NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Mar. 25 – Mar. 31 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Mar. 25 – Albuquerque Community Safety Litter Clean-Up – ACS is partnering with other city departments for a litter clean-up event in the International District beginning at 7:30 a.m. on the northeast corner of Central and Wyoming.

Mar. 26 – Backyard Farming: Start Your Spring Garden – Now is the time to start your spring veggies. Learn about how and when to start your garden from seed, participate in a seed swap, and find out more about local seed libraries. Participants will have the chance to go home with seeds and other garden supplies. This is a drop-in event with presenters available to talk with you and share their seeds and seed knowledge throughout the morning.

Mar. 26 – 6th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival – Food Truck Festivals of America is heading to Albuquerque for the 6th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival. Featuring some of the area’s most popular food trucks, dishing out fan favorites. Along with dozens of regional and national craft breweries. FTFA will be bringing the ultimate food truck experience with live music, an arts market, and games for the entire family to Albuquerque on Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mar. 26 – Heritage Spinning and Weaving – This class features fiber-made utilitarian items for home and commercial uses. Learn to spin wool fiber on a drop spindle at the Casa San Ysidro in Corrales beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 26 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow 1 1/2 to 2 hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Mar. 26 – LoboTHON Dance Marathon – LoboTHON is UNM’s largest student-run philanthropy. Their mission is to raise money and awareness for the UNM Children’s Hospital. Those in attendance can dance during the silent disco, watch performances from student organizations and interact with therapy dogs. The event is on Mar. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. All money raised will go directly to the children’s hospital.

Mar. 26 – 27 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Mar. 30 – Sawmill Market Hiring Fair – Visit Sawmill Market on Mar. 30 to explore a realm of new career possibilities. They’ll be hiring all Front of House & Back of House staff, Cooks, Servers, and Dishwashers, with a hiring bonus of $500 for cooks and $300 for all other positions. Come learn about the over 100 positions available, and find your perfect match

Mar. 31 – East Mountains Veterans Outreach – Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty is inviting veterans to a one-stop-shop veterans outreach event at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras. Representatives of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, and NM Workforce Solutions will be present to provide information on veterans’ benefits and services. The Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office, Clerk’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, and the Behavioral Health Services Department will provide information on county programs and services. There will also be recruiters from the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Metropolitan Detention Center sharing information about job opportunities with Bernalillo County. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

Mar. 26 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8 a.m.

Mar. 26 – New Mexico Renaissance Celtic Festival – The festival, a fun-filled three days of adventure through history and fantasy with fun entertainment and over 100 special craft merchants that ye may never have seen gathered together in New Mexico, 30 performers, 4 stages, 30+ shows, and Guinness beers at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood.

Mar. 26 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mar. 26 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mar. 26 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mar. 26 – Open Time for Volunteers – Learn regenerative agriculture techniques that will allow you to grow a lot of food in a small space without having to spend a lot of money or work too hard. The open time in the garden is free to attend and fun for the entire family. The event runs from 2:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. at El Corazon de Belen Garden Park.

Mar. 26 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is 18+ and kicks off at 8 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Mar. 27 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 APD Warns of Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement Officers – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is sharing information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a scam happening across the country involving people pretending to be law enforcement officers to extract personal identification information from individuals.

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Xeriscape Rebates – To encourage landscapes that are appropriate to our desert environment, the Water Utility Authority offers generous rebates for the replacement of turf with xeriscaping. Several conditions must be met in order to qualify for the rebates, including approval of plans in advance by a Water Authority inspector. Xeriscaping saves water, saves time, and ultimately saves money.

🔶 Bernalillo County search for artists for public art projects – Bernalillo County is looking for artists for two new public art projects in the city. The first project will be for the Sunport Blvd. expansion, the budget is $60,000. This project is looking for art that represents the history, heritage, and landscapes along Sunport Blvd.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NM Community Survey Seeking Public Feedback – The New Mexico Office of Substance Abuse Prevention is asking for public feedback on the annual New Mexico Community Survey. The findings from this survey are used to better understand substance use and misuse across New Mexico and to better target local prevention programming.

🔶 New Mexico SNAP participants can now use EBT cards online at Albertsons – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexicans who are receiving SNAP benefits will be able to use their EBT card to purchase eligible foods at Albertsons online starting March 24.

🔶 What you need to know about Santa Fe National Forest fuelwood permits – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District has postponed its fuelwood permit sales. All Santa Fe National Forest offices will start virtual sales of 2022 personal-use fuelwood permits on May 2. The Pecos/Las Vegas District decided to postpone the permit sales to help prevent damage to infrastructure and natural resources after the recent spring snow. Until the Santa Fe National Forest reopens its doors to the public, fuelwood permits will be conducted virtually over the phone by credit card.

🔶 Girl Scout cookies will be around longer than usual – Girl Scout cookie season will be a little longer this year. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced they are extending cookie season by an extra three weeks this year. The season will go through April 10.

🔶 Sandoval County enacts incentive program to stop illegal dumping – Illegal dumping remains a problem in Sandoval County, but now there’s an incentive for residents to clean it up. Commissioner Dave Heil has set aside $10,000 for his discretionary funds for a new incentive program. So far, the city has posted 25 dumpsites up for cleaning. If you come across one not already listed, Commissioner Heil says you can notify the county about it. Then a code enforcement officer will go out, take pictures, and add it to the list. Visit the county’s website for a list of clean-up locations.

🔶 New screenwriters training program for New Mexicans – The New Mexico Film Office announced a partnership with Stowe Story Labs to provide a new training program for New Mexican screenwriters. The program will be in three parts over six months and is designed to support emerging screenwriters in developing foundational skills for writing feature film or television scripts. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 6. For more information on the program and to apply visit https://www.stowestorylabs.org/new-mexico-film-office-screenwriting