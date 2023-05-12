NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from May 12 – May 18.

Albuquerque

May 12 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.

May 12 – Drink & Paint – Head to UN-17 for a fun night of drinking and painting. Attendees can enjoy the night with a cocktail and a workshop. The class is $45 to attend and begins at 6 p.m. All supplies are included.

May 12 – Live Music at Scalo – Visit Scalo in the Nob Hill area for a night of dining and live music. Live music will start around 6 p.m.

May 12-13 – The Show: Live Comedy Improv – Visit The Box every Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. to check out the longest-running comedy improv show. Tickets are $12.

May 13 – Heritage Day – Join in to celebrate local heritage. Attendees can join this free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a variety of exhibits that showcase the traditions of New Mexico.

May 13 – Mother’s Day Market – Support locally-owned businesses for the holiday. Shop local vendors, listen to music, and enjoy more. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 13 – Neighborhood Open Space: Community Concert Mother’s Day – Enjoy a free family-filled weekend with local musical artists. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and even a picnic dinner to enjoy a free afternoon of entertainment. There are also other activities for guests to enjoy. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

May 13 – Reading Ranger at Taylor Rancho Library – Visit Taylor Ranch Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a day of reading and learning about Roadrunners. There will also be rangers there to lead an art project, and guests will have a chance to earn a ranger badge. The event is free to attend.

May 13 – San Ysidro Day – Visit the South Valley to head to this event. Guests will get a chance to experience the ancient annual procession and blessing of San Ysidro y Santa María de la Cabeza. The event starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

May 14 – Breakfast & O’Keeffe A SpecialEvent for Mother’s Day – Electric Playhouse is hosting a Mother’s Day celebration. Guests can enjoy a show and breakfast. Ticket prices range depending on age. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 14 – Mother’s Day Celebration – Head to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for a holiday celebration. Guests can enjoy a regular menu along with the holiday menu. Reservations are not required.

May 14 – Mother’s Day in Old Town – Head to Old Town to treat your mom to a special day. Attendees can enjoy live music, local shopping, and more. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

May 14 – Mother’s Day at the Zoo – Head to the ABQ BioPark to enjoy music and learn all about how animals raise their babies. Guests can also enjoy food from around the park or bring their own picnic food. Prices vary. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 14 – Seeds & Starts at the Rail Yards – Head to the Rail Yards market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of local shopping. This weekend guests can enjoy shopping for seeds, blooms, and more. The event is free to attend.

May 14 – Make your Own Spring Terrarium – Head to High & Dry Brewing to make your own terrarium. Guests can also enjoy beer and tacos from a food truck. All supplies are included and the event costs $42 to attend. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico

May 12-13 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

May 12-14 – Live Horse Racing – Visit Sunray Park & Casino for Live Horse Racing in Farmington, NM. Post time will be at 2:15 p.m. Admission is free and is open to all ages.

May 12 – 2023 Music at the Museum Summer Concert Series – Head to Aztec, NM, for music at the museum. Guests can enjoy live music with unique seating at the Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village. Music will kick off at 7 p.m. The event is free but they do accept donations as well.

May 12 – Sky Railway Stargazer Train – Visit the Sky Railways for an after-dark event. Guests can attend from 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a train ride that departs from Santa Fe.

May 13 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 13 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM, is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries, and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food, and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

May 13 – Thomas Jefferson and John Adams debate the Constitution – Thomas Jefferson and John Adams will debate at the Farmington Civic Center. Tickets are $18 for adults, students, seniors; and veterans are $14.

May 13 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country. Serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

May 13-14 – Mother’s Day Brunch at Four Seasons – Visit Terra Restaurant for a Mother’s Day Brunch. Guests can enjoy delicious breakfast and lunch plates along with drinks. The dining event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

May 18 – Poetry & Painting Class – Attend a class filled with the influence of painting and poetry. Guests will get to explore and learn in a class that offers a creative space for all. Guests will receive all supplies and even refreshments. The class is $95 and runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

