque Plant Lovers Group will host a get-together at High Desert Orchids. Anyone can join in to meet new friends, giveaway plants, and swap plants with others in the group. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 – Enchantment Beer Wine & Spirits Fest – Happening at Balloon Fiesta Park attendees can enjoy beer, wine, spirits, and food. The event will kick off at 12 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $45

Nov. 12 – Basket Weaving Class – Bean Street Studio is gearing up for its first basket weaving session. Join Luna and Luz from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to learn how to weave your own basket. Register by emailing, Tess@lunaandluz.com.

Nov. 13 – Free Sunday Mornings – The Albuquerque Museum allows visitors to stop by every Sunday for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are interested must get a timed ticket here. All general museum exhibits will be open for viewing, fees will apply for special events or exhibitions.

Nov. 13 – Duke of Dough ‘Donut’ Run – Run Fit will be hosting a 10k, 5k, walk, and Kids k on Sunday starting around 9:30 a.m. Attendees can choose a race that works best for them and at the end, participants can get a doughnut. Late Registration runs through Nov. 12 til 3 p.m.

Nov. 14 – ESPN Radio Live – ESPN Radio will be at Sandia Resort and Casino Live. This is a recurring event each Monday and all season long from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 – Vernon’s Speakeasy Mixology 102: Intermediate Class – Vernon’s Speakeasy has been hosting mixology classes to offer lessons on drink preparation and skill. This class is for individuals 21+ and is limited to 24 people. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the class starts at 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico

Nov. 11-12 – Walking Tours of Historic Downtown Santa Fe – Explore 400 years of history, culture, and more in Santa Fe, the nation’s oldest capital city. Tour guides will take you through the heart of the city. Tours take place from Thursday to Sunday starting at 10:15 P.M. The fee is $20 for adults, $10 kids ages 8-17, and free for those under 8.

Nov. 11-13 – Ruidoso Christmas Jubilee – The Ruidoso Valley Greeters will be hosting the Christmas Jubilee at the Ruidoso Convention Center. Admission is $5 and active military or children under 13 will be free. There will be over 80 vendors. Activities for children include a Santa Room on Saturday and Sunday with crafts and more.

Nov. 11-13 – Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival – The country’s largest and oldest recycled art market, Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, will be taking place this weekend. The event includes over 100 artists from New Mexico and surrounding states to showcase art pieces with recycled materials. Each day starts at a different time and admission price varies per day.

Nov. 12 – Veterans Day Car Show – Each year, car enthusiasts can head to Truth or Consequences, NM for the annual Veterans Day Car Show. It is free for spectators, but for those wishing to participate, it will be $35. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 12 – Teen Art Lab Workshop – In Taos, NM the Harwood Museum of Art will be hosting an art workshop. This is an event for ages 13-19 to work on Writing to sketching, movement to music, collage to clay, and more. They ask you to pay what you can to attend.

Nov. 12 – Local Fashion Show – Happening in Alamogordo, NM at Gardens of New York when New York Art and Music Studio and the Roadrunner Emporium. There will be a fashion show with live music, food, and more. It will be $5 to attend and the show will benefit COPE, inc.

Nov. 12 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will be hosting cooking classes every Saturday. They off individual or group classes to take a trip through the cuisine world. Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 12-13 – Roswell NM Gun Show – The Roswell NM Gun show will be happening this weekend. Saturday runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $7, children under 12 are free, and there is a two-day pass for $10.

Nov. 14 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Nov. 17 – Drag Bingo! – Hosted by HRA Santa Fe check out fun, music, and performances. Attendees can enjoy playing Bingo with 6 cards for $20. There will also be food and cocktails available.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Goals Forum Encourages Resident Feedback – Every four years, the city of Albuquerque hosts a Goals Forum to take input from the community about strategic goals and desired community conditions. This year, the city invites the public to the following opportunities to make their voices heard. Community input collected will be presented to the Mayor and City Council and will be made available to the public to help shape Albuquerque’s future. There are several community input meetings scheduled in various locations throughout Albuquerque, giving everyone the opportunity to share their thoughts.

🔶 PNM Bill Payment Assistance – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance fair will happen on October 15 to offer community support groups to the public. People can also receive flu shots, free diapers, and more. Those who are looking for payment assistance should bring a past-due bill, LIHEAP approval letter for 21/22, and Proof of identification.

🔶 ONC Shares Public Service Announcement on Updated NARO – The City Council voted to update the Neighborhood Association Recognition Ordinance in May, and with that update came some important changes for neighborhood associations and coalitions in the city of Albuquerque. visit their YouTube page for a short public service announcement and additional information.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and allow employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 Tickets available for River of Lights 2022 – River of Lights 2022 is coming up and tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 State received $194 million rental assistance – On Wednesday, October 12 New Mexico announced they have received over $194 million through the Emergency Assistance Program. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households.