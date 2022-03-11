NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening March 11 – March 17 around New Mexico.

March 12 – Spring Into Giving Pop-up Market – Over 30 local vendors of all kinds, food and drink trucks, local music! Free, all-ages events. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at Salt Yard East – 6001 Osuna Rd NE.

March 12 – Free historical Downtown Walking Tour – tours are given every Saturday morning through the last weekend of November. If you would like to take a tour with us, no reservation is necessary! Simply meet our guide at 10AM at the SW corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow 1 1/2 to 2 hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of 5 or more, or want to schedule a week-day tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

March 12 – Amilonga at Canteen Brewhouse – Amilonga invites you to join us at the Canteen Brew House on Saturday, March 12th from 7:00 to 9:30 pm. Dance on their outdoor covered patio where you can enjoy craft beers, VARA wines and delicious food as you listen and dance to tango music.

March 12 – Celebrate St. Patricks Day at Sawmill Market – The Award-Winning Brightburn Academy Irish Dancers are thrilled to perform for you on the patio at Sawmill Market! Grab some lunch or a treat and enjoy the show. The Sawmill Market is located at 1909 Bellamah Ave. N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87104. The dance is from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

March 12-13 – Anshe Ko’hanna (Zuni) – Cultural Dance Program at IPCC – Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with our Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from our Creator. The event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Tickets are $7-$10.

March 12 – May 28 – Art and Architecture Tour at Los Poblanos – This tour provides an in-depth oral account of historic events that have made the property what it is today. As you wander the gardens and buildings you’ll learn fascinating information regarding our historic art and architecture. Learn about the most influential architect of the Southwest, the artists that have graced the property and how Los Poblanos came to be a hub of Albuquerque society in the 1930’s. Tour is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $15.

March 12 – May 1 Beyond Van Gogh | The Immersive Experience – Beyond Van Gogh is a new truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surface, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. Price: $39.99-49.99+ Adults | $23.99-28.99+ Children

March 12 – Daylight Savings Cruise 2022 – The Annual daylight savings Cruise will be held in Barelas starting at 4 p.m.

March 12 – Family Night – Animal Enrichment – Join the ABQ BioPark for a fun night of creating enrichment for the BioPark’s animals. Projects will range from simple (paper bags, tissue paper) to more complex (boxes and paper mache), so that families can complete projects that match the ages and skills of their group. Each project will have information about which animals in the BioPark utilize that type of enrichment and what the goals of it are (encourage foraging, stimulate problem-solving, etc.). Education staff and volunteers will be at project stations to explain the project and answer questions. The event starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m.

March 13 – New Mexico United – New Mexico United takes on Las Vegas Lights FC at 5:05 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.newmexicoutd.com/tickets/

March 16 – WedTalks Conference 2022 – Learn from the experts leading and shaping the New Mexico wedding community in a collaborative and locally-organized space. The day-long virtual conference includes nine live speakers presenting topics tailored specifically to your local wedding industry. With opportunities for one-on-one conversations with the leading experts, WedTalks 2022 is geared specifically toward local empowerment, self-education, and genuine connection. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at Crowne Plaza Albuquerque.

March 11 – Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour – Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. The event is from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lensic Performing Arts Center located at 211 W San Francisco St. Santa Fe NM 87501

March 11- March 31 Ski Santa Fe – Ski Santa Fe offers the closest skiing and snowboarding to downtown Santa Fe. Visit https://skisantafe.com/ for more information.

March 11 – Restaurant Walking Tour – The ORIGINAL Food Tour of Santa Fe! We have been offering these high-end tours for over 16 years and offer you the opportunity to actually meet the chef or key players at each property.

March 14 – Monday Funday at Meow Wolf: NM Appreciation – Make the first day of the workweek a little less Monday and a lot more Funday with Meow Wolf’s weekly New Mexico appreciation discount. This weekly promotion starts at 3:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are half price for NM residents with promo code MONDAYFUNDAY.

March 14 – More Tamales Cooking Class and Lunch – Come spend 3-hours to learn the intricacies of making traditional tamales. To highlight different tamale-making techniques we have chosen to make three different types; green chile and chicken tamales, Asian influenced duck tamales with a sweet and sour sauce, and green tamales with chayote squash and poblano crema all accompanied and an authentic New Mexican green chile sauce.

