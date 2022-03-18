NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Mar. 18 – Mar. 24 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Mar. 18 – Tree Pruning Community Class – Visit the Alameda Greenhouse for this free community class event, presented by the Water Authority with Amos Arbor. It kicks off at 11 a.m.

Mar. 19 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow 1 1/2 to 2 hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Mar. 19 – Grease Auditions (ALT) – Albuquerque Little Theatre will be holding auditions for their upcoming production of GREASE on Saturday, Mar. 19, and Sunday, Mar. 20. Auditions will take place in the Rehearsal Room upstairs. Please enter through the shop doors and proceed to check-in downstairs. After receiving your sign-up, they will email you to confirm your audition time. Proof of Vaccination is required for all people auditioning. Visit The Albuquerque Little Theatre website to sign up for auditions.

Mar. 19 – Audition Call – Young Actors Round 2 – Musical Theatre Southwest is still seeking child performers to complete the cast of Fun Home. Auditions will begin at 1 p.m. on Mar. 19 and callbacks will be Mar. 20.

Mar. 19 – Recyclothes Clothing Drive – This year, get a head start on your spring cleaning! As you organize your closets, dresser drawers, and even your garages, set aside clean and gently used clothes to benefit the lives of Albuquerque students. You can help make a difference in a child’s life. Please bring your gently used clothing for K-12 students to Hinkle Family Fun Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mar. 19 – Community Spring Fling Event – This is a free, in-person community event co-hosted by Story Riders, Center of Southwest Culture, Casa Barelas, NACA Inspired Schools Network, NISN Indigenous Educator Corp, Native American Community Academy Hiyupo Group, Karuna Colectiva, and Luchadora Used Books Pop-Up. Masks are encouraged. Stop by at noon for live art, DJ and music, poetry, hip-hop, local vendors, make a seed bomb/plant seeds hands-on activity, food truck, bike clinics and resources, and more.

Mar. 19 – Saturday Art + Music Sessions – Stop by El Vado for live music, live art, artist vendors, drinks, and food. The shaded courtyard is surrounded by local food shops, with local small businesses on the grounds as well. This is a free, family-friendly event that begins at 5 p.m.

Mar. 19 – 20 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Mar. 23 – Common Frauds and Identify Theft – Don’t be a victim to scams. Learn why scammers target older adults and how to become more scam savvy. Scam Jam will help you identify widely used scams that defraud over one-third of older adults in the U.S. The online class begins at noon. Registration is required.

Around New Mexico

Events

Mar. 19 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8 a.m.

Mar. 19 – Family Mornings at Folk Art – Visit the Museum of International Folk Art for their Family Mornings at Folk Art program featuring storytime, art activity, and explorations in the galleries, a free family program. This month’s event begins at 11 a.m.

Mar. 19 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mar. 19 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mar. 19 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mar. 20 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 APD Warns of Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement Officers – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is sharing information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a scam happening across the country involving people pretending to be law enforcement officers to extract personal identification information from individuals.

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Xeriscape Rebates – To encourage landscapes that are appropriate to our desert environment, the Water Utility Authority offers generous rebates for the replacement of turf with xeriscaping. Several conditions must be met in order to qualify for the rebates, including approval of plans in advance by a Water Authority inspector. Xeriscaping saves water, saves time, and ultimately saves money.

🔶 Storehouse New Mexico In Need of Food Donations For Those in Need – Storehouse New Mexico is in urgent need of food donations for those in need in our community. They are seeking donations of canned fruits and vegetables, canned proteins such as tuna and meat, peanut butter, cans of soup and stews, and other non-perishable food items. If possible, canned food items should be pop-top for ease of opening, as many people do not have can openers immediately handy. You can drop off food donations Monday – Saturday between 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at 106 Broadway SE. Donations can be dropped at the backdoor.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Silver City RD Opening Campgrounds March 18 – The Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District will be opening five campgrounds for the season on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022. The campgrounds are: