NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.

May 14 – Somos Dreamglow – The culmination of a week filled with music, art, and community. This concert brings so many performers to one place for a luminous wrap-up, meant to be experienced together. Doors open at 4 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at somosabq.com/tickets.

May 14 – Girl Scouts Pet Food Drive to Benefit Families Impacted by NM Fires – Many people are looking for a way to help the victims of the Hermit’s Peak & Calf Canyon fires, and the Girl Scouts are no exception. Right now, many of them are working to aid displaced animals and family pets. In order to support their many efforts, our council will be holding a pet food drive on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4000 Jefferson Plaza NE. Donation of pet food is accepted (new, unopened) or other pet supplies which they will transport to families in need.

May 14 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

May 14 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

May 14 – Community Disability & Veterans Resource Fair – Roll Out Hope is an annual community event presented by Joni and Friends New Mexico. Vendors include health, wellness, safety, disability, veteran resources, food trucks, and more. The money raised through the Warrior Run and donations at the event will be used locally to support programs and scholarships for individuals, families, and veterans impacted by disability. Roll Out Hope is a fun community event for everyone to join together and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors affected by disability. The event begins at 8 a.m.

May 14-15 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

May 14-15 – Bernalillo Indian Arts festival – The Bernalillo Indian Arts Festival is an annual Indian Art Market presented by ANAA (Authentic Native Arts Association, Inc.). This Native American event is a traditional festival with classification standards of excellence. It is an open-air market featuring jewelry, sculptures, pottery, paintings, photography, clothing, beadwork, woodcarving, and other traditional products associated with Native American arts & crafts. A true Indian Market, this festival features around 150-200 juried artists. ​Join them again on May 14 and 15 for the Fifth Annual Art Show at Loretto Park.

May 15 – Natural History Museum Eclipse Viewing Event – NMMNHS will be hosting an eclipse viewing party. Although the eclipse can be easily seen in the sky, telescopes on the museum’s front plaza and upstairs decks will provide close-up views of the moon’s signature red hue during the eclipse. Admission will be by donation and the event will be canceled if it’s cloudy. Doors open at 8:45 p.m. on May 15. The event is slated to end at 11:30 p.m.

May 15 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 18 – Culinary Job Fair at Sawmill Market – Sawmill Market is looking for experienced cooks, bartenders, servers, bussers, and more. Head down to Sawmill Market on May 18 to meet the team, and learn about a career with New Mexico’s favorite artisan market. View open positions online.

May 18 – SW Mesa Community Walks – The Planning Department is hosting another series of Community Walks focused along the Southwest Mesa during the month of May, and the public is invited and encouraged to attend with Partnership for Community Action, 722 Isleta SW. Wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen and a phone camera, stories about the area,

Around New Mexico

Events

May 14 – School of Dreams 2022 Spring Craft Fair – Mark your calendars for a fun morning and afternoon in May that will support the School of Dreams Academy (SODA) Student Council. The Student Council is sponsoring a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, May 14 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the School of Dreams Academy School Grounds, located at 906 Juan Perea Rd, Los Lunas, NM 87031. This year’s 2022 Craft Fair event will feature crafters, artists, vendors (Scentsy, Ortega’s Jerky, etc.), food, and raffles.

May 14 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

May 14 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May 14 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

May 14 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May 14 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

May 14-15 – 2022 Fiesta San Ysidro – Celebrate The Fiesta San Ysidro scheduled for May 14-15, 2022 at the San Ysidro Catholic Church, 5015 Corrales Road in Corrales, New Mexico. The Fiesta will be held over a two-day period. Admission is free.

May 15 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 311 Survey Seeks Feedback from Public – The City is again seeking feedback from the public about the 311 Call Center and you are encouraged to take the survey and share your thoughts. 311 is an essential City service and is always working toward improvement and making the service better and easier for residents. The survey is available in both English and Spanish at: https://www.cabq.gov/311

🔶 Free Safety Assessments Offered to Downtown Albuquerque Residents and Businesses – The Valley Area Command of the Albuquerque Police Department is offering residents and businesses a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) survey for homes or facilities located in and around the Albuquerque Downtown area. A CPTED is a free service offered by the Valley Area Command (and by all Area Commands citywide) in which Crime Prevention staff conduct a site visit and look for potential vulnerabilities on the exterior and interior of homes and businesses, and generate a report with recommendations on deterring crime. To schedule a CPTED in the Downtown or surrounding neighborhoods, contact Laura Trujillo, Crime Prevention Specialist, at: ljtrujillo@cabq.gov.