March 15 – Cooking Inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe & Lunch – Join The Santa Fe School of Cooking, and the O’Keeffe Museum, to discover and explore some of Georgia O’Keeffe’s ideas about food and cooking. One of our chefs will guide you through some of Ms. O’Keeffe’s recipes featured in the book, A Painters Kitchen: Recipes from the Kitchen of Georgia O’Keeffe by Margaret Wood.

March 15 – How to Paint Starry Night: Van Gogh – “How to Paint Van Gogh’s Starry Night” with Artist Robbi Firestone. This time offers the rare opportunity for you to shape your own, creative journey to self-discovery. So, it’s time to dive into painting.

March 15 – Black Violin – Black Violin – the Grammy-nominated classical-meets-hip-hop duo returns to The Lensic for two nights only. They will be at the Lensic Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

March 17 – Sky Railway: St. Patty’s Day Train – Hop aboard Santa Fe’s adventure train for a one-of-a-kind St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Get your Irish on as you ride the rails in an untraditional style while enjoying traditional Irish cocktails and music as the sun sets across the beautiful New Mexico landscape. Let’s turn the desert green in this fun celebration of the age-old Irish tradition. This adventure is 21+. Starts at 6:05 p.m. Price is $75.

🔶Face-to-face tax help event Saturday – If you need some face-to-face tax help, it will be available Saturday, March 12, in Albuquerque. The IRS Assistance Center on Jefferson Blvd. NE will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment will be needed.

🔶WiesPies and Make-A-Wish hold second annual Pizza Run – WisePies Pizza is teaming up with Make-A-Wish New Mexico for the second annual Pizza Run. The run is scheduled for May 15 at Mesa del Sol and 100% of the Pizza Run’s net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish New Mexico and help grant a wish for a child with a critical illness. The event will include a one mile run, a 5k run and a 10k super challenge. Everyone participating will receive a hot WisePies pizza, t-shirt or tank top, running bib, route guide and other prizes for top finishers.

🔶‘Month of Luck’ at the Bernalillo Animal Care Center – March is the ‘Month of Luck’ at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. Throughout the month the center will be having fun and interactive events through their social media leading up to National Puppy Day and Cuddly Kitten Day on March 23. These interactive social media events are aimed at helping these animals and people looking to adopt find their lucky match. Thursday through Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. the center has open hours for adoption and they make it easy to adopt. You just have to fill out a questionnaire and employees at the center will help you find a pet that matches perfectly with you. There is no adoption fee and is entirely donation based.

🔶Bernalillo County search for artists for public art projects – Bernalillo County is looking for artists for two new public art projects in the city. The first project will be for the Sunport Blvd. expansion, the budget is $60,000. This project is looking for art that represents the history, heritage, and landscapes along Sunport Blvd.

🔶City of Albuquerque to host clothing drive for kids – Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and Locker 505 are teaming up to sponsor the 10th Annual Recyclothes event at Hinkle Family Fun Center. Recyclothes is a clothing drive that directly benefits students around Albuquerque. Locker 505 partners with Albuquerque schools to make sure students in need have clothes, shoes, underwear, socks and coats so they can focus on learning. The Recyclothes clothing drive will be held March 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hinkle Family Fun Center. People can bring new or gently used clothes for students ranging from K-12. Last year the drive was able to collect over 10,000 pounds of clothing for kids and they have hopes to top that number this year. For more information visit cabq.gov/recyclothes and locker505.org.

🔶Girl Scout cookies will be around longer than usual – Girl Scout cookie season will be a little longer this year. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced they are extending cookie season by an extra three weeks this year. The season will go through April 10.

🔶Sandoval County enacts incentive program to stop illegal dumping – Illegal dumping remains a problem in Sandoval County, but now there’s an incentive for residents to clean it up. Commissioner Dave Heil has set aside $10,000 for his discretionary funds for a new incentive program. So far, the city has posted 25 dumpsites up for cleaning. If you come across one not already listed, Commissioner Heil says you can notify the county about it. Then a code enforcement officer will go out, take pictures, and add it to the list. Visit the county’s website for a list of clean-up locations.

🔶Santa Fe’s Sky Railway is beginning its spring season – Sky Railway is Santa Fe’s adventure trail. It was born from the ashes of the Santa Fe Southern Railway when a group of prominent Santa Fe residents came together to save the historic railroad. Sky Railway began service in December 2021, entertaining passengers on one of their original adventure train expeditions. The railway runs between Santa Fe and Lamy, New Mexico. Sky Railway has just launched its Spring Season with several new adventures for every age. For more information on the railway and tickets visit www.skyrailway.com