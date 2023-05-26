NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from May 26 – June 1.

Albuquerque

May 26 – Friday Night Fever – Head to EXPO New Mexico for a night of live music, vendors, food, and drinks. Attendees can attend for free but parking is $7. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

May 26 – Magic & Comedy Night Beer Week Edition – Visit Tractor Brewing for Dave Grimm. He will be performing interactive bar magic, beer tricks and more. The event is free to attend and there will be drinks for purchase available.

May 27 – Turkish Cooking Class – Head to Raindrop to take part in a Turkish Cooking class. The class will include the lesson and a feast at the end. The class runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

May 27 – Heritage Spinning and Weaving – Visit Casa San Ysidro from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can learn to weave, dye wool and more. Tickets are the price of general admission.

May 27 – Vegan Village Pop Up Market – ABQ Collective will be hosting music, drinks food and more. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and is free to attend. There will be unique eats and giveaways.

May 26-28 – Sabaku Con 2023 – The largest anime and gaming convention is heading to the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North. The event will be filled with various guests, activities, and more. Tickets start at $45.

May 26-28 – USA BMX Spring Nationals – For three days the Duke City BMX area will be gearing up for the BMX nationals. Each race day has a different start time. Guests can watch the races.

May 27-29 – New Mexico Wine Festival – The Balloon Fiesta Park is home to the three-day wine event. This 21-and-over event will include a variety of wine tasting, music food, and more. Ticket prices vary and the event kicks off on May 27 at 12 p.m.

May 30 – Night Walk at the Botanic Garden – Visit the Botanic Garden in the evening starting in May. Attendees can explore the garden and more as the sun sets. There will be a guided tour of the garden to feature night-blooming plants, nocturnal animals, and night pollinators.

May 26 – June 1 – ABQ Beer Week – ABQ Beer Week kicks off with 11 full days featuring beer around Albuquerque. There will be a variety of events throughout the week.

June 1-3 – Great Southwest Track & Field Championships – View the track and field events happening at the UNM Track and Field Stadium. The event will feature the top track and field athletes in the county. $10 for admission and $5 for students. Only electronic payments are accepted.

New Mexico

May 26-28 – Riverfest – Head to Farmington, NM for a day of celebrating rivers. There will be music, food, and more. Activities include wiener dog races, river raft rides and beyond. The event starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

May 27-28 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

May 27 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 27 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

May 27 – Art in the Park – Cerrillos, NM is gearing up for the annual art event. The event will feature watercolor artwork, book signing, jewelry, and more. All items are available for purchase. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and individuals can attend for free.

May 27 – Dennis Hopper Day – Visit Taos, NM to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dennis Hopper Day. The event will include a free movie screening, rider rally, food and more.

May 27 – Art Market – Questa, NM hosts a weekly Saturday market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals can attend for free to view a variety of vendors. Vendors will be selling items like Tarot readings, home decor, art pieces, and more.

May 27 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to the farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 20323. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music and more available for purchase.

June 1 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, NM kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday til October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5 at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13 and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates.

🔶 Albuquerque, Bernalillo County water rates won’t increase this year – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) has announced that water rates will not increase this year. According to ABCWUA, the fiscal year 2024 budget has allowed the company to keep water and sewer rates stable. The approved budget runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. It also includes upgrades to sewer lines and drinking water treatment improvements, ABCWUA says.

🔶 Albuquerque public pools in need of lifeguards – With summer just around the corner, many are gearing up to soak up the sun and hit the pools. Before you can do that, the city is calling on all lifeguards. The aquatics division needs to hire 150 more lifeguards in order to open all City of Albuquerque swimming pools this summer.

🔶 Outdoor Music Series – Visit Los Poblanos each Thursday in the summertime. There will be beverages and music for all to enjoy. Music starts at 6 p.m. and the event is free to attend each Thursday.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The ABQ BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Garden Music will start on June 8.

🔶KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 New Mexico ‘Monster’ baseball prospect is LSU bound and draft probable – The New Mexico high school baseball community has produced its fair share of MLB All-Stars. Some of the newer talents include Alex Bregman, of Albuquerque, and Trevor Rogers, of Carlsbad.