🔶 City Office of Consumer Protection Offers Tips on Tax Refund Loans – Monday, April 18 was Tax Day, and the City’s Office of Consumer Protection is offering information about tax refund loans. There are many tax preparers who offer products to get your tax refund immediately, instead of having to wait for the IRS to send it. These products are actually loans – the tax preparer is loaning you money and taking your IRS refund to repay the debt you owe on the loan. For consumers looking to get their refund as soon as possible, this might seem like a great option, but consumers should consider the cost in interest and fees they are paying by taking out one of these loans.

For electronically filed returns, the IRS can issue a refund by direct deposit in as little as 2 weeks.

Worried your refund will take longer because you don’t have a bank or credit union account? Find safe and affordable account options with Bank On Burque. https://www.cabq.gov/legal/bank-on-burque.

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Rebates for Water Conservation and Rain Harvesting – The Water Utility Authority is offering rebates for water conservation and rainwater harvesting. Rainwater harvesting is the capture, diversion, and storage of rainwater for landscape irrigation and other uses. Rainwater harvesting is a great way to conserve water and keep your landscape healthy.

$25 for 50 – 149 gallons

$50 for 150 – 299 gallons

$75 for 300 – 499 gallons

$100 for 500 – 999 gallons

$125 for 1000 – 1499 gallons

$150 for 1500 gallons and over

To apply, visit https://rebates.abcwua.org/#!/. Once you have registered and submitted your online application, you will be able to conveniently track your rebate. You will need the property address and Water Authority account number.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State Hosting Donation Drive for Those Affected by Wildfires in Northern New Mexico – The State of New Mexico is seeking donations of clothing, socks, toiletries, and bedding to help residents and families impacted by the terrible wildfires in the northern part of the state. Cash donations can also be made. To find out where to drop off donations and to learn more about how you can help, visit: https://www.alltogethernm.org/

🔶 Camp Pops Up Children’s Camp in Response to Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak Fires – Project: Camp staffers have deployed to Glorieta, New Mexico to provide free, trauma-informed day camp services to children ages six to 16 in response to evacuation orders that have impacted hundreds of families displaced by the Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak fires. Project: Camp is offering day camp from 9 am to 3 pm starting Wednesday, May 4. Parents can drop their children off at Aspen Auditorium at the Glorieta Adventure Camp

🔶 State Personnel Office Announces Summer Internship Program for High School and College Students – The State Personnel Office is encouraging New Mexico students to apply for paid internships through their Summer Internship Program. Opportunities are available throughout the state in over 15 New Mexico state agencies for high school, undergraduate, and graduate students. The New Mexico State Personnel Office Summer Internship Program offers students valuable work experience and the opportunity to be mentored by industry professionals and develop work-related skills. Internship opportunities vary by agency. Internship length is dependent on the type of internship, though all will last throughout the summer. To view positions available and to apply visit the State Personnel Office at www.spo.state.nm.us/internship-opportunities

Agencies offering internship positions include:

Adult Parole Board

Aging and Long-Term Services Department

Attorney General’s Office

Children, Youth and Families Department

Cultural Affairs Department

Department of Finance and Administration

Economic Development Department

Office of Natural Resources Trustee

Public Education Department

Regulation and Licensing Department

Secretary of State

Taxation and Revenue Department

Worker’s Compensation Agency

Department of Workforce Solutions

🔶 Watermelon Mountain Ranch hosts month-long adoption event – Watermelon Mountain Ranchi hosting a month-long initiative highlighting the plight of homeless animals and will be celebrating rescue animals and promoting adoption and offering reduced adoption fees on the long term pets in their care.

Interested adopters are asked to visit www.wmranch.org to view all the pets currently available for adoption. When you see a dog or cat you want to meet, please contact the correct department at the emails listed below:

Felines at Main Ranch – cats1wmr@aol.com

Felines at PetSmart Coors Cattery – cats1wmr@aol.coM

Canines at Main Ranch – dogswmr@gmail.com

Canines at Cottonwood Location- gttdadopt@gmail.com

Canines in our foster care – fosterwmr@aol.com

🔶 Cannabis Still Illegal on SFNF – Although New Mexico has legalized the recreational use of marijuana, the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) wants to remind visitors that nothing has changed within forest boundaries. Under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. The possession of marijuana on federal lands is illegal and subject to federal enforcement. The current closure order, which is in effect until Dec. 31, 2023, authorizes Forest Service law enforcement officers to issue citations to violators. Possessing, storing, or transporting marijuana in the forest is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of no more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations and/or imprisonment for not more than six months.