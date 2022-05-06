NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 6 – May 12 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

May 6 – May ArtWalk – Featuring a new series of art openings, parking lot and patio markets, and big performances. Plus this month, they are teaming up with SOMOS ABQ to help kick off the warm weather season. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May 6-8 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

May 7 – 25th Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Day – Cultural performances and music, bright Japanese floral arrangements, intricate Chinese art activities, and much more will fill the day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. The Sandia National Laboratories Asian Leadership Outreach Committee and museum partner to host the 25th Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Day, celebrating the cultural traditions, ancestry, native languages, and unique experiences represented among ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific.

May 7 – Metro Public Safety Day and Recruiting Event – New Mexico’s public safety and military community will once again gather in person for the Metro Public Safety Day and Recruitment Event on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot. The family-friendly open house and recruitment event is an opportunity for the public to meet and say thank you to military and other first responder personnel. Fifty-four organizations from throughout New Mexico will be represented and many are bringing vehicles, equipment, and even aircraft for static display.

May 7 – Volunteer Clean Up and Mulching – Help keep Historic Fairview Cemetery clean and “green.” Volunteers come to the cemetery and wrangle weeds, pick up trash, and spread mulch from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. They are doing a big clean-up on May 7 in advance of Memorial Day. Bring tools such as shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, weed whackers, and hoes. If you have a pickup truck, they ask you let them use the truck bed to transport lots of mulch from the main pile to the plots where they want to place it.

May 7 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

May 7 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

May 7-8 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

May 8 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 8 – Mother’s Day at the Zoo – The zoo will hold mom-themed events including treats for moms and discovery stations where kids can learn about the zoo’s soon-to-be and veteran mothers. There will also be activities for kids like free face painting and climbing a 25 ft. rock wall. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Around New Mexico

Events

May 7 – National Dance Institute Gala – The much-anticipated celebration of NDI New Mexico’s students, families, and supporters this year features “Rollin’ on the Rio,” a unique, multicultural dance performance that explores the life-sustaining as well as cultural and symbolic roles that rivers play in regions around the world. It will take place at 5 p.m. at the Dance Barns in Santa Fe.

May 7 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

May 7 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May 7 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

May 7 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May 7 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

May 8 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Free Safety Assessments Offered to Downtown Albuquerque Residents and Businesses – The Valley Area Command of the Albuquerque Police Department is offering residents and businesses a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) survey for homes or facilities located in and around the Albuquerque Downtown area. A CPTED is a free service offered by the Valley Area Command (and by all Area Commands citywide) in which Crime Prevention staff conduct a site visit and look for potential vulnerabilities on the exterior and interior of homes and businesses, and generate a report with recommendations on deterring crime. To schedule a CPTED in the Downtown or surrounding neighborhoods, contact Laura Trujillo, Crime Prevention Specialist, at: ljtrujillo@cabq.gov.

🔶 Bernalillo County Announces Second Half Property Taxes Due – Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce reminds property owners the due date for the second half 2021 property tax bill was Monday, April 11, with payments delinquent after May 10. Payments may be paid online, deposited in a county dropbox (no postage required), or mailed and postmarked by May 10 to avoid any penalty and interest fees. Taxes can be paid online at: www.bernco.gov/treasurer; by credit/debit cards and eChecks; and in person at Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square.

🔶 City Office of Consumer Protection Offers Tips on Tax Refund Loans – Monday, April 18 was Tax Day, and the City’s Office of Consumer Protection is offering information about tax refund loans. There are many tax preparers who offer products to get your tax refund immediately, instead of having to wait for the IRS to send it. These products are actually loans – the tax preparer is loaning you money and taking your IRS refund to repay the debt you owe on the loan. For consumers looking to get their refund as soon as possible, this might seem like a great option, but consumers should consider the cost in interest and fees they are paying by taking out one of these loans.

For electronically filed returns, the IRS can issue a refund by direct deposit in as little as 2 weeks.

Worried your refund will take longer because you don’t have a bank or credit union account? Find safe and affordable account options with Bank On Burque. https://www.cabq.gov/legal/bank-on-burque.

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Rebates for Water Conservation and Rain Harvesting – The Water Utility Authority is offering rebates for water conservation and rainwater harvesting. Rainwater harvesting is the capture, diversion, and storage of rainwater for landscape irrigation and other uses. Rainwater harvesting is a great way to conserve water and keep your landscape healthy.

