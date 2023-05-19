NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from May 19 – May 25.

Albuquerque

May 19 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

May 19 – Adult Night Explora – Adult Night at Explora allows anyone over 18 to enjoy the museum. This month explores the science of chain reactions; attendees will be lighting pinecones on fire and more. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, military, and seniors.

May 19 – Bike-2-Wherever Day – Take part in riding your bike around Albuquerque. The city is celebrating biking around the city. There will be some pop-up tables around town that are offering free swag. Individuals who sign up online will be entered into a raffle. The event is free.

May 20 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

May 20 – Mayor Keller’s State of the City – Head to the Rail Yards to enjoy food trucks, music, activities, and more. Attendees can enjoy a chance to celebrate and learn more about Albuquerque and how the city is planning to grow. The mayor will give his State of the City address at 1:00 p.m. The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 20 – Drink Beer. Save Turtles. At Canteen Brewhouse – Get a beer to support turtle and tortoise conservation. Attendees can head to Canteen Brewhouse to browse for some merchandise and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 20 – Taste of Nob Hill – Test your tastebuds in Nob Hill for the foodie event. Attendees can enjoy food and drink samples. Attendees can also enjoy music and shopping. Ticket prices vary. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

May 21 – 37th Annual Car Show – Head to the Albuquerque Museum for a day of cars. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can attend for free and enjoy a variety of classic cars, activities, and more.

May 19-21 – New Mexico Special Olympics – 2023 State Games – Watch the games at this event. Head to the UNM Track and Field Stadium to see locals participate in various sports.

May 25 – ABQ Beer Week – ABQ Beer Week kicks off with 11 full days featuring beer around Albuquerque. There will be a variety of events throughout the week.

New Mexico

May 19 – 9th Annual Elephant Butte Lake Kayak Fishing Tournament – Head to Elephant Butte, NM, to take part in this Catch-Photo-Release (CPR) tournament. The top ten participants will get a chance to win some prizes. The event is $85 to take part in and runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 19-21 – Live Horse Racing – Visit Sunray Park & Casino for Live Horse Racing in Farmington, NM. Post time will be at 2:15 p.m. Admission is free and is open to all ages.

May 20-21 – Heart of NM Fiber & Art Gathering – Head to Edgewood, NM, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Join over 20 artists as they will demonstrate yarn spinning, knitting, and more. There will also be a variety of vendors selling items. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students, and kids under four are free.

May 20-21 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

May 20 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 20 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

May 20 – Native American Art and Dance Gathering – Visit Grants-Milan, NM, to view Native American artists’ work. They will be sharing pottery, jewelry, and more. The event is free to attend. Attendees can purchase artwork from the featured artists. There will also be dancers performing throughout the event.

May 20 – Ride Ruidoso Spring Thunder – Check out Ruidoso, NM, for a motorcycle rally ride and concert event. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, food, and more. Children under three are free, $30 for general admission, $50 for VIP, and $10 for kids under 12.

May 25 – 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally – Red River, NM, is bringing 20,000 bikers together for a party. Live music, food, and vendors can be found all over town. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque, Bernalillo County water rates won’t increase this year – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) has announced that water rates will not increase this year. According to ABCWUA, the fiscal year 2024 budget has allowed the company to keep water and sewer rates stable. The approved budget runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. It also includes upgrades to sewer lines and drinking water treatment improvements, ABCWUA says.

🔶 Albuquerque public pools in need of lifeguards – With summer just around the corner, many are gearing up to soak up the sun and hit the pools. Before you can do that, the city is calling on all lifeguards. The aquatics division needs to hire 150 more lifeguards in order to open all City of Albuquerque swimming pools this summer.

🔶 Outdoor Music Series – Visit Los Poblanos each Thursday in the summertime. There will be beverages and music for all to enjoy. Music starts at 6 p.m. and the event is free to attend each Thursday.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The ABQ BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Garden Music will start on June 8.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season now here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 New Mexico ‘Monster’ baseball prospect is LSU bound and draft probable – The New Mexico high school baseball community has produced its fair share of MLB All-Stars. Some of the newer talents include Alex Bregman, of Albuquerque, and Trevor Rogers, of Carlsbad.