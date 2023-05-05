NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from May 5 – May 11.

Albuquerque

May 5 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.

May 5 – Mars Day @ The Museum – Head to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science for a day to visit Mars. There will be experts from NASA, scientists and more offering presentations to guests. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the price is museum or planetarium admission.

May 5 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer ticket. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 5 – Cinco De Mayo Agave Spirit Tasting and Taco Bar – Visit Hollow Spirits for a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Guests can enjoy tacos, drinks and more. The event is for individuals 21 and up. Tickets will include 3 agave spirits in a guided tasting with the Hollow Spirits Distiller and access to the all-you-can-eat taco bar for $45.

May 6 – Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Festival – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for cultural performances, music, and much more. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Ticket prices vary.

May 6 – Jane’s Walk – Join a community of volunteers to take part in a community-led walk. The event starts at 9 a.m. located at Julianna Kirwin Printmaking Studio.

May 6 – Turkish Food & Culture Fair – Head to the Raindrop Foundation Turkish Cultural Center for a day of sampling Turkish- Mediterranean Cuisine cultural exhibits, folk dances, live music, children’s area and more. The event is free to attend and kicks off at 11 a.m.

May 6-7 – Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival and Highland Games – The New Mexico Celtic Community is hosting the festival which brings together the culture of seven nations. Guests can enjoy Celtic dance, athletics, games, music, arts, history and more. Tickets are $15 a day and children under 11 are free.

May 6-7 – 2023 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships Criterium – Spectators are invited to view the live national championship racing event. It is free to attend.

May 7 – First Sunday Stroll in Nob Hill – Support and shop local businesses around Nob Hill. Guests can enjoy vendors, specials and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 11 – Make your own plant hanger – Visit the Public House ABQ for wine and art gaming. Guests will learn how to make a macramé plant holder. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets are $45 each.

New Mexico

May 5 – Truth or Consequences Fiesta – Enjoy a parade, rodeo events, dances, tournaments, games and more. Attends can enjoy a wide variety of activities and most are free. Ticket prices for the rodeo range. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

May 5 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 5 – Margarita Rail – Visit the Sky Railways for an evening of live music, views and drinks Guests can attend from 7:10 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. for a train ride that departs from Santa Fe.

May 5 – New York Avenue Street Festival with Dj Majic of New Orleans – Alamogordo, NM will be gearing up for a block party. Attendees can enjoy live music, beer, food, meet and greets and more. The event is free to attend and starts at 5 p.m.

May 6 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

May 6 – Crazy Daze Sidewalk Sale and Special Event – Shop local and save big. Attendees are also encouraged to dress in the craziest outfit or costume to get even more special savings during the event. The event will also have live music and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 6 – Full Moon Disc Golf Tournament – Attend the annual glow-in-the-dark disc golf tournament. It is $20 to sign up. The event kicks off at

May 6 – Wire in 3-D Draw your favorite Shoes – Visit Silver City, NM for an art class to create with wire. Guests can enjoy a class that will give them a chance to make a 3-D wire creation, supplies are included. The class is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is $255 to register.

May 6 – Climax Canyon 5k – Head to Raton, NM for a monthly running/walking event. Guests will need to register for $25. Pets and all ages are welcome to the event. The run starts at 10 a.m.

May 6 – Sky City Casino’s Chile/Chile Cook-off and More – Visit Sky City, NM for a day of food contests, craft show and more. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. guests and test a variety of foods and vote for the best. Prices vary.

May 6-7 – Corrales Bike and Wine Tour – Head to the Village of Corrales to enjoy wine tasting and bike riding. The event is $20 per rider, starts at 10 a.m. and is for adults 21 and up.

May 5-7 – Trunk Show with Of Rare Origin – Head to Santa Fe, NM for a weekend trucky show. Guests can view a variety of items and meet the designers. The event will have various start times per day and is free to attend.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque public pools in need of lifeguards – With summer just around the corner, many are gearing up to soak up the sun and hit the pools. Before you can do that, the city is calling on all lifeguards. The aquatics division needs to hire 150 more lifeguards in order to open all Cty of Albuquerque swimming pools this summer.

🔶 Outdoor Music Series – Visit Los Poblanos each Thursday in the summertime. There will be beverages and music for all to enjoy. Music starts at 6 p.m. and the event is free to attend each Thursday.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend starting in June and July Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶Spring & Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The Albuquerque BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Run for the Zoo kicks off on May 7 and Garden Music will start on June 8.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season now here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