$25 for 50 – 149 gallons

$50 for 150 – 299 gallons

$75 for 300 – 499 gallons

$100 for 500 – 999 gallons

$125 for 1000 – 1499 gallons

$150 for 1500 gallons and over

To apply, visit https://rebates.abcwua.org/#!/. Once you have registered and submitted your online application, you will be able to conveniently track your rebate. You will need the property address and Water Authority account number.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Camp Pops Up Children’s Camp in Response to Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak Fires – Project: Camp staffers have deployed to Glorieta, New Mexico to provide free, trauma-informed day camp services to children ages six to 16 in response to evacuation orders that have impacted hundreds of families displaced by the Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak fires. Project: Camp is offering day camp from 9 am to 3 pm starting Wednesday, May 4. Parents can drop their children off at Aspen Auditorium at the Glorieta Adventure Camp

🔶 State Personnel Office Announces Summer Internship Program for High School and College Students – The State Personnel Office is encouraging New Mexico students to apply for paid internships through their Summer Internship Program. Opportunities are available throughout the state in over 15 New Mexico state agencies for high school, undergraduate, and graduate students. The New Mexico State Personnel Office Summer Internship Program offers students valuable work experience and the opportunity to be mentored by industry professionals and develop work-related skills. Internship opportunities vary by agency. Internship length is dependent on the type of internship, though all will last throughout the summer. To view positions available and to apply visit the State Personnel Office at www.spo.state.nm.us/internship-opportunities

Agencies offering internship positions include:

Adult Parole Board

Aging and Long-Term Services Department

Attorney General’s Office

Children, Youth and Families Department

Cultural Affairs Department

Department of Finance and Administration

Economic Development Department

Office of Natural Resources Trustee

Public Education Department

Regulation and Licensing Department

Secretary of State

Taxation and Revenue Department

Worker’s Compensation Agency

Department of Workforce Solutions

🔶 Watermelon Mountain Ranch hosts month-long adoption event – Watermelon Mountain Ranchi hosting a month-long initiative highlighting the plight of homeless animals and will be celebrating rescue animals and promoting adoption and offering reduced adoption fees on the long term pets in their care.

Interested adopters are asked to visit www.wmranch.org to view all the pets currently available for adoption. When you see a dog or cat you want to meet, please contact the correct department at the emails listed below:

Felines at Main Ranch – cats1wmr@aol.com

Felines at PetSmart Coors Cattery – cats1wmr@aol.coM

Canines at Main Ranch – dogswmr@gmail.com

Canines at Cottonwood Location- gttdadopt@gmail.com

Canines in our foster care – fosterwmr@aol.com

🔶 Cannabis Still Illegal on SFNF – Although New Mexico has legalized the recreational use of marijuana, the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) wants to remind visitors that nothing has changed within forest boundaries. Under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. The possession of marijuana on federal lands is illegal and subject to federal enforcement. The current closure order, which is in effect until Dec. 31, 2023, authorizes Forest Service law enforcement officers to issue citations to violators. Possessing, storing, or transporting marijuana in the forest is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of no more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations and/or imprisonment for not more than six months.

🔶 National Park Service’s Pueblo Parks Group Implements Stage II Fire Restrictions – Due to the increased risk of wildfire in the region, the Pueblo Parks Group, which includes Bandelier National Monument, Fort Union National Monument, Pecos National Historical Park, and Valles Caldera National Preserve, will enter Stage II fire restrictions effective 8:00 am April 22. These restrictions are necessary to help land management agencies reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires.

Under Stage II restrictions:

• All fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal grills, and coal and wood stoves. The use of petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, propane grills, or heating devices is allowed three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.

• Smoking is prohibited, except in enclosed vehicles or buildings.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame is prohibited.

• Operating or using any internal combustion engine off paved or gravel roads is prohibited. Generators are allowed if equipped with an approved spark arresting device and used in an area that is barren or clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• The use of all firearms (except those engaged in a lawful hunt) and explosives are prohibited, including but not limited to, fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, and tracers or incendiary ammunition.

• The operation of motor vehicles off established roads, motorized trails, or established parking areas is prohibited, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway