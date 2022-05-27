NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.

May 27-29 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

May 28 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

May 28– Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

May 28-29 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

May 28-30 – New Mexico Wine Festival – New Mexico Wine Festival is back again for Memorial Day weekend. The festival takes place at Balloon Fiesta Park and will feature New Mexico wine, live music, and arts and craft vendors. This year’s garden theme allows them to have new activities, such as painting with wine class, bouquet making, and decorating which allows for a lot of hands-on activities. The event takes place over Memorial Day weekend. Tickets and information are available at www.nmwine.com.

May 29 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 30 – NM Fire Relief Fundraiser – NMARB, Co-founded and directed by Keith Sanchez and Ana Romero-Sanchez along with Marble Brewery are joining forces to raise funds for those affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fires. The Center for Southwest Culture, a non-profit organization located in Albuquerque, is partnering with Northern New Mexico community members to meet those immediate needs. All funds raised will benefit those affected and be distributed by The Center for Southwest Culture. The music fest fundraiser will be held from 3 pm-7 pm. To donate online, visit the GoFundMe page.

May 30 – Free2BeMe Fitness Run & Health Fair – The Free2BeMe Fitness Run & Health Fair is an inclusive family-focused activity that encourages healthy discussions, discoveries, and behaviors. There will be free COVID Vaccinations, a costume contest, and more at the Tin Can Alley. The event runs from 7:30 am to 2 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

May 27-28 – Fest in the Nest Music & Motorcycle Festival – The First Annual “Fest in the Nest” Music & Motorcycle Festival is set to Take Place This Memorial Day Weekend, 2022. Visit Eagle Nest May 27 6 pm-11 pm May 28, 11 am-11 pm for a totally free experience catered specifically to the 20,000 bikes that make the annual pillage to northern New Mexico. This Year’s Festival will feature 20 Rad Bands in an Epic Setting Over 2 days.

May 28 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

May 28 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May 28 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

May 28 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May 28 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

May 29 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

May 30 – Santa Fe Memorial Day Ceremony – The Department of Veterans Affairs Santa Fe National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps, a rifle volley, and music from the Santa Fe Concert Band. This will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at our cemetery since 2019. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Memorial Day City Closures – Memorial Day will be observed Monday, May 30, and the majority of City services and offices will be closed. There will be trash and recycle pickup as usual, the Sunport will be open, and the City golf courses, swimming pools, and BioPark will all be open. There will be NO bus or Sun Van service, the 311 Call Center will not be taking calls, and City libraries, community centers, senior centers, and Open Space will all be closed. For a complete listing of city closures, visit: https://www.cabq.gov/holiday/news/memorial-day-information

🔶 Bernalillo County Passports Issuance Returns to Appointment Only – Starting Tuesday, May 31, passports will be issued by appointment only. Please call 505- 468-1290 to make an appointment. Here is what you will need to complete the passport application process in the Clerk’s Office:

Completed passport application (unsigned)

You may click here to fill out and print the application online.

Passport photo

A certified copy of your birth certificate

Your driver’s license or a state-issued identification card

🔶 City Online Map Shows Construction and Potential Slowdown Areas – The Department of Municipal Development (DMD) maintains an online interactive map of traffic barricade locations that are accessible by the public. This map provides a quick and easy way to get information about construction activities and other closures on city streets and includes City projects as well as special events, utility projects, and other reasons for barricading. You can click on any of the “highlighted” streets for details on the barricading, including start and stop dates. The map may not reflect emergency activities such as water, sewer, or gas line leaks or closures on streets owned or maintained privately, by the County, or the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

🔶 Keep American Beautiful Offering Free Neighborhood Cleanup Kits – If your neighborhood is looking for additional supplies for volunteers to host future neighborhood cleanup events, or if you’re looking for some other ways to engage neighborhood volunteers to help with clean-ups, Keep America Clean is offering free individual cleanup kits for volunteers. The kits include a trash grabber, a hi-visibility vest, re-usable gloves, bags, and even a scale. You can apply for a cleanup kit online.

🔶 311 Survey Seeks Feedback from Public – The City is again seeking feedback from the public about the 311 Call Center and you are encouraged to take the survey and share your thoughts. 311 is an essential City service and is always working toward improvement and making the service better and easier for residents. The survey is available in both English and Spanish at: https://www.cabq.gov/311

New Mexico Notices

🔶 SNAP recipients can temporarily buy prepared food from providers – In light of the wildfire emergency, the state of New Mexico is allowing families on SNAP benefits to buy prepared meals from certain providers. Usually, the benefit only applies to grocery products. Under the temporary rule, SNAP recipients can buy hot and ready-to-eat foods from deli counters at retailers that are already SNAP-authorized. That does not include restaurants.

🔶 FEMA reminds New Mexicans to read disaster assistance letters carefully – FEMA is reminding New Mexicans affected by wildfires to read assistance letters carefully. Residents who applied for FEMA assistance will get a letter determining an eligibility decision and the reason for it. FEMA says a “no decision” letter does not mean you have been denied. You may be missing documents or need to provide more information. You are able to appeal the decision if you do not agree with it. Residents can check the status of their application online or by calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

🔶 Officials warn of new scam targeting New Mexico wildfire victims – The attorney general is warning New Mexicans about a new scam making the rounds targeting fire victims. The scammers call, claiming to be a FEMA representative, and ask for some sort of payment. FEMA does not ask for payment for services and will only reach out if a person has first contacted FEMA, or applied for relief. Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam is asked to report it to local law enforcement or the attorney general’s office.

🔶 State Hosting Donation Drive for Those Affected by Wildfires in Northern New Mexico – The State of New Mexico is seeking donations of clothing, socks, toiletries, and bedding to help residents and families impacted by the terrible wildfires in the northern part of the state. Cash donations can also be made. To find out where to drop off donations and to learn more about how you can help, visit: https://www.alltogethernm.org/

🔶 Camp Pops Up Children’s Camp in Response to Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak Fires – Project: Camp staffers have deployed to Glorieta, New Mexico to provide free, trauma-informed day camp services to children ages six to 16 in response to evacuation orders that have impacted hundreds of families displaced by the Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak fires. Project: Camp is offering day camp from 9 am to 3 pm starting Wednesday, May 4. Parents can drop their children off at Aspen Auditorium at the Glorieta Adventure Camp